Why the Capital One Venture is the perfect credit card for your wedding and honeymoon
Two of my college friends were getting married recently, and they lamented that their wedding expenses were a lot to handle, even before considering their honeymoon expenses. I asked what card they were using for these expenses, and was saddened to learn they were mostly using checks and a card that earned no rewards. This is like leaving money on the table.
TPG has plenty of useful resources for maximizing points and miles when planning your wedding and honeymoon. But if want a straightforward card that doesn’t have complicated bonus categories — or you simply want to book your honeymoon travel using rewards from your wedding spending, but know that most of the changes won’t post until close to your wedding day — the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card may be the right choice for you.
In This Post
Capital One Venture Card overview
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 bonus miles once you make $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Earning rate: 2x miles per dollar spent on everything
Annual fee: $95, waived the first year
TPG CEO and founder Brian Kelly recently surprised many staffers and readers when he said if he had to choose just one card to have in his wallet, the Capital One Venture would be it. In explaining his decision, he said:
It allows me to earn rewards on any and every purchase, and the redemption process is super simple. I use my Venture miles to wipe out travel purchases such as Blade rides or hotel suites so that I’m paying zero dollars out of pocket.
Indeed, earning 2x miles per dollar spent on every purchase is appealing. And, as we’ll discuss later in this guide, the Capital One Venture Card offers various redemption options including the ability to redeem miles for travel and transfer to airline and hotel partners.
Cardholders also have access to a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100) every four years. You won’t pay any foreign transaction fees and can add your soon-to-be-spouse as an authorized user without any additional fees. And, you’ll have access to benefits such as extended warranty protection, auto rental collision damage waiver and travel accident insurance when you use your card.
Earning miles on wedding expenses
Once you open your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, the clock starts ticking to earn the 50,000-mile sign-up bonus. To earn the bonus, you’ll need to spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. If you’re planning a wedding and honeymoon, this may be a relatively easy task — but be sure to track your spending to ensure you reach the minimum spending goal on time.
Since the Capital One Venture Card earns 2x miles on all purchases, you can use it without worrying about how each purchase will code. If you are hosting your wedding or reception at a restaurant or hotel — and know the changes will post as dining or lodging — you may want to use a card for those expenses that earns more rewards for those specific categories. But, if you’re going for straightforward no-stress earning, then you may just want to put everything on your Capital One Venture card.
Redeeming miles for your honeymoon
You likely want to plan and book your honeymoon well before your wedding day arrives. But if you’re looking to pay for your trip with credit card rewards earned on wedding expenses, you may have a problem. This is because you aren’t given credit card rewards until after purchases post, and many wedding purchases won’t post until long after you’ll likely want to book your honeymoon.
You could delay your honeymoon, book a last-minute honeymoon trip, pay for the trip outright or use rewards you’ve accumulated through other spending, flights or stays. But a better option for many couples — especially those that are new to points, miles and credit cards — lies in the Capital One Venture Card.
This is because you can redeem miles earned by the Capital One Venture Card for one cent each to offset travel expenses that posted on the card within the last 90 days. This means you can make honeymoon arrangements on your card, accrue miles on wedding expenses with your card and then use these miles to offset your honeymoon expenses that posted to the card within the last 90 days.
There are other options for redeeming your Capital One miles though, and some can provide greater value. For example, you can also transfer your Capital One miles to select airline and hotel partners, and then redeem for flights or stays through these programs. Based on the value you can get redeeming in these partner programs, TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of Capital One miles at 1.4 cents each.
This means you may not be maximizing your Capital One miles if you use them for one cent each to offset recent travel expenses. Other cards also may provide a greater return on dining, hotels and non-bonus purchases. But if you’re just looking for a way to offset honeymoon expenses using rewards earned while paying for your wedding, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is one of the best ways to do so.
