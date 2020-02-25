Better together: Pair the Ink Business Preferred with the Ink Business Cash
Some cards are better together. Doubling up may produce elevated redemption options or the bonus categories on the two cards may complement each other. Today, let’s consider two business cards that work better together: the Ink Business Preferred Card and the Ink Business Cash Card.
In This Post
Comparing Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Cash
|Benefit detals
|Ink Business Preferred
|Ink Business Cash
|Sign-up bonus
|80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
|$500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Annual fee
|$95
|None
|Earning rates
|3x on the first $150,000 spent each anniversary year on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines
1x on everything else
|5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year
2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year
1% cash back on everything else
|Best redemption options
|Transfer to partners at a 1:1 ratio (estimated 2 cents each)
Chase travel portal (1.25 cents each)
Cash back and gift cards (1 cent each)
|Chase travel portal, cash back and gift cards (1 cent each)
|Standout benefits
|Employee cards at no additional cost
Extended warranty protection, purchase protection and cellphone protection
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance and auto rental collision damage waiver
|Employee cards at no additional cost
Extended warranty protection and purchase protection
Auto rental collision damage waiver
Now let’s dive into each card before moving on to what makes the duo such a power couple.
Ink Business Preferred Card
Earning rates: The Ink Business Preferred Card earns three Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in the following categories each account anniversary year:
- Travel
- Shipping purchases
- Internet, cable and phone services
- Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year
Since TPG’s valuations peg the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at two cents each, this means you’ll earn an effective 6% return on your spending on the first $150,000 you spend on purchases in these categories. You’ll also earn one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. The Ink Business Preferred Card‘s annual fee is $95.
Redemption options: When you’re ready to redeem your points, you’ll have a few options. You’ll generally get the most value from transferring your points to select hotel and airline partners at a 1:1 ratio. However, if you prefer more straightforward redemptions, you can book travel through the Chase travel portal with your points for 1.25 cents each (or for 1.5 cents each if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve and transfer your points to that card). You can also redeem your points for cash back or gift cards for one cent each.
Sign-up bonus: The Ink Business Preferred Card currently offers an impressive sign-up bonus of 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Based on TPG’s valuation of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at two cents each, this bonus is worth about $1,600.
Ink Business Cash Card
Earning rates: As its name suggests, the Ink Business Cash Card earns cash-back rewards. Specifically, you’ll earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year. And, you’ll earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year. You’ll also earn 1% cash back on everything else.
Redemption options: The Ink Business Cash Card earns cash-back rewards that you can redeem for cash back, travel or gift cards at face value. However, if you have a card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, like the Ink Business Preferred Card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you can transfer your cash-back rewards to that card and unlock more valuable redemption options.
Sign-up bonus: The Ink Business Cash Card currently offers a sign-up bonus of $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. However, if you have a card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, this bonus can become 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points. And, TPG’s valuations peg the value of 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points at $1,000.
Why pair the cards
You may already have realized why the Ink Business Cash Card and the Ink Business Preferred Card are a great pair, but let’s break it down.
If you have the Ink Business Cash Card
You can add redemption options and boost your redemption rates by adding the Ink Business Preferred Card to your wallet. This is because cash-back rewards earned by the Ink Business Cash Card can be converted to Chase Ultimate Rewards points when you have a card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
By converting the cash-back rewards on your Ink Business Cash Card to Ultimate Rewards points on the Ink Business Preferred Card, you increase the rate at which you can redeem through the Chase travel portal from one cent per point to 1.25 cents per point. And you unlock 1:1 transfers to hotel and airline partners such as Hyatt and United.
However, the Ink Business Preferred Card has a $95 annual fee. If your business doesn’t spend much on the Ink Business Preferred’s 3x categories, you may prefer to collect cash-back rewards on the Ink Business Cash Card (with no annual fee) until you’re ready to redeem for a trip. Then you can open the Ink Business Preferred Card, transfer your cash-back rewards to your new card and transfer those points to partners or book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal at 1.25 cents per point instead of one cent per point.
If you have the Ink Business Preferred Card
If you already have the Ink Business Preferred Card, you can boost your Chase Ultimate Rewards earning rate without incurring any additional annual fees by adding the no-annual-fee Ink Business Cash Card to your wallet.
If your business doesn’t spend money at office supply stores or on internet, cable and phone services, and already earns more than a 4% return at gas stations and restaurants, the Ink Business Cash Card won’t be particularly useful. However, most businesses that already have the Ink Business Preferred Card will find that adding the Ink Business Cash Card to their wallet will increase their earnings.
Other considerations
Add the Ink Business Unlimited too: Many businesses with ample non-bonus-category spending may find it useful to also add the no-annual-fee Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card to their wallet to earn 1.5% cash-back rewards on every purchase (which can become 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points when paired with a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points).
Add no-annual-fee personal cards too: Likewise, it may make sense to add no-annual-fee Ultimate Rewards consumer cards such as the Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited to your wallet once you have the Ink Business Preferred Card. This is especially true if you’ll use these cards for business expenses, or if you don’t mind transferring rewards earned on your personal spending to your business card’s Ultimate Rewards account.
When to forgo the Ink Business Preferred Card: If you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you may choose to forgo the Ink Business Preferred Card and simply collect rewards earned on your Ink Business Cash Card in your personal card’s Ultimate Rewards account.
Consider Chase’s 5/24 rule: One final consideration is where you stand under Chase’s unofficial 5/24 rule. This rule means you generally won’t be approved for most Chase-issued cards if you’ve opened five or more personal credit cards across all banks in the last 24 months. Although you’re unlikely to be approved for most Chase-issued cards if you are over 5/24, Chase-issued business cards don’t count toward your 5/24 count. As a result, a general rule of thumb if you’re looking at both personal and business cards is to open the Chase-issued business cards that you want first before moving on to other cards.
Featured photo by John Gribben/The Points Guy.
