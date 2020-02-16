Guides

Los Angeles Airport 101: Where to eat and drink at LAX

 Benji Stawski
Yesterday

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the fourth-busiest in the world. Traffic is projected to rise to up to 100 million passengers by 2040 — so chances are you may soon transit through LAX. The airport serves as a hub for Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United and is a focus city for Air New Zealand, Allegiant Air, Norwegian, Qantas, and Southwest Airlines.

The airport has some terrific lounges, including ones with a la carte dining and outdoor bars, but you’ll need to be flying in a premium cabin or have elite status to access the ones with the good food and drink offerings. Everyone else looking for preflight grub will need to visit one of Los Angeles Airport’s restaurants or bars. Luckily, travelers can sample some of the best of LA’s food scene without leaving the airport. Whether you’re craving fresh juice, burgers, tacos or caviar, LAX has you covered.

Although LAX has nine separate terminal buildings, many are connected airside, so you can clear security at one and either walk or shuttle to another to visit a specific restaurant or bar. Tom Bradley International Terminal and terminals 2 and 3 are connected airside via shuttles, and Tom Bradley and terminals 4 — 8 are connected airside via walkways.

Terminal 1

Beaming Cafe

Location: Near gate 16

Hours: 3:30 a.m. – last departure

Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve

Price: $$

Beaming Cafe offers cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies and healthy take out. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Near gate 14

Hours: 4 a.m. – last departure

Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, vegetarian

Price: $$

California Pizza Kitchen is known best for, well, pizza. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

Cassell’s Hamburgers

Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11

Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American

Price: $$

Pro tip: Don’t skip out on the assortment of sauces — they’re all housemade.

(Photo courtesy of LAX)
Grab a burger from Cassell’s in terminal 1. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Reilly’s Irish Pub

Location: Near gates 15-18

Hours: 6 a.m. – last departure

Cuisine: American, Irish, full bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: Go here if you like whiskey — Reilly’s offers the largest selection in Los Angeles.

Reilly’s offers a large selection of comfort foods, beers on tap, and whiskey. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

Rock & Brews

Location: Opposite gate 11B

Hours: 4 a.m.– last departure

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: You may be able to eat here for free with your Priority Pass membership.

Priority Pass members get $28 of free food at Rock & Brews. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Trejo’s Tacos

Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11

Hours: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Mexican, quick-serve, vegetarian

Price: $$

Urth Caffé & Bar

Location: In the marketplace, near gate 11

Hours: 3:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Healthy-choice, vegetarian, quick-serve, coffee, tea,  sweet treats, wine and beer

Price: $$

The first Urth Caffé location opened minutes from LAX in Manhattan Beach. (Photo courtesy of Urth Caffe)

Additional restaurants in Terminal 1 include: Chick-fil-A, Deli & Co, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Pei Wei Asian Diner and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Terminal 2

Barney’s Beanery

Location: Near gate 22

Hours: 4 a.m. – last departure

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$

Breeze

Location: Order online, pick up from cart in food court, next to Duty Free and Pick Up Stix

Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve

Price: $$

BUILT (Custom Burgers)

Location: Near gate 24

Hours: 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cuisine: American, quick-serve

Price: $$

BUILT Custom Burgers is a fast casual version of The Counter. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Fresh Brothers Pizza

Location: Near gate 23

Hours: 7 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, Italian, gluten-free options, quick-serve

Price: $

SeaLegs Wine Bar

Location: Near gate 25

Hours: 6 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$$

Pro tip: While SeaLegs is known best for its wines, don’t overlook the food items.

SeaLegs LAX was designed to mimic the feel of the seaside Huntington Beach location. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

SLAPFISH Modern Seafood Shack

Location: Near gate 23

Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, seafood, full bar

Price: $$

All of Slapfish’s seafood comes from sustainable suppliers. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Additional restaurants in Terminal 2 include: Starbucks (airside and landside), Jersey Mike’s and Pick Up Stix

Terminal 3

Ashland Hill and AH Bar

Location: Dining patio, near gate 39

Hours: First departure – last departure

Cuisine: American, Mediterranean, quick-serve, full-bar

Price: $$

Discover your inner foodie at this classic Santa Monica-based restaurant. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Earthbar

Location: Dining patio, near gate 31

Hours: First departure – last departure

Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve

Price: $$

La Familia

Location: Near gate 32

Hours: First departure – last departure

Cuisine: Mexican, vegetarian, full bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: In addition to the tasty street tacos, La Familia’s vast tequila selection is worth checking out.

It’s hard to miss La Familia’s vibrant space. (Photo courtesy of HMS Host)

Shake Shack

Location: Near gate 34, next to the Starbucks

Hours: 4 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: American, family-friendly, wine and beer

Price: $

Pro tip: The American Express® Gold Card comes with a $120 annual dining credit that can be used at Shake Shack, but airport locations are excluded.

Fancy a New York-style burger in In-N-Out’s home turf? (Photo courtesy of LAX)

The Parlor

Location: Near gate 37

Hours: First departure – last departure

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$

The Parlor is iconic LA gastropub. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

Additional restaurants in Terminal 3 include: Deli & Co, LA Life, Panda Express, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Soundstage Market by Hudson and Starbucks

Tom Bradley International Terminal

800 Degrees Pizza

Location: Dining terrace, main level

Hours: 9 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: Italian, quick-serve, wine and beer

Price: $

800 Degrees bakes its Neapolitan-style pies in a wood-burning oven. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Border Grill

Location: Dining terrace, main level, near the clock tower

Hours: 6 a.m.– last departure

Cuisine: Mexican, quick-serve, full bar

Price: $$

CHAYA Sushi

Location: Great Hall, next to Hugo Boss

Hours: 8 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: Japanese, sushi, full bar

Price: $$$

Tuna tartare was invented at former Chaya Brasserie in Beverly Hills. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

ink.sack

Location: Great Hall, next to Victoria’s Secret

Hours: 7:30 a.m.– 1:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, Asian, quick-serve, wine and beer

Price: $

Pro tip: Order the cold Southern fried chicken sandwich with a housemade Oreo or Mexican chocolate chip cookie for dessert, and thank us later.

Ink.sack was founded by Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio. (Photo courtesy of ink.sack)

James’ Beach

Location: North concourse, near gate 133

Hours: 9 a.m.– last departure

Cuisine: American, seafood, full bar

Price: $$$

Pro tip: James’ Beach is famous for its fish tacos, which are flavorful and very filling.

While you may not have the same ocean view as the original Venice Beach location, you’ll still get the quality fare. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

LAMILL Coffee

Location: North concourse, near gate 133

Hours: 7 a.m.– last departure

Cuisine: Coffee, tea and sweet treats

Price: $$

Lamill’s coffee is always pressed, never brewed. (Photo courtesy of LAMILL Coffee)

P.F. Chang’s

Location: On the mezzanine, by the clock tower

Hours: 11 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Chinese, sushi, vegetarian, family-friendly, full bar

Price: $$$

Pro tip: As of Oct. 25, 2019, P.F. Chang’s is no longer a part of the Priority Pass program.

Petrossian Caviar & Champagne Bar

Location: Great Hall, next to CHAYA Sushi

Hours: 10 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: French, caviar, full bar

Price: $$$$

Pro tip: Fly first class on an airline that serves caviar instead.

If you’re craving Parisian delicacies during your time at LAX, Petrossian has you covered, but be prepared to fork over an arm and a leg. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Umami Burger

Location: Dining terrace, main level

Hours: 9 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: American, vegetarian, quick-serve, wine and beer

Price: $$

Umami has a meatless Impossible Burger on its menu. (Photo courtesy of Umami Burger)

Vanilla Bake Shop

Location: South concourse, around the corner from the main duty free store

Hours: 6 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine: Coffee, tea and sweet treats

Price: $

Vanilla Bake Shop makes all its cupcakes from scratch. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Additional restaurants in TBIT include: Asian Street Eats by Chef Hung (landside), Cantina Laredo (landside), Earl of Sandwich, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Panda Express, Pinkberry, Planet Hollywood (landside), Pret-A-Manger, Scoreboard LA, Starbucks, Starbucks Evenings, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (landside, departures and arrivals levels), The Playa Vista, Vino Volo, WPizza by Wolfgang Puck (landside)

Terminal 4

8 oz. Burger Bar

Location: Food court

Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, family-friendly, quick-serve

Price: $

Coles

Location: Food court

Hours: 4:30 a.m.– last departure

Cuisine: American, French, full bar

Price: $

Pro tip: You have to order the french dip if you come here.

Coles is the originator of the french dip. (Photo courtesy of Flex Designs)

La Provence Patisserie and Cafe

Location: Food Court

Hours: 5 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Coffee, tea, snacks and sweet treats

Price: $

La Provence Patisserie offers a wide selection of pastries and desserts. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Real Food Daily

Location: Food court

Hours: 8 a.m.– 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Healthy-choice, vegetarian, vegan, quick-serve

Price: $$

Real Food Daily was the first all-vegan airport restaurant to open. (Photo courtesy of HMS Host)

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza

Location: Near gate 42

Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, vegetarian

Price: $$

Additional restaurants in Terminal 4 include: Campanile, Dunkin’ Donuts, Homeboy Cafe, Leo’s Express, Starbucks (landside)

Terminal 5

Farmers Market To Go

Location: Food court

Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, French, Mexican, vegetarian, quick-serve, snacks, sweet treats, wine and beer

Price: $$

Pro tip: If you’ve been to original market location at 3rd Street and Fairfax, this outpost should feel familiar. There are simplified versions of restaurants like ¡Loteria! Grill and Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market and Bistro, as well as original design elements.

The Farmers Market is an iconic landmark. (Photo courtesy of the Farmers Market)

Lemonade

Location: Near gate 52

Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, seafood, healthy-choice, vegetarian, fresh juices, quick-serve

Price: $$

Lemonade offers healthy sandwiches, salads, and bowls. (Photo courtesy of Lemonade)

Skewers by Morimoto

Location: Near gate 54

Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, Asian, family friendly

Price: $$

Additional restaurants in Terminal 5 include: Coffee Corner, Ford’s Filling Station, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (airside and landside), Rock & Brews

Terminal 6

Blu2o

Location: Near gates 68-69

Hours: 6 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$

Blu2o was developed by Michelin-star chef David Myers. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Earthbar

Location: Near the escalators to transfer terminals and the Alaska Lounge

Hours: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Fresh juices, healthy options, vegetarian, quick-serve

Price: $$

Earthbar Terminal 6 has a central location that’s hard to miss. (Photo by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy)

Osteria by Fabio Viviani

Location: Near gate 64

Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Italian, full bar

Price: $$$

Osteria serves Italian classics with a modern L.A. twist. (Photo courtesy of Laundry Group Inc)

Point the Way Café

Location: Near gate 65

Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 12:30 a.m.

Cuisine: American, family friendly, full bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: You may be able to eat here for free with your Priority Pass membership.

The Habit Burger Grill

Location: Dining patio, near gates 65-66

Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, quick-serve, wine and beer

Price: $

The Habit is a popular SoCal burger chain. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Location: Dining patio, near gates 65-66

Hours: 6 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

Price: $

Additional restaurants in Terminal 6 include: Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Starbucks (airside and landside), Wolfgang Puck

Terminal 7

Ashland Hill

Location: Near gate 71

Hours: 4 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Cuisine: American, Mediterranean, quick-serve, full-bar

Price: $$

Similar to the Ashland Hill’s Santa Monica location, the Terminal 7 outpost carries an outdoor courtyard feel. (Photo courtesy of Akar Studios)

B Grill By BOA Steakhouse

Location: Near gate 73

Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, steaks, full bar

Price: $$$

BOA is a celebrity favorite steakhouse in LA. (Photo courtesy of R.D. Olson Construction)

BLD

Location: Near gate 72

Hours: 6 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, healthy-choice, gluten-free, quick-serve, wine and beer

Price: $$

Klatch Coffee

Location: Near gate 71B

Hours: 4:30 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: Coffee, tea, snacks and sweet treats

Price: $

Wolfgang Puck Express

Location: Near gate 75

Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, Italian, family-friendly, wine and beer

Price: $$

Wolfgang Puck opened his first restaurant in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Iuvo Studio)

The Counter Custom Built Burgers

Location: Near gate 72

Hours: 5 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Cuisine: American, family-friendly

Price: $$

Additional restaurants in Terminal 7 include: Dunkin’ Bonus (landside), LA Life, ¡Loteria! Grill, Rolling Stone Bar & Grill, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Terminal 8

Engine Co. No. 28

Location: Near gate 83

Hours: 11 a.m.– 10 p.m.

Cuisine: American, full bar

Price: $$

Engine Co. No. 28 serves American comfort classics with a Southern twist. (Photo courtesy of LAX)

Additional restaurants in Terminal 8 include: Carl’s Jr, Corona Bar, Panda Express, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Bonus: Food trucks and In-N-Out

The LAX-it ride-share pickup lot offers a good variety of options from rotating food trucks — a staple of the city’s cultural identity. However, LAX’s most popular dining option might just be the In-N-Out burger located on Sepulveda Blvd, just off the airport property. In-N-Out is a California institution, but what makes this one stand out is that it has picture-perfect views of the flight path into the airport, a mecca for anyone who loves plane spotting.

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
The FlightRadar24 app is great for seeing what plane is arriving next. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bottom line

From healthy options like açaí bowls from Earthbar or cold-pressed juices from Beaming Cafe, to artisanal burgers from Umami Burger or Cassell’s Hamburgers, to Neapolitan-style pizza from 800 Degrees to caviar and Champagne from Petrossian Caviar & Champagne Bar, LAX has even the pickiest of eaters covered. The airport features a number of local eateries with recognizable names such as Ashland Hill, Lamill Coffee, Trejo’s Tacos, Vanilla Bake Shop and Urth Caffé & Bar that use ingredients that are identical to those in their city locations. It goes without saying that you won’t go hungry here.

Featured image courtesy of Westfield. 

For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.

Benji Stawski is a full time student and contributor for the site, covering all things points, miles, credit cards, travel and aviation.
