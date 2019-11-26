Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel accessory deals for 2019
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Bookmark this post, as we’ll update it through Cyber Monday 2019.
Are you tired of sore necks, rough skin and busted bags? Then sit down, buckle up and scroll on for the best travel accessory deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. We’ll update this post as we find more deals, so be sure to bookmark and check back often. And, if you spot a deal that isn’t listed below, please share it in the comments.
If you do take advantage of one of these deals, make sure to pay with a rewards credit card that’s great for non-bonus category purchases — consider one from our list of the best credit cards for everyday spend:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
- Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard®
The information for the Barclaycard Arrival Plus and the Amex EveryDay Preferred card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Finally, don’t forget to click through a shopping portal when making a purchase at one of these stores — check Cashback Monitor for the best shopping portal rates.
Apple Products
Apple laptops are lightweight and powerful, meaning they’re great to take on the road. Amazon is currently offering the 13-inch MacBook Air for $699 — $300 less than normal. B&H also has a large sale on Apple products, including $35 off AirPods, bringing the cost down to just $165.
Target will dole out $200 gift cards when purchasing and activating an iPhone at the retailer (sale runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25). Walmart leads the pack on Apple deals, offering AirPods for $129, the Apple Watch 3 at a best-ever $129 and $80 off the all-new iPad.
traveling Fashion
Finding the right combination of comfort and style is always difficult while traveling. Luckily for the fashion-conscious flyer, Rent the Runway is currently offering up to $120 off its unlimited wardrobe rental plan. For athleisure enthusiasts, Bandier, a popular athletic-wear company, is offering an additional 25% off everything already on sale. SoulCycle fanatics will also be happy as the cycling-studio turned retail operation has a wide array of discounted clothing and accessories that’ll compliment you when you take your next workout class or flight.
Bose Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Headphones have been my favorite headphones for years, and now you can own a pair for yourself with Black Friday discounts at BestBuy. You can purchase the highly rated Bose QuietComfort 35 (this version is wireless) for $279 (original price $349).
Wireless Headphones
You never really know how inconvenient headphone wires are until you make the switch to wireless, nor do you realize how incredible noise-canceling headphones are until you never have to hear a screaming baby again on an airplane.
Beats By Dr. Dre- Beats Stduio Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $199 at Best Buy ($150 savings)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones- Beats Pop Collection: $199 at Walmart ($100 savings)
JLab JBuds Air Executive Earbuds: $34 at Walmart ($35.88 savings)
Calpak
If you’re in the market for luggage, Calpak is offering 15% off sitewide beginning Nov.27. Snag the Luka Duffel — one of Oprah’s favorite things of 2019 — or simply browse the site to find your favorite bags.
Samsonite is also offering 50% off all luggage and up to 50% off all bags and accessories until December 1, using the code THANKS.
FlyNYON
Do you want to experience the thrill of a lifetime for cheap? You can fly a doors-off (or doors-on) helicopter flight over New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Las Vegas with FlyNYON. All flights are 50% off when using the promo code: SHOES. A doors-off flight will allow for some epic pictures, like TPG Managing Editor Alberto Riva was able to capture on his flight over New York City and Newark Airport in 2017.
Tul wireless charging notebook
Debuting earlier this year, this snazzy notebook includes a battery pack to charge your cellphone wirelessly. Office Depot is selling the notebook for $45 or $52.49, depending which size you purchase. That’s a savings of $15. For frequent scribblers, a subscription replacement service is also available.
Tile PRO
Never lose your keys, passport or wallet again with Tile. New for 2020, the Tile Pro includes the ability to ring your tile within a 400-foot range. Even better, you can now find your misplaced phone even when it’s on silent — a double-tap of the Tile Pro enables sound and forces your phone to ring. By using either the alarm system or tracking map, the Tile is a stylish solution to keeping all of your important belongings safe and close whether you’re traveling the world or at home. Right now, a pack of four Tile Pros is $99 and comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot. Free one-day shipping is also included.
Trtl Travel Pillow
The odd-looking-but-comfortable Trtl travel pillow will be 30% off on Trtl’s website, with the sale going live on Nov. 29. The sale includes the full range of Trtl products, including socks and packing pods.
Sandisk SD/microSD Cards for Cameras, Computers and Smartphones
These high-speed microSD cards are perfect for adding a little storage space to your cellphone, or serving as backups for your documents and photos, or even just as a standard flash card for your camera. Reputable camera retailer Adorama offers these 64GB 160MB/s cards for just $17.99 — 49% off the usual $34.99 price. The kit comes with one microSD card and a standard SD card adapter. Don’t forget to double-dip on your earnings through a shopping portal: Earn 2% cashback from Top Cashback, or 2 miles/dollar from British Airways (1 mile/dollar from United/Alaska/American/Southwest/JetBlue and more) or go straight for BarclayCard RewardsBoost at 2 points/dollar.
Handheld Luggage Scale
Forget all the virtual apps and that awkward luggage-in-hand climbing onto bathroom scales. This handheld scale is the perfect gift or home necessity for any traveler. With a weight capacity of up to 100 pounds (50 kg) and no setup necessary, this tool is designed to save you stress and money when traveling. Clip the extra savings coupon before checkout to drop the price to save a few cents.
Tumi
High-end luggage designer Tumi is offering 40% off on select items for Black Friday, though if you can’t wait that long, you can head over to explore their semiannual sale, which is running now. Don’t forget to use a shopping portal to earn up to 5.00% cash back, or 3 miles/dollar at American Airlines, United, or 2 miles/dollar at Alaska, Delta or Southwest) and 3 points/dollar through either BarclayCards RewardsBoost or Chase Ultimate Rewards with the Chase Ink, Chase Freedom or Chase Sapphire.
Sunglass Hut
Look good and feel good while traveling is one motto to live by. Whether you’re heading out for a tropical vacation to escape the cold or hitting the slopes, a pair of sunglasses goes a long way. Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off select styles. You can choose from designer brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, Michael Kors, Prada, Gucci and more.
Skincare
The ladies (and possibly the gents?) of TPG have begun pulling a Chrissy Teigen lately, applying our face masks on long-haul flights with the abandon of a seasoned celebrity traveler. After all, it’s important to stay hydrated at 35,000 feet, and that goes for skin too.
Some of our favorite brands are offering Black Friday deals for a variety of skincare products, including sheet masks and other no-rinse products you can apply and discard right in the comfort of even an economy seat. As follows:
Birchbox: Our new favorite beauty brand, thanks to the specially curated TPG Globetrotting Groomer pack, Birchbox is taking 15% off orders $30+, 20% off orders $50+, and 25% off orders $75+. No promo code needed to take advantage of this deal, which applies to everything from Birchbox and Birchbox Grooming. The sale runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
Milk Makeup: Get the Milk Makeup Cyber Set for $40, which features Blur Liquid Matte Foundation, a sample of its Hydro Grip Deluxe, Glow Oil in Solar, a Kush barrette and, best of all, the Kush Mascara Deluxe.
Charlotte Tilbury: valid through Dec. 2, Charlotte Tilbury is offering a 30% discount on tons of different makeup and skincare products.
Featured image by DuKai photographer / Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.