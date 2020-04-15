Full guide to Bank of America’s BankAmeriDeals cash-back deals
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a Bank of America credit or debit card or a Merrill Lynch credit card, you may be able to save cash and earn extra rewards through the BankAmeriDeals cash-back program. Similar to Amex Offers and Chase Offers, BankAmeriDeals has targeted offers that you can activate. Here’s what you should know about the program.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
In This Post
What is BankAmeriDeals?
BankAmeriDeals are cash-back offers on eligible Bank of America credit and debit cards. The program is similar to Chase Offers and Amex Offers in that you select offers online or through the bank’s mobile app, use your eligible card at the specified merchant and then receive rewards. As with the Chase and Amex programs, these rewards are on top of the rewards you’d normally receive based on the merchant’s category.
Which cards provide access to BankAmeriDeals?
Most Bank of America debit and credit card accounts and Merrill Lynch credit cards are eligible for BankAmeriDeals. You can check the Preferences tab on the BankAmeriDeals page online or the Eligible Credit/Debit Cards button in BankAmeriDeals Settings in the Bank of America Mobile Banking App to see which of your cards are eligible for BankAmeriDeals. Certain cards, such as the following, are not eligible:
- ATM-only cards
- Credit Purchasing Card (P-Card), Travel/Corporate card, Fleet Card
- Prepaid Payroll and Incentive Card
- All healthcare account products — HSA/FSA Health Reimbursement/Flexible Spending
- HELOC — Home equity line of credit accounts
- Merrill Lynch CMA deferred debit cards
- AAA credit cards
Note that although you will see deals for jointly owned credit card accounts on your BankAmeriDeals page, you will not see deals for credit card accounts for which you are an authorized user. It also may take up to 30 days for new accounts and replacement cards to become eligible for BankAmeriDeals.
Related reading: The best Bank of America credit cards
How to find BankAmeriDeals
You can see BankAmeriDeals when you log into your Bank of America account online by hovering over “Rewards & Deals” on the top drop-down menu and then clicking on “Cash back deals.” Or, you can go to the BankAmeriDeals tab on your Bank of America Mobile Banking app to view your deals.
Click the plus button to add deals to your account, or you can click “Hide” to hide the deal from your account. Once you’ve added a deal to your account, the deal’s status changes to “Ready to use” meaning you can shop or dine at the selected merchant using the activated deal.
What kinds of deals does BankAmeriDeals have?
You’ll receive deals from participating merchants based on places you’ve shopped with your eligible Bank of America accounts in the past. This means that you may not see any deals if you use your accounts infrequently.
Although many of us are stuck at home currently because of coronavirus concerns and shelter-in-place orders, you may be able to find some BankAmeriDeals that are relevant for home use. For example, one TPG staffer found a deal for Sun Basket meal delivery on her account.
Related reading: 4 ways credit cards can save you money
How to redeem BankAmeriDeals
Once you’ve added a BankAmeriDeal to your account and the deal shows that it is “Ready for use,” you can make a qualifying purchase with your eligible card before the deal expires to earn cash back.
The cash back will display as “Pending” on the Earned tab after your transaction posts and will be credited to your account within 30 days. You can view or change the account designated for your cash back by using the “Cash back account” section on the Preferences tab.
Related reading: The best credit cards for dining out, taking out and ordering in
What are BankAmeriDeal coins?
When you use BankAmeriDeals to earn cash back, you’ll also earn one coin per deal on transactions of at least $3. You may also be able to collect bonus coins periodically by completing limited-time tasks in the Available tab of your BankAmeriDeals console. When you collect a total of four coins, you’ll earn an additional cash-back award and move to the next level. For example, I can earn $5 of additional cash back and advance to the next level once I collect four coins.
As you earn more coins, the additional cash back you’ll receive is greater.
But your coins will expire and your level will reset every two months or so. Bank of America announces expiration dates well in advance, so you can plan ahead.
Related reading: Pros and cons of downgrading your credit cards right now
What to know about BankAmeriDeals
Read the details on each offer that you select. For example, most BankAmeriCard offers are only valid for one use but some can be used multiple times. Some offers require a minimum transaction amount or cap the cash rewards you can receive.
The amount posted to your account is the amount that matters in terms of earning cash back. This means that taxes and fees count toward any minimum purchase requirements. But this also means that if you pay for all or part of a purchase with a store credit, gift certificate or another payment type, you’ll only earn cash back on the part of the purchase made with your card.
You must complete the transaction directly with the eligible merchant to earn cash back. You may not receive cash back through BankAmeriDeals if your transaction is made by using an electronic wallet where the identity of the merchant is not passed to Bank of America as part of the transaction.
Related reading: Best no-annual-fee cash-back credit cards
How to maximize BankAmeriDeals
You’ll want to check your deals frequently to ensure you don’t miss out on one. You can opt to receive a text or email alert when new deals are available, as well as via your mobile app if you’ve downloaded it. To opt into alerts (or opt out of them), go to the Preferences tab online or to Alert Settings on the mobile app. Remember that you’ll still need to add deals to your account before you can use them.
You can also change your preferred zip code on the Preferences tab. If you make a change, you’ll keep your current available deals but deals for your new location will be added as they become available. And if you use the Mobile Banking app you can take advantage of the Near Me feature that lets you view nearby deals on a map.
BankAmeriDeals are stackable with online shopping portals as well as any rewards you may already earn on your card. So, you’ll want to use a shopping portal aggregator to find out which online portal (if any) offers the best return for your purchase. Then, add the BankAmeriDeal to your eligible card, click through the shopping portal and make the purchase with your eligible card to maximize your rewards.
Related guides
- Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card review
- Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card review
- Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card review
- Credit card showdown: Capital One Venture vs. Bank of America Travel Rewards
- Get free shipping from your favorite retailers with these credit cards
- The best no-annual-fee credit cards
- The best credit cards for everyday spending
- The best travel credit cards for 2020
- Your ultimate guide to Amex Offers
- These Amex Offers will help you save money and make life easier right now
- Full guide to Chase Offers
- Everything you need to know about Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.