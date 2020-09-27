Hot wheels: Where to book luxury car rentals
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want to hit the road in style with sports cars and luxury vehicles, the major car rental companies have your ride. They also have a variety of rewards programs to turn your head.
Here’s an inventory of the types of cars you can rent from popular rental companies and the bonuses each rental company offers you for your business.
Read more: 9 rental car rewards programs you need to know about
Hertz
Hertz’s Dream, Adrenaline, or Prestige Collections offer high-performance, head-turning cars. Want 750 horsepower of revving thrills? You can reserve the limited-edition 2020 Camaro ZL1, customized by Hendrick Motorsports exclusively for Hertz, at six airports: Charlotte, North Carolina; Fort Myers, Florida; Las Vegas; Miami; Orlando and Phoenix.
Read more: The complete guide to Hertz Gold Rewards
In Hertz’s stable, you’ll also find sporty cars like the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, Porsche Boxster, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman, and Porsche Panamera. Keep things interesting and hop into a Nissan GT-R, BMW M4, Mercedes- Benz SLC or Tesla Model S.
With Hertz, you can use rewards for daily, weekly, or one-way rentals. Earn points for every dollar spent, but your earning rate changes in .25 point increments between status levels: gold, five-star, and president’s circle. With every level, you can pick your car from the fleet, skip the counter, e-return and exit the gate in 30 seconds or less.
How do you level up from gold to five-star or president’s circle? With 12 rentals or $2,400, you gain five-star access to a wider selection of vehicles. You get president’s circle status for a day after 20 rentals or $4,000 in spend. President’s circle gets you a dedicated Hertz rewards line, the widest car selection, and exclusive benefits and rewards. You can also transfer points to airline and hotel partners.
Read more: Several new car rental Amex Offers now available, including Hertz and Avis
Budget
Some like it fast and over at Team Budget you could drive a Dodge Charger R/T, Dodge Challenger R/T, Infiniti Q60, Nissan 370Z Coupe NISMO, Nissan 370Z, Ford Mustang or GT with a convertible option available, or Chevrolet Camaro or SS, also with a convertible option.
Read more: How to get a free 4-hour grace period on your next car rental
The Budget Business program gives you up to 30% off base rates, while earning you a $3 reward credit for every qualifying rental day. Not only do members get a complimentary Fastbreak membership to skip the counter at pick up, but they also get a dedicated support team and access to a members-only website. There isn’t a tiered structure for membership, but you get reward certificates mailed to you quarterly in $15 denominations. You can stack up to seven certificates ($105) toward a rental.
Alamo
Read more: 8 common rental car mistakes — and how to avoid them
As an Alamo Insider, you’ll have access to the Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang Convertible, Ford Mustang GT, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman, Chevrolet Corvette, Infiniti Q60, Maserati Ghibli, and the Aston Martin Vantage.
Alamo Insiders save 5% off their low rates and membership is free. Alamo sends you promotional offers directly instead of a traditional loyalty program with earned points.
Read more: How to never pay full price for a rental car
Avis
The Avis car selection is limited, but the options will start your engine: Chevrolet Corvette Coupe, Chevrolet Camaro Convertible or SS, Ford Mustang or GT Convertible.
Read more: 10 best ways to redeem your points and miles for a car rental
The Avis Preferred program allows members to skip the lines and use the Avis Preferred Select & Go app. The points program is similar to Hertz for rentals — you earn points for every dollar spent and .25 point increments for each status level up. Preferred Plus members receive this status after 12 rentals or $5,000 spent. The top level, Preferred Plus, is achieved after 25 rentals or $7,000 spent (this must be done in a calendar year to upgrade your status).
Read more: 52 rental car promotions that will save you money this fall
Featured photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.