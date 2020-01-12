Is this the hottest airport lounge in the world?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airport lounges can sometimes be described as comfortable waiting rooms, though airlines and lounge operators have gone to great lengths over the years to make the experience as nice and comfortable as possible in order to spoil their premium passengers.
Lounge offerings will almost always include food — sometimes buffet, sometimes restaurant-style, made to order — drinks, newspapers, comfortable chairs to lounge or work and often even showers. Access is usually either granted to an airline’s premium passengers in business or first class or status holders.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Some of the more exotic offerings in airline lounges including the ability to get haircuts — like in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 – baths and foot massages — like in the Cathay Pacific First Class lounges in Hong Kong — and spa treatments — like if traveling with British Airways in Club World or First from London Heathrow or New York-JFK.
Finnair recently refurbished its lounge at its hub in Helsinki (HEL). With the refurbishment, it retained one feature from the previous lounge in the Platinum Wing, which, without any doubt, makes it the hottest lounge in the world: a sauna!
Read more: The best credit cards for airport lounge access
What is otherwise a straightforward and quite decent lounge has interesting signage not normally seen in other lounges. Passengers who have access to the Finnair Platinum Wing can follow those signs and find themselves either in a female or male dressing room and then in a mixed sauna.
If you’re traveling through HEL and have access to the lounge, you don’t need to book an appointment to use the sauna. Instead, you can enter it at your leisure for free.
It’s worth noting that the sauna is mixed gender — meaning you’ll share with both male and female fellow travelers.
To get entry to the Finnair Platinum Wing, you’ll need to be a Finnair Plus Platinum Lumo (up to four guests) or Platinum member (up to one guest). Additionally, Oneworld Emerald members can access with one guest. For all, you’ll be able to access if your flight is leaving from the non-Schengen area during the same day and is operated and marketed by a Oneworld airline.
All photos by Christian Kramer/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.