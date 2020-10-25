Election Day 2020 deals you can take advantage of right now
Election Day, Nov. 3, is rapidly approaching, but the 2020 election has already begun in earnest, with almost 60 million votes cast, according to the U.S. Elections Project.
As such, companies across the board have begun offering voting day specials to help motivate as many people as possible to let their voices be heard.
Some companies have been offering deals and other perks to would-be voters for several days now, given that early voting has been underway in many states for some time, while others are offering a tighter window in which people can take advantage.
We’re likely to see more deals pop up as we draw ever closer to Election Day, which is just over a week away at this point. We’ll be updating this post regularly as more relevant deals come along, but for now, let’s take a look at a few of the best offers we’re currently seeing.
Companies offering voting day deals
Hertz
Car-rental giant Hertz is offering the “Drive the Vote” promo in order to help people get to the polls, no matter the location they need to get to. You can get one free day when you pick up your car on either Nov. 2 or 3 and complete at least a two-day rental from participating neighborhood locations. Pulling off an election of this scale amid the enduring COVID-19 pandemic is no easy feat, and Hertz wants people to feel as safe as they possibly can while participating in the democratic process.
When reserving, be sure to use the code 210350.
Lyft
In 2018, ride-hailing platform Lyft began its “Ride to Vote” initiative, which is aimed at providing access to affordable transportation to the polls. It’s expanded the offering in 2020, and will offer 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox when you use the code 2020VOTE. Now, this offer extends to Lyft’s network of bikes and scooters in cities around the country.
The code is valid for one ride only on Nov. 3 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time, and does not apply to Lyft Lux rides.
Uber
There are a few aspects to Uber‘s Get Out the Vote initiative in 2020. Most notably, the company’s food-delivery arm, Uber Eats has partnered with Pizza to the Polls to deliver free food via a fleet of over 180 food trucks to polling places in 25 cities across the country between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3. Also, Uber’s offering 50% off round-trip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each way or $14 round-trip), which also applies to its fleet of bikes and scooters. Plus, the Uber app has a new feature that will help users find their correct polling place.
The discount is valid from 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 3 to 3 a.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 4 and is eligible for all riding options except for Taxi and Transit.
Bottom line
We’re just days away from Election Day 2020, and with turnout expected to be high and the ever-present coronavirus considerations, voting in 2020 will surely be unique. We’re seeing companies jump in to help get people registered, find their polling places and provide more-affordable transportation to and from. As the week goes on, we’ll likely be seeing more promotions pop up, so check back here regularly for updates.
Featured image courtesy of Hill Street Studios via Getty Images.
