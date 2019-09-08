This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Disney World’s newest hotel is also the first of its kind for the Orlando theme park empire. The Gran Destino Tower, at Disney’s Coronado Resort, isn’t just the newest Disney World resort; it’s the only Disney property in the moderate (middle) tier that also has a club-level lounge. For those seeking the sweet spot of convenience and value, this is a new and noteworthy development.
The Gran Destino Tower opened in July 2019 and is unquestionably a fresh take on accommodations for Disney World.
What it costs
Booking a room at Disney’s Gran Destino requires searching for Disney’s Coronado Resort. Within the Coronado, you then select the Gran Destino Tower. The new tower has standard rooms, standard rooms with a view, standard rooms with club access, and suites. Not all rooms automatically get club-level access, so book carefully — and of course, expect to pay more for club access. If your goal is to let your kids go to the club lounge without you, be aware that many of the rooms with club access are not on the club floor.
Standard rooms with access to the lounge exist, but are scarce and so far haven’t been included in many sales or passholder discounts. When available, expect those rooms to start around $300 per night. Gran Destino Tower Suites with club access are more readily available, though those rooms often start around $500 per night. For our dates, we had to book a suite in order to have access to the club lounge — but having a true suite at Disney for around $500 isn’t a horrible thing, considering that standard rooms at Deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Yacht Club can cost that same amount without lounge access.
Location
Disney’s Coronado Springs, and the Gran Destino Tower within it, are located nearest to the Animal Kingdom theme park and Blizzard Beach waterpark. This also places them near the three All-Star value resorts.
It’s a centrally located spot about 10 minutes from each of the Disney World theme parks, though none are within walking distance. The resort is connected to the rest of the Walt Disney World destinations by an included bus network and the pay-to-ride, on-demand Minnie Vans.
The rooms
Although Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort has more than 2,300 rooms, the Gran Destino Tower has “just” 545 rooms, of which 50 are suites. The tower has a bright, modern and almost Las Vegas-y vibe that carries from the lobby to the hallways and into the rooms.
We were most surprised by the check-in process. With the opening of the Gran Destino tower, check-in for all 2,300 Coronado Springs guests moved to the front desk of that building (with the exception of some large conferences). That means an even longer walk to some of the outlying buildings. And it should mean longer lines at check-in, yet we found the lines quite short. There was also a floating agent speaking with the people in line. The agent periodically pulled a group out of line and checked them in with a mobile tablet while the family sat comfortably. This is by far one of the most relaxed check-in experiences at a Disney World resort.
Our room was on the seventh floor.
The living room was equipped with a bright rug, pull-out sofa, chair, storage space and a coffee nook.
There was also a small table for two with a nice view of Lago Dorado.
Should you wish to use the living space as a sleeping space in addition to the bedroom, the couch turns into a bed in seconds. Disney World has some of the best pull-out sofa beds in the industry. They’re as close to a real mattress as you can get, with a hinged design as opposed to the typical thin fold-over pad.
Separated from the living space with a real door, the king bedroom had a streamlined aesthetic with modern conveniences, such as bedside lamps with USB and charging outlets, something lacking in the older Disney resort hotels. We were impressed with the number of electrical outlets.
In lieu of an actual closet, the bedroom has a sliding glass door with a mirror. On one side, you’ll find a safe and some shelves for storage. Slide the door the other way and you’ll see hangers, robes and other necessities. The sliding door fits the décor but it does seem odd for a higher-end hotel to show off storage spaces that are normally hidden.
The bathroom was fresh and modern, with a choice of some single-use Disney H2O bath amenities or bottles mounted in the shower. In keeping with the upgraded surroundings of the suite, there were also some upgraded amenities you wouldn’t normally find.
Families with young kids should note that there was no bathtub in this suite, which could be a deal breaker come bath time.
Club lounge
OK, here’s the coolest part for those who enjoy lounges. Located on the 15th floor, the Chronus Club lounge was absolutely on par with what you would find at a Disney Deluxe Resort. There are so many little touches in the lounge. It’s much more than snacks and drinks. They do a great job feeding you as well.
Open for breakfast, midday snacks and evening appetizers (let’s be real and call that dinner), you can rely on the lounge to keep bellies somewhat filled and thirst under control.
The evening food selection exceeded our (adult) expectations. Shrimp “paella style,” Serrano ham, crab cakes, hummus and fire-roasted vegetables made our mouths water. With more than a dozen options, the variety of food meant that most folks should be able to find something to eat. If you have kids who prefer plain food, you may struggle to find something they like. We mistakenly thought a tray of battered and fried fish were lumpy chicken nuggets. Our kids are all-in for fish, but we know many kids who aren’t.
We found small Ghirardelli chocolate squares, apples and Kind bars that were easy takeaway snacks. You’ll also find Mickey hiding in plain sight in sugar cubes and butter.
In keeping with the Spanish theme, you’ll find a selection of beer and wine from that country. None of the choices are over-the-top expensive, but if you’ve tried Spanish wine, you’ll know that you don’t need to spend a lot to find a good bottle. Spanish beer and strawberry cider round out the collection of parental beverages quite nicely.
If you have antsy little ones, you’ll find a treasure chest packed with toys to pass the time as well as a lending library of books, including some Disney favorites and even a few choices for adults. You can also trade pins with the friendly staff in the Chronos Club.
For seating, you can relax on a couch or get some work done on your laptop (which would be a sin with the food and the view).
There are a number of board games strategically placed throughout and the club also has small touches that tie in the Spanish theme and the theme parks nearby.
The price differential for a room without club access and one with club access seems to hover around $70 per night, but we did find club rooms for as little as $15 more per night. Assuming your family of four enjoyed at least one full meal here per day plus snacks/drinks, the math can absolutely work out in your favor. There aren’t many standard rooms with club access, something that clearly showed up in our search results. On many nights there wasn’t any availability.
On the other hand, there are some excellent restaurants at Disney World, so you’ll have to decide if accessible heavy appetizers and cold beverages is a plus for your family.
Amenities
The saddest part of our short stay at Gran Destino Tower was not having enough time for all the new food and beverage choices. The lobby of the Gran Destino is a sweeping two-story space with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. That makes a great backdrop for the colorful Barcelona Lounge, where you can enjoy a Spanish coffee or a glass of wine from the region.
If you’re looking for a view with your drink, the Dahlia Lounge on the 16th floor is the right spot. And we definitely have our eye on Toledo, a tapas restaurant located on the 16th floor. Late-night tapas with a view of the fireworks? Count us in.
The fitness center at Gran Destino Tower is much more reminiscent of a high-end conference hotel than a Disney resort.
We were also pleasantly surprised by Wi-Fi speeds at Gran Destino. This has been a challenge for many Disney World resorts, with some Wi-Fi glacially slow. We had no problem uploading these photos from the resort and download speeds were zippy.
Overall impression
Frankly, Disney had us at “new moderate hotel with a club lounge.” Staying in a fresh, new property is always a treat. However, for those who want to be within walking distance of a park or who want to go all-in on Disney theming, the Gran Destino comes up short.
This property is for those who want all of the Disney Resort perks but are OK with a toned-down version of Disney when they retreat to their hotel at night. If you’re used to luxury hotels and haven’t bought into the “Disney bubble,” this new tower is a great choice. The Disney influences in the décor are subtle, yet the excellent service you find elsewhere at Disney World is front and center. Call it a quiet retreat from the craziness of theme parks.
