British Airways to refresh its Chicago O’Hare lounges
British Airways announced Thursday that it will be refreshing three of its worldwide network of lounges. The renovations at its First and Club lounges in Berlin, Chicago and Edinburgh are expected to be completed in spring 2020.
Once the renovation is complete in Chicago (ORD), passengers can expect to experience a personal, more interactive welcome at both the airport’s First and Club lounges. New décor, flooring, furnishings and specially crafted chairs will set the tone for a more relaxed atmosphere. Other improvements include an increase in the number of charging points and a redesign of food-serving stations.
A similar experience is planned for passengers in BA’s Edinburgh (EDI) lounge. The airline will renovate the space with a brighter look, new furnishings, carpet and an interactive welcome experience. Improved comfort can be expected for passengers with armchairs as well as extra working and dining spaces.
In Berlin (TXL), the plans include new furnishings, carpet and décor.
As is the current policy, passengers flying on a Club World or First ticket, as well as elite status members of Silver or higher will have access to the lounges. Additionally, Oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members can enter if travelling on a BA or Oneworld-operated flight.
In all three lounges, BA expects to have the renovations completed by spring 2020.
The refresh comes as part of the airline’s £6.5 billion investment to improve the passenger experience. Other improvements include fleet-wide Wi-Fi installation, fitting 128 aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft — including the A350, which is fitted with the Club Suite product.
Featured image courtesy of British Airways
