Several new car rental Amex Offers now available, including Hertz and Avis
If you need to rent a car for a socially distant vacation in the next few months and hold an American Express card, listen up: You may be able to save some serious cash on your next trip. Many American Express cardholders have reported they’ve been targeted for even more deep discounts at major car rental companies through the Amex Offers program.
That said, it’s important to note that the coronavirus pandemic continues across the U.S. and much of the world, and many states and countries continue to impose travel restrictions. However, several major car rental companies have offered status extensions for elite members and eliminated change fees.
Let’s take a look at the current offers across various Amex cards.
In This Post
Hertz
I found this offer for $40 back after spending $200 or more at Hertz on my American Express® Green Card. Keep in mind that the offer is only valid for U.S. rentals and you must pick up and return your rental to Hertz locations only.
Avis
I discovered an Amex offer for a $20 statement credit after spending at least $100 at Avis Car Rental. Note that you must rent directly with Avis and the offer is valid only for rentals made through avis.com, the Avis app, by phone or at Avis locations in the U.S. and it’s territories.
Remember to avoid booking through a third party, like Expedia, or through travel agents as the offer won’t kick in. Keep in mind that the offer also excludes Budget & Payless brands, Chauffeur Drive, Car Sales, Scooter rentals, e-Toll and purchases with travel partners for lodging, airfare, ground transportation, or parking.
Enterprise
Another great offer, this time from Enterprise. You’ll get $40 back after spending $200 or more. It shouldn’t be too difficult to meet the spending requirements, especially if you’re booking for a week-long trip. For instance, I found a reservation for a full-size at JFK Airport for a week for just $290 a week, which meets the terms of the offer.
Silvercar
For those unfamiliar with Silvercar, it’s an app-based car rental service run by Audi. That being said, you know what type of car you’re getting each time you rent, so there are no surprises.
A $100 statement credit after spending at least $450 or more is a solid offer, but keep in mind it expires on Dec. 22, 2020.
Bottom line
Any of the above offers can only be added to one card per account holder. You’ll want to check all of your cards first to select the one that offers you the best return on the purchase.
Also, these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date. Also, only 100 Amex Offers will be visible at a time, so if you’re at capacity, add offers to your card to see if any new ones appear.
Featured photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images
