At The Points Guy, we’re all about maximizing our credit card strategy and getting as much value out of each swipe as possible. One of the more underutilized ways you can do this is through Chase Offers. So, today we’ll walk through the basics of the program and how you can use Chase Offers on your eligible Chase credit cards to earn additional rewards on everyday purchases.
What is Chase Offers?
Chase Offers is a program that works similarly to Amex Offers. Eligible cardholders are given the ability to add offers to their Chase-issued debit and credit cards. These offers are targeted to each specific account and card. So, my Chase Offers will be different from yours, for example. It also means the Chase Offers you’ll be targeted for through your Chase Freedom Unlimited® may be different than what you’d be offered through your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card at any given time.
What credit cards provide access to Chase Offers?
Chase-issued consumer and business, credit and debit cards are generally eligible for Chase Offers as long as the primary cardholder has a U.S. address listed as the primary residence or place of business. To see if Chase Offers is available for your card, check your Chase Mobile app or log-in at Chase.com. Note that only the primary cardholder can see and add offers.
How to find Chase Offers
To view your available offers, you can check online at Chase.com on your account dashboard or by signing in to the Chase mobile app. You’ll also get regular emails with offers tailored to your account, which can be a good reminder to go check your offers.
The offers available come from a wide range of merchants and include their own terms and conditions. You can see an example of some of the current offers available on my IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card account below:
What kinds of deals does Chase Offers have?
At the time of writing, all of my cards have a Chase Offer for $5 back on TurboTax purchases. This offer expires 4/30/2020 and is valid one time only. As usual, payment must be made directly with the merchant, so you wouldn’t be able to purchase a TurboTax product from an office supply store and still get the $5 statement credit.
On my IHG Premier card — which I use quite frequently — I have additional offers. One of these is for 10% back on one Maggiano’s purchase, with a maximum of $12.00 back. The image on the offer notes pick-up, but the offer is not valid on third-party delivery services since payment must be made directly with the merchant.
I also have offers for other restaurants that offer pick-up or delivery some areas, including Cracker Barrel, World of Beer, PolloTropical, Long John Silver’s and Little Caesar’s. Although we’ve seen offers for hotels and airlines in the past, I don’t currently have any such offers on my cards.
How to redeem Chase Offers
While you don’t have to enroll your card to start using the Chase Offers program, you do have to add each offer to your credit card. Adding them is easy — all you have to do is navigate to Chase Offers either online or through the Chase Mobile app and click “Add to card” on any available offer that is of interest to you. Then, use your card at the specific merchant and you should see a statement credit applied to your account within 7-14 business days of your purchase.
Adding Chase Offers on the Chase website
To view your Chase Offers on Chase’s website, log-in to your account and then scroll down in the left-hand panel. You should see a section titled “Chase Offers” that shows a few of your current offers.
You can click on “See all offers” to review all of available offers. If you have multiple eligible Chase cards, you’ll see a “Choose your account” drop-down near the top of the screen. Note that if you have multiple sign-ins with Chase, such as one for your personal cards and one for your business cards, you will only see cards associated with the account for which you’re currently signed in.
Click on any of the offers to add them to your card. Then, use your card at the specific merchant and the statement credit should post to your account in 7-14 business days.
Adding Chase Offers through the Chase mobile app
To view your Chase Offers on the Chase mobile app, log-in to your account and then scroll to the bottom of the main account dashboard (which is the page that should open when you log in to the app, down in the left-hand panel). You should see a section titled “Chase Offers” that shows a few of your current offers.
You can click on “See all offers” to see the rest of your offers. If you have multiple eligible Chase cards, you’ll see a “Choose your account” drop-down near the top of the screen.
Click on any of the offers to add them to your card, use your card at the participating merchant and wait for your statement credit to post.
What to know about Chase Offers
When you add an offer for a specific card, you must use that same card to redeem the offer. For example, if you add a Chase Offer on your Chase Freedom, you must use your Freedom card to successfully redeem that offer.
Be sure to read the terms and conditions for each offer carefully. You only have a certain period of time to use each offer and many come with maximum earning abilities. As long as you make your purchase by the expiration date, you should receive the credit even if the transaction posts after the expiration date.
Chase offers are rewarded in the form of a statement credit, even if you have a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points on regular spending. This is an area where Chase differs from Amex. Some Amex Offers consist of statement credits while others offer bonus Membership Rewards points for purchases. Meanwhile, Chase Offers only consist of statement credits.
One of the common threads among all Chase Offers is this condition: Payment must be made directly with the merchant. While you are still able to use services like mobile wallets and PayPal with Chase Offers, you can’t use third-party providers to make purchases. Chase Offers is currently only available in the U.S.
The Chase Offers you receive are based on how you use your eligible credit and debit card accounts. If you recently opened your account or rarely use your debit or credit cards, you may receive fewer Chase Offers until you begin to use your cards more frequently.
How to maximize Chase Offers
Since new offers are frequently added, it’s a good idea to go through your Chase offers at least once every two weeks to review and add new offers. It doesn’t cost anything to add an offer and then not use it, so you can be pretty liberal with which offers you add. If there’s even a small possibility that you’ll use an offer, then you might as well go ahead and add it to your card. If you use it, great. If not, it’s not a problem.
Note that only the primary cardholder can see and add offers, but any cardholder can redeem them once they’re added. So if you’re a primary cardholders, make sure to add and communicate offers to your authorized users.
Chase Offers are a great way to save money on things you know you’re going to buy anyway. But, just like any sale or coupon, saving 10% on a purchase you otherwise wouldn’t have made doesn’t equate to saving money.
And of course, don’t forget that Chase Offers are stackable with online shopping portals and bonus categories. You can use a shopping portal aggregator to find out which points and miles portal offers the best return on a certain purchase and then combine it with a Chase Offer to maximize.
Bottom line
The Chase Offers program is Chase’s version of a similar benefit offered by American Express. It’s not quite up to par with Amex Offers since it’s limited to statement credits and typically has fewer offers available. However, keep in mind that the Chase Offers program is still comparatively new, so it’s worth checking your offers periodically to see what might be available on your cards.
