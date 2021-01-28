What credit score do you need for the Amex Business Platinum Card?
If you have a small business and spend a lot of time on the road, you may want to add The Business Platinum Card® from American Express to your wallet. After all, frequent travelers can undoubtedly benefit from the Amex Business Platinum’s lounge access, hotel elite status and more.
If you’re interested in the Amex Business Platinum Card, you may be wondering whether you have a good enough credit score to be approved. After all, the Amex Business Platinum is one of the best business cards on the market. In this post, I’ll address what type of credit score you need to get the Amex Business Platinum.
In This Post
Credit score required for the Amex Business Platinum Card
Amex will perform a credit check with consumer and business credit bureaus when you apply for an Amex business card. Your small businesses may not have any business credit history, but that’s okay. In this case, Amex will rely primarily on your personal credit history and other information about your business to determine whether to approve your application.
American Express doesn’t state a minimum credit score for American Express Business Platinum applicants. But you will generally need to have very good or excellent credit to be approved. In particular, your consumer credit score will usually need to be 740 or higher to have a competitive application.
Of course, each application and small business is different. As such, Amex may be willing to approve your application even if you or your company have a lower credit score. However, to be approved with a lower credit score, you’ll generally need to have a well-established business and significant annual revenue.
Is the Amex Business Platinum Card worth it?
The Amex Business Platinum Card is a good option for frequent business travelers who can use the card’s many perks. For example, frequent travelers will get significant value from the following Amex Business Platinum perks:
- 5x American Express Membership Rewards points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com, 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to one million additional points per calendar year) and 1x points on other purchases
- Airport lounge access including American Express Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta SkyClub lounges on same-day Delta flights and more
- Access to extra perks when booking hotels through Amex’s Fine Hotels and Resorts program and Hotel Collection program
- Hilton Honors Gold and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite hotel elite status
- Up to $200 in statement credits annually for U.S. purchases with Dell Technologies (up to $100 in January through June and up to $100 in July through December of each calendar year)
- Up to $200 in statement credits each calendar year for incidental air travel fees on one qualifying airline of your choice
Frequent business travelers will also be able to maximize many of the American Express Business Platinum Card’s lesser-known benefits. However, you should ask yourself whether the Amex Business Platinum is worth its $595 annual fee (see rates and fees) before you apply.
To answer this question, you’ll need to decide how much value you’ll get from the Amex Business Platinum’s perks in comparison to its $595 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Who is eligible for the Amex Business Platinum welcome offer?
The Amex Business Platinum Card currently offers a two-part welcome offer. First off, you can earn 85,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with your card in the first three months of account opening. And second, you can earn 5x points with your card during your first three months as a cardmember on the following U.S. purchases:
- Shipping
- Wireless telephone services
- Advertising in select media
- Office supplies
- Gas stations
Specifically, new cardmembers can earn up to 80,000 bonus points in each of these categories during their first three months.
However, similar to many of the best American Express cards, not all applicants are eligible for the welcome offer even if approved for the card. Specifically, the offer terms of the current Amex Business Platinum welcome offer state:
Welcome offer not available to applicants who have or have had this Card. We may also consider the number of American Express Cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.
Specifically, Amex has a one-bonus-per-lifetime policy. Luckily, after you submit your application, Amex will determine your eligibility for the welcome offer. If you aren’t eligible to earn the welcome bonus, Amex will display a pop-up asking whether you’d like to apply without the possibility to earn a welcome offer. If you choose to withdraw your application at this point, Amex won’t do a hard pull on your credit report.
How to check your credit score
There are many ways to check your credit score for free. For example, some cards offer a free FICO score to all cardholders. And American Express allows everyone (including non-cardmembers) to use MyCredit Guide to check their TransUnion VantageScore 3.0 free of charge.
It’s also possible to check your business credit score if you have one. However, you’ll generally need to pay to do so.
Factors that affect your credit score
First off, it’s essential to understand that not all credit scores are the same. As such, even at a given point in time, you don’t have just one credit score. Instead, your credit score may differ across calculation methods and credit reporting agencies. For example, your Experian FICO Score may be different than your TransUnion VantageScore.
Credit score calculation methods aren’t publically known. However, FICO states that it calculates credit scores using credit data from your credit report in the following proportions:
- Payment history (35%): History of paying credit accounts on time
- Amounts owed (30%): Amount of available credit you’re using, also known as credit utilization
- Length of credit history (15%): How long have your credit accounts been established and how recently have you used each account
- New credit (10%): Opening multiple credit lines in a short period may indicate risk to a lender
- Credit mix (10%): Use of different types of credit
As you can see, many factors impact your credit score. As such, it’s important to understand credit before applying for cards.
What to do if you get rejected
Getting rejected for a card you want is never fun. But, there are many reasons Amex might deny your Amex Business Platinum application. For example, you may have opened too many credit lines recently. Or your income-to-spending ratio might indicate too much risk.
I recommend waiting to read the eventual rejection letter you’ll get in the mail. This letter will provide one or more reasons why Amex rejected your application. You can use the rejection as an opportunity to learn and improve your credit before applying again (for the same or a different card).
You can also call the card reconsideration line if you believe additional information might lead Amex to reconsider your application. Even if the representative isn’t able to approve your application, calling the reconsideration line may provide more insight into why Amex rejected your application.
Bottom line
The Business Platinum Card from American Express is one of the best business cards on the market. It has ample premium travel perks. And it’s currently offering an impressive two-tiered welcome bonus that may be incredibly lucrative for select businesses.
However, business travelers often wonder whether their credit score is high enough to be approved for the Amex Business Platinum card. Although there’s no specific credit score requirement for Amex cards, you’ll generally have the best chances of approval if you have a very good or excellent credit score.
Official application link: The Business Platinum Card from American Express
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, please click here.
Featured image by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
