Frequently Asked Questions About the Wells Fargo Propel Amex
While the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card isn’t technically a “new” card, the recent improvements that Wells Fargo has made to it make the old version hardly recognizable. So today we’ll take a deep dive through some of the most common questions about the card, including all the new features and how to best utilize them.
Question: When can I sign up and get the 30,000 bonus points?
Answer: Right now. The application is live and you can find the link here. You’ll earn 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months.
Q: Who’s eligible for the 30,000-point welcome bonus?
A: Wells Fargo has a bit of a unique rule regarding bonuses. You can only earn one bonus across all Wells Fargo cards every 15 months, so as long as you haven’t received any Wells Fargo bonuses in the last 15 months, you’ll be eligible.
Q: How many points does the Propel earn?
A: One of the biggest highlights of the new Propel Amex is its expanded bonus categories. You’ll earn 3X points per dollar on travel, dining (eating out and ordering in), gas stations and popular streaming services.
Q: What’s the annual fee?
A: The Propel Amex has no annual fee, which means you can keep the card open indefinitely to build credit history. It also means you can try this card out risk-free even if you’re not 100% sure if it’s right for you long term.
Q: What are “Go Far Rewards Points” and how much are they worth?
A: “Go Far Rewards” is the name of the points you’ll earn on the Propel Amex and other Wells Fargo cards. In most cases they’re worth a fixed 1 cent each, making the sign-up bonus equal to exactly $300. However, you’re allowed to pool points between Wells Fargo cards, and if you also hold the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card, you can redeem your points for 1.5 cents each toward the cost of airfare. That rate goes up even higher to 1.75 cents per point if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Visa Signature. The information related to the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card has been collected by The Points Guy and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service.
Q: What can I redeem my points for?
A: You can redeem your points for travel, cash back, gift cards or charitable donations through the Wells Fargo website.
Q: What qualifies as travel purchases for the 3X bonus category?
A: The broad definition of “travel” is one of the best parts of the Propel’s bonus categories. Travel includes flights, hotels, taxis, rideshares, car rentals, homestays and more.
This loose definition make the card even more useful and valuable, and take some of the guesswork out of maximizing the travel category.
Q: What qualifies as dining purchases for the 3X bonus category?
A: Dining is defined by Wells Fargo as “eating out and ordering in,” so you’ll get 3X at restaurants, drinking places or on fast food purchases.
Q: Which streaming services qualify for the 3X bonus category?
A: The list of streaming services can be found at wellsfargo.com/propelstreaming and include Apple Music, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Sirius XM Radio and Spotify Premium.
Q: Can I share my Go Far Rewards points with other people?
A: Yes. In fact, Wells Fargo has a surprisingly generous policy when it comes to sharing points with others. You can gift your points to family, friends or anyone else who’s a Wells Fargo customer, and there’s no cap on the number of points you can share. You can also start or join a pool with other Go Far Rewards customers.
Q: Are there any foreign transaction fees with the Propel Amex?
A: There are no foreign transaction fees on the card.
Q: Do I need to be a Wells Fargo customer to apply?
A: While previous Wells Fargo cards were hard to get unless you had an existing relationship with the bank, Wells Fargo has told us that the Propel Amex is open to everyone.
Q: What sort of travel benefits come with the Propel Amex?
A: The travel benefits on the card include secondary car rental coverage, lost luggage insurance up to $1,000 per insured per covered trip and roadside and emergency assistance.
Q: What sort of purchase protection benefits come with the card?
A: One of the more interesting perks of the Propel Amex is its cell phone protection coverage, which can reimburse you for a damaged or stolen cell phone up to $600 per claim and $1,200 per 12 month period, with a $25 deductible per claim. You must charge your entire cell phone bill to the card each month to maintain this coverage.
The card also comes with retail protection, which will reimburse you for items damaged or stolen within 90 days of purchase up to $1,000 per loss and $50,000 every 12 months, return protection up to $300 per item and $1,000 annually, and extended warranty coverage, which doubles the original manufacturer’s warranty by up to a maximum of 12 months.
Q: Is this card issued by Amex or Wells Fargo?
A: While the name is a little confusing, this card is an American Express card issued by Wells Fargo. That means you’ll go through Wells Fargo to apply, pay your bills and redeem your rewards. This card is entirely separate from the Amex Membership Rewards ecosystem.
Q: Does the card have American Express benefits?
A: The Propel Amex has access to the popular Amex Offers discount program, as well as experiences such as presale concert tickets, sporting events and Broadway shows.
Q: What’s happening to people who already have the old version of the Propel Amex?
A: If you’re an existing Propel Amex cardholder, you should have already been converted to the new revamped version. However, converted customers won’t receive the new card design until their current card expires or needs to be replaced as lost/stolen or damaged.
Q: Are the Propel World and Propel 365 cards still available?
A: The Propel 365 is no longer open to new applicants. Existing Propel 365 cardholders can keep their card or ask to be converted to the Propel Amex, though you won’t receive a welcome bonus for doing so. According to Wells Fargo, the Propel World will continue to be offered for affluent, travel-oriented customers.
Q: How can I find out more about the card?
A: If you have more questions about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card that aren’t answered here, please add them to the comments section below. You can also check out our in-depth review of the card itself.
