6 Great Credit Card Benefits You Might Not Know About
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Citi Prestige Card
When you’re searching for a new credit card, it’s easy to get lost in the promotional headlines that highlight massive sign-up bonuses, opportunities to take free vacations and the ability to transfer points to your favorite hotels and airlines. These benefits are, of course, excellent ways to make the most of your everyday spending, but there are some powerful perks in the fine print of credit card agreements, too. They may not capture your attention as easily as a bold invitation to earn 5x points every time you buy a flight, but these lesser-known benefits can make a big difference for some cardholders.
1. Cellphone Coverage
Instead of paying extra for smartphone insurance from a mobile provider, some credit card holders are already covered if their devices are damaged or stolen. For example, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card covers the cost of replacing a customer’s phone up to $600 per claim and a total of $1,200 in a 12-month period (subject to $25 deductible). To qualify for the insurance, customers must pay their monthly bills with the card. Other cards have similar coverage, such as the Uber Visa card. The coverage can create a valuable savings opportunity; buying a policy from AT&T comes with a monthly $8.99 price tag.
2. Cultural Immersion
Want to go explore a collection of artistic masterpieces or enhance your sense of history? Instead of paying the standard admission cost, customers with cards issued by Bank of America can use the institution’s Museums on Us program to get free admission to more than 200 cultural attractions in more than 120 US cities. To take advantage of that zero-cost entry, you’ll need to coordinate your calendar; the program only covers admission on the first full weekend of each month. It can be especially valuable, though. Consider the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, which usually costs $40 for general admission. A full list of the bank’s partner attractions can be found here.
3. Report Card Rewards
As credit card issuers work to find their next generation of customers, Discover aims to incentivize college students with its Good Grade Reward program: Students who can earn a GPA of at least 3.0 can receive a $20 statement credit for up to five years when using the Discover it® Student chrome or the Discover it® Student Cash Back. While $100 won’t manage to offset loads of student loans, it’s certainly a nice add-on benefit for students who are aiming to build strong credit histories before entering the real world. And if you happen to be a college student uncertain of entering the world of interest rates and payment dates, be sure to check out “Why a College Student Should Have a Credit Card.”
4. Instant Card Number
Starting to use your credit card can be a bit of a pain — especially if you’re a regular traveler and have to wait to return home to find an envelope in your mailbox. Rather than delay using your new card, all American Express card members can immediately start using their new cards digitally once an application is approved. In addition to earning points and making the way toward a welcome bonus spending threshold, the number can help give you immediate access to Centurion Lounges on the way home.
5. Exclusive Access
In addition to letting you use your card earlier than you might expect, some card holders can buy tickets for some events earlier than the general public. For example, American Express has a partnership with Ticketmaster that gives members first dibs on pre-sale offers for Drake’s “Aubrey & The Three Migos” Tour, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour and a number of other concerts and events. Chase has a similar experience-focused initiative that gives cardholders who have the Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Preferred, or Ink Preferred access to VIP culinary events and other performances.
6. Event Ticket Insurance
Speaking of events, Citi Prestige card holders are covered if they cannot make it to concerts or sporting events with the card’s missed ticket event protection insurance. As long as you buy those tickets with your Citi Prestige or you use ThankYou Points, the issuer will reimburse you for a missed event up to $500 per incident. The annual coverage maxes out at $5,000, too. So if your calendar often keeps you from your commitments, the card can be quite valuable.
Bottom Line
No matter what cards you have in your wallet, it’s important to comb through the terms and conditions to understand other perks that may be available to you simply for being a customer. From keeping you covered when you’re driving a rental car to paying you extra points for staying in shape, many credit cards come with some extra reasons to swipe and smile.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.