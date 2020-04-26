The 8 do’s and don’ts in an airport lounge
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airport lounges can be a great way to relax before your flight — there’s usually food and drink available, a quiet, comfortable place to sit and you can charge up your devices or maybe get some last-minute work done before your flight. Some really good lounges may also have amenities like a spa or a la carte dining.
If you’ve never been in a swanky airport lounge before, here are simple do’s and don’ts to help you maximize your experience.
1. Do your homework in advance
Depending on the airport you are flying from and the ticket or status you hold, you may have access to more than one lounge. Flying on a British Airways Club Europe flight from Heathrow Terminal 3? Did you know you have access to four different lounges run by four different airlines that vary enormously in quality? Before you travel, check the following online in advance:
- Which lounges you have access to.
- Which is considered the best lounge of the options.
- The location, opening hours and access policy of your preferred lounge(s) — you don’t want to spend ages wandering around trying to find a lounge that ends up being closed anyway.
Related: Which airlines serve the best Champagne in first class lounges?
2. Do arrive early enough to enjoy it
If you have access to a truly excellent lounge, like the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Heathrow, you want to have enough time to enjoy it. It may not make sense to leave home at 4 a.m. just to have enough time for a cocktail before the sun has even risen, but if you have a flight at a more civilized hour, you should plan your check-in to allow enough time to experience everything. If check-in for your flight opens three hours before departure and it will take you about 30 minutes to check-in, pass through security and walk to the lounge, this would then give you around 90 minutes there before boarding may start (depending on the aircraft type, airline, airport, etc). This is a good amount of time to explore the lounge and make the most of it.
Rushing in late with only five minutes to scoff down a sandwich and a drink isn’t going to be the most relaxing start to a flight.
Related: How early should you arrive at the airport before your flight if you have lounge access?
3. Do a full lap of the lounge on arrival
Even if you have visited a particular lounge before, the best place to sit might not be apparent when you first walk in. The seating near the entrance or the buffet may be busy and not so relaxing, whereas if you do a lap of the lounge you can not only get your bearings on where everything is (including things like bathrooms, charging points and possible runway views) but you might find a much quieter and more peaceful place to sit further back because other passengers just plonked themselves down in the first chair they saw.
4. Don’t take your eye off the time
Many lounges — especially independent, third-party lounges — will not make any boarding announcements in the lounge. If you are enjoying yourself, time can really fly by, and you might forget about the reason you traveled to the airport in the first place — to get on a flight. Neither the lounge nor the airline will be very sympathetic if you miss the flight because you were enjoying yourself too much. Set an alarm for boarding time on your phone before you enter the lounge if need be.
As well as keeping my eye on the time, I like to Google my flight number, which means my phone will then provide updates for things like delays and gate allocations or changes.
Related: Missing my flight home for Christmas: TPG travel mistake story
5. Don’t disturb the peace
FaceTiming loved ones back home? Watching a funny video someone sent you with a crying face emoji? Taking an urgent business call? These are all fine to do in an airport lounge on one condition.
Wear headphones.
As much as you might love the sound of that baby’s laugh or that new song you can’t get out of your head with the amazing music video, those around you in the lounge want to enjoy the peace and quiet before their flight and they do not want to hear it.
And if you are taking a confidential business call that you don’t want strangers to hear (even if it’s only your side of the conversation), consider ducking into a meeting room or private space within the lounge — you never know who could be listening!
Related: The best Priority Pass lounges at Heathrow
6. Don’t miss out on a shower slot
A simple shower and change of clothes can make a world of difference in between long-haul flights, and plenty of lounges have shower facilities for this purpose. But they can get really busy around 7 a.m. as hordes of travelers come off overnight flights and only have a few hours before their connecting flight. If you are planning to have a shower in an airport lounge, especially during the morning rush, it’s best to inquire about this as soon as you arrive in the lounge as there could be quite a wait for a slot.
You don’t want to ask toward the end of your lounge stay only to find out there’s an hour wait and you don’t have time to have one.
7. Don’t hog more space than you need
Airport lounges are essentially public spaces, so you will be sharing it with strangers. Depending on the size of the lounge, number of seats and popularity, you may have to sit close to someone you don’t know. There is a temptation to spread your luggage and clothing like coats across multiple seats to give yourself as much personal space as possible. But if everyone did this there may not be enough seating for all guests. So even if it means sitting close to someone you don’t know, don’t take up more space than you need.
You wouldn’t like it if someone did that to you.
8. Don’t go overboard just because it’s free
There may be a temptation to eat and drink as much as you possibly can just because it is free. This can be a bad idea though — if you drink too much you might not even be allowed on the flight, and if you eat too much you might ruin your appetite for what may be a great meal later. Or if you are planning to go straight to sleep on the plane you might struggle because you’re too full.
If you wouldn’t eat that much at home before bed, what is the benefit of doing so in an airport lounge?
Bottom line
Lounges can make your airport experience so much more enjoyable. It’s worth looking into how you can access them with your credit card, status or even whether it’s worth paying for access up front. But as with any travel experience, there is certain etiquette that should be observed. Follow these simple guidelines and you’ll get the most out of your lounge experience.
Featured image by Eric Rosen/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.