Revamped Wells Fargo Propel Amex Now Available With 3x on Travel, Dining and More
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In June, after a four month absence, Wells Fargo announced the details of its revamped Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card credit card, having made some changes under the hood of the no annual fee member of its Propel family of cards. Now, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card is officially open for applications with improved top-line bonus categories and a solid sign-up bonus.
The overhauled card earns 3x points on travel — which includes flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, taxis and rideshares — along with dining (referred to by Wells Fargo as “eating out and ordering in”), gas stations and popular streaming services. The new card also earns 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
As a sign-up bonus, the Propel Amex features 30,000 bonus points after $3,000 in spend in the first 3 months you have the card, and the card still has no annual fee. Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, charity donations or cash back at a rate of 1 cent per point, so effectively you’ll get 3 cents per dollar spent on travel, dining, gas stations and popular streaming services.
That’s a respectable return in those particular bonus categories, especially for a no-fee card, but there’s an added quirk that can increase the value of your points beyond 1 cent each. Specifically, the points earned with this card — known as Go Far Rewards — can be combined with other Wells Fargo cards that earn the same type of points. One of those cards, the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card (which also has no annual fee) offers the option to redeem Go Far Rewards for airfare via its travel portal for 1.5 cents per point. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Wells Fargo Visa, that redemption rate jumps to 1.75 cents per point, which makes the 3x categories on the Propel Amex worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by ThePointsGuy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Now, to put all those pieces together obviously requires a little effort, and there’s also an important caveat. Wells Fargo only allows you to earn one sign-up bonus every 15 months across all its credit cards, which includes this updated Wells Fargo Propel Amex. That means while you can get both cards, you’ll only be able to get one sign-up bonus unless you wait 15 months between each application. At the moment the Wells Fargo Visa Signature doesn’t have a typical sign-up bonus, but instead offers 5x points per dollar for up to $12,500 spent on gas stations, grocery and drugstore purchases for the first 6 months you have the card.
The revamped Propel Amex also comes with cell phone protection, a feature that’s available across many Wells Fargo credit cards, along with a number of other standard purchase and travel protection benefits, including extended warranty coverage, return protection, coverage for lost or stolen items purchased with the card, travel accident insurance, lost baggage coverage and secondary car rental insurance in the US.
If you previously had the old version of the Propel Amex, which earned 3x points at US gas stations and 2x points at US restaurants, you should have been transitioned to the new version by now. The old Propel 365 card has been closed to new applications, though existing cardholders can continue to keep their cards. The third card in the Propel family — the Propel World — will continue to be offered to select customers.
In the past it has been somewhat difficult for non-Wells Fargo customers to get Wells Fargo credit cards — you generally needed an existing relationship with the bank. However, Wells Fargo tells us that the revamped Propel Amex is open to both customers and non-customers, which should make getting the card a little easier.
Even if you just use this card primarily for cash back at 1 cent per point, 3X bonus points on gas stations and popular streaming services are near or at the top of their respective categories when it comes to cash back cards. But by combining the Propel Amex with the Wells Fargo Visa, the value proposition becomes significantly more interesting, enough so that it may be worth considering the Wells Fargo Propel Amex.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
One of the most unique benefits of this card is that you can get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Propel Amex. This card is also a great option for gas purchases since you'll earn 3X points and the 30,000 point sign up bonus is worth $300 cash back.
- Earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a $300 cash redemption value
- $0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fee
- Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in
- Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals
- Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit
- Earn 3X points on popular streaming services
- Earn 1X points on other purchases
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.