Want to get the best value out of your flexible point currencies? Transfer bonuses can offer some of the most lucrative opportunities for points redemptions, though they’re often time-limited or targeted. To help make it easier for you to track these offers, we’re launching a new guide that compiles all current, valid transfer bonuses across the major credit card issuers and loyalty programs.
American Express Membership Rewards
|
Partner Program
|
Bonus %
|
End Date
|Hilton (targeted)
|10%-50%
|No publicly listed date
|Aer Lingus
|40%
|October 1, 2019
|British Airways
|40%
|October 1, 2019
|Iberia
|40%
|October 1, 2019
How to earn Amex points
If you’re wanting to utilize these — or future — bonus offers with American Express, the following cards could make good additions to your wallet:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months (though you may be targeted for a higher bonus through the CardMatch Tool; offer subject to change at anytime). Plus, earn 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com
- American Express® Gold Card: Earn a welcome bonus of 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first 3 months of card membership (though you may be targeted for a higher bonus through the CardMatch Tool; offer subject to change at anytime). Plus earn 4x points on dining worldwide and at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases; then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn a welcome bonus of up to 75,000 Membership Rewards points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and another 25,000 points after spending an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership. Plus earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
You can also pick up bonus points through Amex Offers, and note that most transfers process instantly.
Chase Ultimate Rewards
|
Partner Program
|
Bonus %
|
End Date
|None at this time
|N/A
|N/A
Unfortunately, Chase’s first (and thus far only) transfer bonus to British Airways Avios has expired at this time. Let’s hope that this will be the first of many to come in the future, at which point the above chart will be updated.
How to earn Chase points
If you’re wanting to utilize any future bonus offers with Chase, the following cards could make good additions to your wallet:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 2x points on all travel and dining purchases.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Earn 3x points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year.
Note that if you have one (or more) of the above cards, you can combine your Ultimate Rewards points into a single account. This then allows you to effectively convert the cash-back earnings on the following cards into fully-transferable points:
- Chase Freedom: Earn a $150 bonus (which can become 15,000 Ultimate Rewards points by holding one of the above cards) after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. Earn 5x points on rotating bonus categories up to $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: Earn 3% cash back (3x points) on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that, earn 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all purchases.
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card: Earn $500 cash back (50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Earn 5% cash back (5x points) on up to $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores and telecommunications providers and 2% cash back on up to $25,000 in combined purchases at restaurants and gas stations.
- Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: Earn $500 cash back (50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Earn 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all purchases.
To truly maximize your earnings with Chase, consider making Chase’s perfect quartet a part of your life. Most Chase transfers will process instantly.
Citi ThankYou Rewards
|
Partner Program
|
Bonus %
|
End Date
|None at this time
|N/A
|N/A
How to earn Citi points
If you don’t want to miss out on a future bonus offer with Citi, the following cards could make good additions to your wallet:
- Citi Prestige Card: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within three months of account opening. Plus, earn 5x points on dining and air travel and 3x points on cruise lines and hotels.
- Citi Premier℠ Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Plus, earn 3x points on travel (including gas) and 2x points on dining and entertainment.
-
Citi Rewards+℠ Card: Earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in purchases within three months of account opening. Plus earn 2x points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1x point thereafter. Just note that you must pair this card with the Citi Prestige or Citi Premier for access to a full-fledged, transferrable ThankYou points account.
Just note that most Citi transfers will not process instantly, so factor that in if you’re booking a sought-after award.
Capital One
|
Partner Program
|
Bonus %
|
End Date
|None at this time
|N/A
|N/A
How to earn Capital One miles
Capital One was the most recent issuer to join the transferable points realm, and if you’re wanting to utilize this — or a future — bonus offer, the following cards could make good additions to your wallet:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Earn 2x miles on every purchase and 10x miles for hotel stays booked and paid for at hotels.com/venture.
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Earn 2 miles per $1 on every purchase.
For more details, check out our guide to transferring Capital One miles to airline partners, and note that most transfers from Capital One will process instantly.
Airlines and Hotels
Marriott
While not a limited-time offer, remember that Marriott Bonvoy points convert to over 40 airline partners at a 3:1 ratio, and you’ll receive 5,000 bonus miles for every 60,000 points transferred. This bonus is in addition to any of the above offers, but be sure to review our tests of Marriott transfer times, since many airlines take a few days (or even weeks) to receive the miles.
Did we miss any? Feel free to let us know by emailing tips@thepointsguy.com.
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy
