This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just as Marriott has folded Starwood Preferred Guest and Ritz-Carlton Rewards into its Bonvoy program, it has aligned Marriott and SPG cards under the same Bonvoy branding. This will hopefully lead to less confusion among applicants, and new card holders stand to benefit from new perks and welcome bonuses on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card which is offering 75,000 points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card which is offering a limited time offer of 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months (Offer ends 10/23/2019).
That’s not to say that confusion has been eliminated entirely; the application eligibility restrictions for Marriott Bonvoy cards are about as difficult to keep track of as you could possibly imagine. These vary from card to card, and there’s not a lot of logic at play here. So if you’re interested in acquiring one of the three Bonvoy-branded cards currently available to new applicants — the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, the Marriott Bonvoy Business or the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card — use this cheat sheet to see if you’ll be able to sign up based on which cards you’ve had or currently have.
We can’t take credit for being the first to visualize this info, though. Thanks to Greg from Frequent Miler for inspiring us with this chart.
If you’re wondering where the SPG Amex cards are on in this chart, welcome to the Bonvoy era. The last three cards under “Cards You’ve Had” are the SPG Amex cards with their updated branding. As a refresher, here’s how the SPG Amex cards are converting to Bonvoy Amex names:
Keep in mind that Amex and Chase now offer card bonus qualification tools on their websites, and these should let you know whether or not you can successfully apply for a card and earn the welcome bonus before the system runs your credit and you officially apply for the card. But a sound travel rewards card strategy includes some advance planning, so if you know you’re interested in one of these cards, you might as well consult this handy chart whipped by the art team here at TPG.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase is offering a 75,000-point welcome offer after $3,000 in spending in the first 3 months. All of that is not to mention the no annual fee Bonvoy card from Chase that will be available sometime this summer.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.