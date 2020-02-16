Los Angeles Airport 101: Where to eat and drink at LAX
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the fourth-busiest in the world. Traffic is projected to rise to up to 100 million passengers by 2040 — so chances are you may soon transit through LAX. The airport serves as a hub for Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United and is a focus city for Air New Zealand, Allegiant Air, Norwegian, Qantas, and Southwest Airlines.
The airport has some terrific lounges, including ones with a la carte dining and outdoor bars, but you’ll need to be flying in a premium cabin or have elite status to access the ones with the good food and drink offerings. Everyone else looking for preflight grub will need to visit one of Los Angeles Airport’s restaurants or bars. Luckily, travelers can sample some of the best of LA’s food scene without leaving the airport. Whether you’re craving fresh juice, burgers, tacos or caviar, LAX has you covered.
Although LAX has nine separate terminal buildings, many are connected airside, so you can clear security at one and either walk or shuttle to another to visit a specific restaurant or bar. Tom Bradley International Terminal and terminals 2 and 3 are connected airside via shuttles, and Tom Bradley and terminals 4 — 8 are connected airside via walkways.
Terminal 1
Beaming Cafe
Location: Near gate 16
Hours: 3:30 a.m. – last departure
Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $$
California Pizza Kitchen
Location: Near gate 14
Hours: 4 a.m. – last departure
Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, vegetarian
Price: $$
Cassell’s Hamburgers
Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11
Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American
Price: $$
Pro tip: Don’t skip out on the assortment of sauces — they’re all housemade.
Reilly’s Irish Pub
Location: Near gates 15-18
Hours: 6 a.m. – last departure
Cuisine: American, Irish, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Go here if you like whiskey — Reilly’s offers the largest selection in Los Angeles.
Rock & Brews
Location: Opposite gate 11B
Hours: 4 a.m.– last departure
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: You may be able to eat here for free with your Priority Pass membership.
Trejo’s Tacos
Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11
Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Mexican, quick-serve, vegetarian
Price: $$
Urth Caffé & Bar
Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11
Hours: 3:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Healthy-choice, vegetarian, quick-serve, coffee, tea, sweet treats, wine and beer
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 1 include: Chick-fil-A, Deli & Co, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Pei Wei Asian Diner and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Terminal 2
Barney’s Beanery
Location: Near gate 22
Hours: 4 a.m. – last departure
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Breeze
Location: Order online, pick up from cart in food court, next to Duty Free and Pick Up Stix
Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $$
BUILT (Custom Burgers)
Location: Near gate 24
Hours: 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cuisine: American, quick-serve
Price: $$
Fresh Brothers Pizza
Location: Near gate 23
Hours: 7 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, Italian, gluten-free options, quick-serve
Price: $
SeaLegs Wine Bar
Location: Near gate 25
Hours: 6 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$$
Pro tip: While SeaLegs is known best for its wines, don’t overlook the food items.
SLAPFISH Modern Seafood Shack
Location: Near gate 23
Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, seafood, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 2 include: Starbucks (airside and landside), Jersey Mike’s and Pick Up Stix
Terminal 3
Ashland Hill and AH Bar
Location: Dining patio, near gate 39
Hours: First departure – last departure
Cuisine: American, Mediterranean, quick-serve, full-bar
Price: $$
Earthbar
Location: Dining patio, near gate 31
Hours: First departure – last departure
Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $$
La Familia
Location: Near gate 32
Hours: First departure – last departure
Cuisine: Mexican, vegetarian, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: In addition to the tasty street tacos, La Familia’s vast tequila selection is worth checking out.
Shake Shack
Location: Near gate 34, next to the Starbucks
Hours: 4 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: American, family-friendly, wine and beer
Price: $
Pro tip: The American Express® Gold Card comes with a $120 annual dining credit that can be used at Shake Shack, but airport locations are excluded.
The Parlor
Location: Near gate 37
Hours: First departure – last departure
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 3 include: Deli & Co, LA Life, Panda Express, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Soundstage Market by Hudson and Starbucks
Tom Bradley International Terminal
800 Degrees Pizza
Location: Dining terrace, main level
Hours: 9 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: Italian, quick-serve, wine and beer
Price: $
Border Grill
Location: Dining terrace, main level, near the clock tower
Hours: 6 a.m.– last departure
Cuisine: Mexican, quick-serve, full bar
Price: $$
CHAYA Sushi
Location: Great Hall, next to Hugo Boss
Hours: 8 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: Japanese, sushi, full bar
Price: $$$
ink.sack
Location: Great Hall, next to Victoria’s Secret
Hours: 7:30 a.m.– 1:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, Asian, quick-serve, wine and beer
Price: $
Pro tip: Order the cold Southern fried chicken sandwich with a housemade Oreo or Mexican chocolate chip cookie for dessert, and thank us later.
James’ Beach
Location: North concourse, near gate 133
Hours: 9 a.m.– last departure
Cuisine: American, seafood, full bar
Price: $$$
Pro tip: James’ Beach is famous for its fish tacos, which are flavorful and very filling.
LAMILL Coffee
Location: North concourse, near gate 133
Hours: 7 a.m.– last departure
Cuisine: Coffee, tea and sweet treats
Price: $$
P.F. Chang’s
Location: On the mezzanine, by the clock tower
Hours: 11 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Chinese, sushi, vegetarian, family-friendly, full bar
Price: $$$
Pro tip: As of Oct. 25, 2019, P.F. Chang’s is no longer a part of the Priority Pass program.
Petrossian Caviar & Champagne Bar
Location: Great Hall, next to CHAYA Sushi
Hours: 10 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: French, caviar, full bar
Price: $$$$
Pro tip: Fly first class on an airline that serves caviar instead.
Umami Burger
Location: Dining terrace, main level
Hours: 9 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: American, vegetarian, quick-serve, wine and beer
Price: $$
Vanilla Bake Shop
Location: South concourse, around the corner from the main duty free store
Hours: 6 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine: Coffee, tea and sweet treats
Price: $
Additional restaurants in TBIT include: Asian Street Eats by Chef Hung (landside), Cantina Laredo (landside), Earl of Sandwich, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Panda Express, Pinkberry, Planet Hollywood (landside), Pret-A-Manger, Scoreboard LA, Starbucks, Starbucks Evenings, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (landside, departures and arrivals levels), The Playa Vista, Vino Volo, WPizza by Wolfgang Puck (landside)
Terminal 4
8 oz. Burger Bar
Location: Food court
Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, family-friendly, quick-serve
Price: $
Coles
Location: Food court
Hours: 4:30 a.m.– last departure
Cuisine: American, French, full bar
Price: $
Pro tip: You have to order the french dip if you come here.
La Provence Patisserie and Cafe
Location: Food Court
Hours: 5 a.m.– 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Coffee, tea, snacks and sweet treats
Price: $
Real Food Daily
Location: Food court
Hours: 8 a.m.– 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Healthy-choice, vegetarian, vegan, quick-serve
Price: $$
Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza
Location: Near gate 42
Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, vegetarian
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 4 include: Campanile, Dunkin’ Donuts, Homeboy Cafe, Leo’s Express, Starbucks (landside)
Terminal 5
Farmers Market To Go
Location: Food court
Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, French, Mexican, vegetarian, quick-serve, snacks, sweet treats, wine and beer
Price: $$
Pro tip: If you’ve been to original market location at 3rd Street and Fairfax, this outpost should feel familiar. There are simplified versions of restaurants like ¡Loteria! Grill and Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market and Bistro, as well as original design elements.
Lemonade
Location: Near gate 52
Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, seafood, healthy-choice, vegetarian, fresh juices, quick-serve
Price: $$
Skewers by Morimoto
Location: Near gate 54
Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, Asian, family friendly
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 5 include: Coffee Corner, Ford’s Filling Station, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (airside and landside), Rock & Brews
Terminal 6
Blu2o
Location: Near gates 68-69
Hours: 6 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Earthbar
Location: Near the escalators to transfer terminals and the Alaska Lounge
Hours: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve
Price: $$
Osteria by Fabio Viviani
Location: Near gate 64
Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Italian, full bar
Price: $$$
Point the Way Café
Location: Near gate 65
Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.
Cuisine: American, family friendly, full bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: You may be able to eat here for free with your Priority Pass membership.
The Habit Burger Grill
Location: Dining patio, near gates 65-66
Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, quick-serve, wine and beer
Price: $
Wahoo’s Fish Taco
Location: Dining patio, near gates 65-66
Hours: 6 a.m.– 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
Price: $
Additional restaurants in Terminal 6 include: Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Starbucks (airside and landside), Wolfgang Puck
Terminal 7
Ashland Hill
Location: Near gate 71
Hours: 4 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Cuisine: American, Mediterranean, quick-serve, full-bar
Price: $$
B Grill By BOA Steakhouse
Location: Near gate 73
Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, steaks, full bar
Price: $$$
BLD
Location: Near gate 72
Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, gluten-free, quick-serve, wine and beer
Price: $$
Klatch Coffee
Location: Near gate 71B
Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: Coffee, tea, snacks and sweet treats
Price: $
Wolfgang Puck Express
Location: Near gate 75
Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, wine and beer
Price: $$
The Counter Custom Built Burgers
Location: Near gate 72
Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.
Cuisine: American, family-friendly
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 7 include: Dunkin’ Bonus (landside), LA Life, ¡Loteria! Grill, Rolling Stone Bar & Grill, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Terminal 8
Engine Co. No. 28
Location: Near gate 83
Hours: 11 a.m.– 10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, full bar
Price: $$
Additional restaurants in Terminal 8 include: Carl’s Jr, Corona Bar, Panda Express, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Bonus: Food trucks and In-N-Out
The LAX-it ride-share pickup lot offers a good variety of options from rotating food trucks — a staple of the city’s cultural identity. However, LAX’s most popular dining option might just be the In-N-Out burger located on Sepulveda Blvd, just off the airport property. In-N-Out is a California institution, but what makes this one stand out is that it has picture-perfect views of the flight path into the airport, a mecca for anyone who loves plane spotting.
Bottom line
From healthy options like açaí bowls from Earthbar or cold-pressed juices from Beaming Cafe, to artisanal burgers from Umami Burger or Cassell’s Hamburgers, to Neapolitan-style pizza from 800 Degrees to caviar and Champagne from Petrossian Caviar & Champagne Bar, LAX has even the pickiest of eaters covered. The airport features a number of local eateries with recognizable names such as Ashland Hill, Lamill Coffee, Trejo’s Tacos, Vanilla Bake Shop and Urth Caffé & Bar that use ingredients that are identical to those in their city locations. It goes without saying that you won’t go hungry here.
