You Can Get Global Entry Upon Arrival at These 49 Airports
Getting Global Entry is a fairly simple process, but you may encounter delays (weeks or even months) when it comes to scheduling an interview.
The Enrollment on Arrival service, which is rapidly expanding, may be the perfect alternative to long interview waits. The service allows you to complete your Global Entry interview as part of the immigration process when arriving at the airport after an international trip, so you don’t need to worry about scheduling it at a later date. When this service launched in 2017, it was available at just five airports, but that number has gone up considerably. Now, it’s available at these 49 airport locations throughout 24 states (plus Canada), ensuring you expedite your Global Entry process while simultaneously clearing customs from an international trip.
- Alaska: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
- Arizona: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- California: John Wayne Airport (SNA)
- California: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- California: Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)
- California: Oakland International Airport (OAK)
- California: Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
- California: San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- California: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Colorado: Denver International Airport (DIA)
- Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Florida: Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Florida: Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Florida: Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)
- Florida: Tampa International Airport (TPA)
- Georgia: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Hawaii: Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
- Illinois: Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
- Illinois: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Kentucky: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
- Louisiana: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- Maryland: Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)
- Michigan: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
- Minnesota: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
- Missouri: Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
- Missouri: St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
- New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- New York: Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
- New York: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- Nevada: McCarran International Airport (LAS)
- North Carolina: Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
- Oregon: Portland International Airport (PDX)
- Pennsylvania: Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
- Texas: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
- Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Texas: Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- Texas: San Antonio International Airport (SAT)
- Texas: William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
- Utah: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
- Virginia: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
- Washington: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Canada: Calgary International Airport (YYC)
- Canada: Edmonton International Airport (YEG)
- Canada: Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YYC)
- Canada: Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport (YUL)
- Canada: Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW)
- Canada: Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG)
- Canada: Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
- Canada: Vancouver International Airport (YVR)
If you plan to take advantage of the Enrollment on Arrival service, follow the signs directing you to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers who can complete your Global Entry interview during your admissibility inspection. You won’t need any additional documents other than the requisite documents for international travel (usually, your passport). If you don’t see signs, just ask an airport employee or a CBP officer where to go. Interviews typically take between 5 and 15 minutes, and you should know by the end if you’ve been approved.
If your Global Entry membership is subsequently approved, your fingerprints will be collected, your photo will be taken and you’ll have your membership for five years.
When applying, remember that you can get a statement credit for Global Entry (which also gives you TSA PreCheck) for up to $100 through a number of different credit cards, including:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- United Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card ($89 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card ($95 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard ($450) — credit every five years
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595; See Rates & Fees) — credit every four years
- Citi Prestige Card (increased fee of $495) — credit every five years
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees) — credit every four years
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Plus, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express waive the fee even for additional cardholders. So, if you pay the $175 standard fee for three authorized users (See Rates & Fees) ($300 per authorized user for business cards; See Rates & Fees), they can all get rebates for their own Global Entry memberships.
For more key tips on getting Global Entry — like how to use the Global Entry kiosks, and how to update your Global Entry profile with a new passport number — read this post.
