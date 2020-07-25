Which card should I use? A guide to navigating COVID card bonuses and benefits
If you’re overwhelmed by which credit card to use in the midst of these unprecedented times, you’re not alone.
Credit card companies have announced myriad changes to cater to changing spending behaviors. However, it can be a challenge to keep up — especially if you have multiple cards in your wallet and truly want to maximize your purchases.
Thankfully, TPG is here to help.
While we have existing guides to the best cards for each bonus category, the information below is related to ongoing coronavirus-related benefits and bonuses. Curious about limited-time perks on consumer cards? Just click on your category in the table of contents below.
Without further ado, let’s find out which card(s) you should be using during the pandemic.
In This Post
What to use for online groceries
Grocery delivery has surged in recent months with shoppers eager to have their essentials shipped straight to their homes. While many consumers have returned to the store, card issuers have continued to offer a select number of bonuses.
Online grocery companies include Instacart, Amazon Fresh, Shipt and Peapod, and they typically trigger the grocery bonus on most major cards. Here’s what you need to know.
Limited-time perks on:
The information for the Citi Prestige and Amex EveryDay cards have been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
What to use for in-store groceries
If grocery shopping in store is more your style, there are still several limited-time bonuses remaining that you should be aware of. Keep in mind that these cards would trigger bonuses if you purchased online as well.
Limited-time perks on:
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Most Marriott Bonvoy cards
- Most Delta consumer cards
What to use for dining (including takeout and delivery)
Many dining establishments are starting to reopen, especially for outdoor seating. However, you can even take advantage of these bonuses for takeout and delivery should you so choose. These are the cards you should be paying attention to.
Limited-time perks on:
- Select Marriott Chase cards
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card*
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card*
- Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card*
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Citi Prestige® Card
*The information for the Capital One VentureOne, Capital One Savor and SavorOne cards have been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
What to use for streaming
Streaming is one of the most hotly contested categories among card issuers. It’s no surprise considering the average U.S. consumer has 12 subscription streaming services. These cards will help you maximize your latest binge watch.
Limited-time perks on:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Chase Sapphire Preferred
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card*
- Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card*
*The information for the Wells Fargo Propel and the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa cards have been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
What to use for gas
Hitting the road instead of taking to the skies? That will continue to be a popular option in the months to come. Whether you’re just driving around town or around the country, these are the limited-time and permanent bonuses that you should know about.
Limited-time perks on:
The information for the Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Tips on how to use the best card
To get the most out of your card portfolio, you have to know when to use the right card for each respective purchase.
- Label your cards with a piece of tape (a low-tech solution, but it works).
- Be willing to swap cards in and out of your wallet on a regular basis.
- If you’re looking to earn a sign-up bonus, use that card instead.
Bottom line
Even if you’re not traveling now, it pays to be strategic about earning points, miles and cash back. To help cut through the clutter, refer to this guide if you need to figure out what card to use and when. And if you’re looking for all card benefit changes broken down by issuer, we have you covered too.
Like all things related to the pandemic, card benefits are constantly evolving. Feel free to bookmark this page as it will be updated with new information as we receive it. If you have questions, leave them in the comments below — or join our TPG Lounge Facebook group where I’ll answer your credit card benefits questions every Monday and Thursday.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
