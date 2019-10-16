Delta Platinum vs. Delta Reserve: Which card is right for you?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
Delta Air Lines offers one of the most comprehensive credit card portfolios of any major airline, with entry level, mid-tier and premium cards for its customers to choose from (as well as business versions of each).
While the entry level Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is a great choice for anyone looking to earn a valuable welcome bonus with the lowest possible out-of-pocket cost, more frequent Delta fliers have to do some math to figure out whether the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express or the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express offers the travel benefits for the cost.
Today we’re going to take a look at how the mid-tier Platinum Delta SkyMiles card stacks up against the premium Delta Reserve. The good news is that both cards are currently offering limited-time elevated welcome bonuses, making now an ideal time to apply for either.
Amex has announced a major refresh to its Delta credit cards which will take effect on Jan. 30, 2020. These changes include an increased annual fee on both the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card and the Delta Reserve, so you should consider applying now if you want to receive the new benefits next year while still receiving one year at the current lower annual fee.
Further Reading: Delta Amex cards adding major new benefits, changing others in 2020
In This Post
Card comparison
Before we dive into the details, let’s start with a high-level comparison of these two Delta credit cards. I’ve included in parentheses any perks that are being changed as part of the January 2020 refreshes, so make sure to keep that information in mind as you start to think about which card is right for you.
|Feature
|Platinum Delta Amex
|Delta Reserve
|Welcome bonus
|75,000 miles, plus 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, and a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
|75,000 miles, plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
|Annual fee
|$195 ($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020 — see rates and fees)
|$450 ($550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020 — see rates and fees)
|Earning rates
|2x miles on Delta purchases and 1x everywhere else (as of 1/30/2020, this will change to 3x on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels and 2x on restaurants and U.S. supermarkets)
|2x miles on Delta purchases and 1x everywhere else (as of 1/30/2020, this will change to 3x on Delta purchases)
|Baggage
|Free checked bag on Delta flights (including up to eight companions)
|Free checked bag on Delta flights (including up to eight companions)
|Travel perks
|Discounted Sky Club access; priority boarding; 20% off inflight purchases.
As of 1/30/2020: A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck) (up to $100)
|Delta SkyClub membership, priority boarding; 20% off inflight purchases
As of 1/30/2020: A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck) (up to $100)
As of 1/30/2020: Two one-time SkyClub guest passes, access to Amex Centurion lounges when flying on Delta tickets purchased with your Reserve, access to complimentary upgrades for non-elite members
|Companion ticket
|Free coach companion ticket every year at card renewal
|Receive a domestic first class, Comfort+ or economy round-trip companion certificate each year upon account renewal.
|Miles boost/spending bonus
|Earn 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after spending $25,000 in a calendar year and again after spending $50,000 (as of 1/30/2020, cardholders will only earn the 10,000 MQMs not the redeemable miles)
|Earn 15,000 bonus miles and 15,000 MQMs after spending $30,000 in a calendar year and again after spending $60,000 (as of 1/30/2020, cardholders will only earn the 15,000 MQMs after spending $30,000, $60,000, $90,000 and $120,000 in a calendar year)
As you can see, these two cards overlap with a lot of benefits, including the elite-lite perks such as priority boarding and onboard discounts. The biggest differences come in the welcome bonus, lounge access, accelerator categories and progress toward elite qualification, and the gap is only going to get wider after the new changes take effect in January.
Both cards also offer a Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) waiver towards elite status. Customers who spend $25,000 a year will receive an MQD waiver all the way up to Delta Medallion Platinum elite status, while earning a waiver for Diamond requires a whopping $250,000 in annual spend.
Welcome bonus
While Amex only allows you to earn the bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, this isn’t a problem for Delta customers, as several times a year Amex raises the bonuses on its Delta card portfolio. The exact offer changes every time, but the deals we’re currently seeing on both the Delta Platinum and Reserve are incredibly compelling:
- Platinum Delta Amex: 75,000 miles, plus 5,000 MQMs after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, and a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in the first three months. Terms apply.
- Delta Reserve Amex: 75,000 miles, plus 10,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Terms apply.
These limited-time elevated offers are only valid through Oct. 30, 2019, so if you’ve been eyeing one of these cards you should apply sooner rather than later. While there are a few different components to parse through here, the most important one for the average person is the 75,000 Delta miles, and in that area these cards are tied.
TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, making the mileage part of this bonus worth $900. The Platinum Delta Amex also offers 5,000 MQMs and a $100 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months, and has a lower minimum spending requirement of $3,000.
The Reserve doesn’t offer any type of statement credit, but it comes with 10,000 MQMs (in addition to the 75,000 miles) after spending $5,000 in the first three months. It’s hard to put a concrete value on MQMs (they’ll be worth a lot more if they level you up from Platinum to Diamond than if they level you up from Silver to Gold), but on the surface, the Platinum Delta Amex has a more valuable bonus and a lower spending requirement, giving it an edge up in this all-important category.
Is the Reserve worth the extra cost?
When comparing a premium rewards card to a non-premium card, it helps to frame the question in terms of whether the increased annual fee is worth it for the extra benefits you receive. As of now the difference in annual fees between the Platinum Delta and Delta Reserve is $255 ($450-$195), although as of Jan.30, 2020, it will climb to $300 ($550-$250). If you apply now to take advantage of the elevated welcome offers you’ll lock in the lower annual fee for a full year. This means that you’ll still enjoy the increased benefits starting in January, but you won’t have to pay the new elevated annual fee until your first account anniversary next October.
So what does the Reserve offer to justify it’s hefty price tag? The first and most obvious perk is the Delta SkyClub access, which can easily net you $300 or more in value depending on how frequently you fly with Delta.
Starting in January the Reserve is getting even better lounge privileges, including two one-time SkyClub guest passes and access to Amex Centurion Lounge when flying on Delta tickets booked with your Reserve. While Amex doesn’t currently have any Centurion lounges in Delta’s biggest hubs, it’s slated to open one each in New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) in the coming years that will be great for Delta travelers passing through those airports.
Of course, many Delta fliers might find they already have this exact lounge benefit (and more) from The Platinum Card® from American Express, so it’s important to make sure that the Reserve wouldn’t be redundant in your wallet.
The Reserve also comes out ahead with its annual companion certificate, which is valid for round-trip travel in domestic first class or Comfort+ and not limited to coach like with the Platinum Delta Amex.
Related reading: Who should (and who shouldn’t) get the Amex Platinum?
Still, at the end of the day, $550 is a lot to spend on a card, and the Delta Reserve is one of the only premium cards in this price range that doesn’t offer any type of annual statement credit to offset the annual fee.
If you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Platinum Delta Amex is a great choice for a few reasons. While both cards will see their earning rate on Delta purchases jump to 3x miles per dollar in January, the mid-tier Platinum Delta Amex is getting some other sweet bonus categories that the Reserve is not, including 3x miles at hotels and 2x at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets.
Both cards are keeping their miles boost spending bonus, although as of January it will only award MQMs and not redeemable miles, severely dropping the value proposition. However, if you’re putting a lot of spend on a Delta card to earn an MQD waiver, the Platinum might be a better choice. Not only does it offer better bonus categories along the way, but its first miles boost tier kicks in at only $25,000 instead of $30,000.
Another way to think about it is that spending $25,000 on the Platinum gets you an MQD waiver and 10,000 MQMs, while putting that same amount of spend on the Reserve just gets you the MQD waiver.
Bottom line
The premium credit card landscape continues to heat up, and issuers like Amex are updating their cards to keep them attractive to customers in this increasingly crowded landscape. While frequent Delta fliers might be willing to shell out $550 a year for the Reserve and its SkyClub membership and Centurion lounge access, many travelers and even those pursuing Delta elite status might find the mid-tier Platinum Delta Amex to be a much better value proposition.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve card, click here.
