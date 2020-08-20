Amazon Fresh, Boxed, Instacart and Walmart Grocery: A complete list of online grocery delivery promo codes
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Editor’s note: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about grocery delivery promotions, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for the latest codes.
Online grocery delivery services can be major time-savers. While prices for items are sometimes a bit higher than if you did the shopping yourself, there are ways to save on your online grocery delivery orders.
Although not as often as food delivery services, grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh, Boxed, Instacart and Walmart Grocery sometimes offer promo codes that can help you save on your orders. Plus, with the right credit card you might be able to stretch your savings even further.
Finding these promotions and checking which ones work can be tedious so we’ve built this guide to take away the legwork. We try to include promo codes that are available to both new and existing users. However, some promotions may be targeted, so not all codes will necessarily work for you.
In This Post
Amazon Fresh promo codes
Amazon Fresh comes free for everyone with an Amazon Prime account. If you’re in an eligible area, you’ll get free delivery on your perishable items on orders of $35 or more when you select a two-hour delivery window. This includes many items from Whole Foods.
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|GROCERY10
|$10 off your first order of $35 or more (new users only)
|8/31/20
|SAVE10WF
|$10 off your first Whole Foods Market order of $50 or more
|12/31/20
|Apply coupons via this link
|Up to 20% off select items (must clip coupon before checkout)
|Limited time offer
Best credit card for Amazon Fresh
Recent data points have shown Amazon Fresh and Prime Now code as grocery delivery purchases with most card issuers. However, these aren’t hard-and-fast rules and subject to change, so the safest bet would be to use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature. The information for the Amazon Prime Visa has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The Prime member-exclusive, no-annual-fee card offers an impressive 5% cash back on all Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, including Amazon Fresh orders. It also provides 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. Upon approval, you’ll get a $70 gift card automatically loaded into your Amazon.com account.
Boxed promo codes
Boxed is an online wholesale retailer that doesn’t require a paid membership. You can order a wide range of non-perishable food items and household essentials, as well as seafood and wine.
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|Sign up using this link
|$10 off your first order of $79 or more (new users only)
|N/A
|DRINKUP
|$5 off your order when you purchase 2 eligible beverages
|8/23/20
|Select samples via this link
|Get two free samples with every order
|Limited time offer
|Add to cart via this link
|Get two free box handles
|Limited time offer
|WEEKLY
|Get a free weekly planner when you spend $79 or more
|Limited time offer
Best credit card for Boxed
The American Express® Gold Card comes with up to $120 in dining statement credits each calendar year. It’s distributed as up to $10 statement credits per month when you make a purchase from a participating dining partner. In addition to restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Grubhub, this credit applies to Boxed orders.
The card earns an impressive 4x points at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants worldwide (an 8% return based on TPG valuations), but unfortunately, Boxed orders don’t qualify for this bonus since it’s considered a warehouse club. However, there are frequent Amex Offers for Boxed which can save you cash or earn you bonus points. You can also save on your order through the Boxed Up program.
Instacart promo codes
Instacart lets you order from grocery stores in your area and delivers to your doorstep in as little as an hour. You can use it everywhere from New York City, to Disney World hotels and East Texas.
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|B9E496E156
|$10 off your first order of $35 or more (new users only)
|N/A
|CONVERSION-CART-5-US
|$5 off your next order of $10 or more
|1/2/21
Best credit card for Instacart
In addition to the discount codes listed above, you can save even more on your Instacart orders by using a Chase Sapphire card. Now through Sept. 30, 2020, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will earn 5x points on Instacart delivery and pickup orders (on up to $3,000 spent). Meanwhile, Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders will earn 3x points. On top of that, both cards are currently offering up to $50 in statement credits toward Instacart Express membership (annual or monthly).
An Instacart Express membership unlocks benefits like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $35 or more. The usual price for membership is $99 per year or $9.99 per month.
Walmart Grocery promo codes
Walmart Grocery lets you shop grocery items available at Walmart stores while paying Walmart prices. You can either schedule your delivery or pick your order up from your nearest store.
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|Sign up using this link
|$10 off your first order of $50 or more (new users only)
|N/A
|DELIVERY
|Free delivery on your next order of $50 or more
|1/31/21
Best credit card for Walmart Grocery orders
Although most Walmart locations code as superstores, Walmart Grocery orders tend to code as grocery purchases. So, you’ll want to use a credit card that earns bonus points on groceries.
Among the top grocery credit cards is The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express. It earns 3x points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x). However, if you use your card 30 or more times in a billing period, you’ll earn 50% more points. That bumps up your return to 4.5 points per dollar spent on groceries. That’s a whopping 9% return based on TPG valuations, making this the most valuable grocery card available if you use it 30 times a month.
FAQs
How do you apply promo codes on online grocery delivery services?
There are no tricks to apply promo codes on Amazon Fresh, Boxed, Instacart and Walmart Grocery. Add the items you’d like to order to your cart. On the checkout page, click the “Add Promo Code” button in the payment section and enter your code. If your order is eligible for the discount, you will see the lower price before submitting the order.
How do you get free delivery on grocery orders?
Amazon Fresh provides Prime members with free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more when you select a two-hour delivery window. There are several ways to get free or discounted delivery on Boxed, Instacart and Walmart Grocery orders as well. Aside from the promo codes listed above, you may be able to save on delivery fees with a Boxed Up, Instacart Express or Walmart Delivery Unlimited subscription.
As previously mentioned, for a limited time, you can get a complimentary Instacart Express membership with the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred card.
Do online supermarkets code as groceries?
It’s sometimes difficult to predict how an online supermarket order will code. However, data points suggest that orders from Amazon Fresh, Boxed, Instacart and Walmart Grocery code as grocery purchases with Amex and Chase.
Bottom line
Online grocery delivery services are on the rise, so it’s important that you’re armed with the best money-saving strategies. Promo codes can save you a considerable amount of cash and don’t require clipping coupons. It’s important to use the right grocery credit card to maximize your points and miles earnings and potentially save even more.
Keep in mind that some of the promotions listed above are targeted. If you received an email about a promotion not listed above, feel free to forward it to our tips email.
Featured image by Oscar Wong/Getty Images.
