The best travel rewards credit cards for each bonus category
Despite all of the advanced techniques for generating travel rewards, people are still surprised to hear that daily spending on credit cards is the most reliable way to earn them. The key is to use cards that earn the most rewards for particular spending categories. In part one of a three-part series, we consider some of the best travel rewards credit cards for common spending categories.
In This Post
Best travel rewards credit cards for each bonus category
- Citi Prestige® Card: Best for dining
- Citi Premier℠ Card: Best for gas and entertainment
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Best for general travel including hotels
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for airfare booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel
- American Express® Gold Card: Best for U.S. supermarkets
- Citi® Double Cash Card: Best for non-bonus spending
Comparison of the best cards for each travel rewards credit card category
|Card
|best in category (% Return based on TPG’s valuations)
|Annual fee
|Citi Prestige Card
|Dining (8.5% return based on TPG’s valuations)
|$495
|Citi Premier Card
|Gas (5.1% return) and entertainment (3.4% return)
|$95
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|General travel including hotels (6% return)
|$550
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|Airfare booked directly with the airline or through Amex Travel (10% return)
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|American Express Gold Card
|Groceries from U.S. supermarkets (8% return)
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|Citi Double Cash Card
|Non-bonus spending (3.4% return when converted to Citi ThankYou points)
|None
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Although the above table shows our top travel rewards card for each spending category, often there are other cards that also perform well — and may even perform better for your specific spending habits and lifestyle. For each category, we’ll present the card that provides the highest return followed by a table with additional cards you should consider.
Best cards for dining
Winner — Citi Prestige Card
Return: 5x Citi ThankYou points per dollar spent at restaurants. Points are worth 1.7 cents apiece, according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 8.5%
Current bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
Benefits: You’ll earn 5x points on air travel, 3x points on hotels and cruise lines and 1x on all other purchases. You’ll get automatic statement credits each year for up to $250 of travel spending, a Priority Pass Select membership and a fourth night free on stays of four nights or longer up to twice each year when booked through Citi. The Prestige has no foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $495
Top travel rewards cards for dining
|Card
|Dining category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Citi Prestige Card
|5x
|1.7 cents
|8.5 cents
|$495
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
|American Express® Gold Card
|4x
|2 cents
|8 cents
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|American Express® Green Card
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$550
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
Best cards for entertainment
Winner — Citi Premier Card
Return: 2x Citi ThankYou points per dollar spent at restaurants. Points are worth 1.7 cents apiece according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 3.4%.
Current bonus: 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Benefits: You’ll earn 3x points on general travel expenses, including gas stations; 2x points at restaurants, and 1x on all other purchases. The Premier has no foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $95
Best cards for hotels
Winner — Chase Sapphire Reserve
Return: 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on travel, including hotels. Points are worth 2 cents apiece, according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 6%. Granted, some other cards provide a higher return on select hotel stays — but the winner of this category needed to provide impressive earning on all hotel stays.
Current bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months
Benefits: In addition to the 3x points on all travel, including hotels, you’ll earn 3x on dining, and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, travel protections, shopping protections, 10x points on Lyft rides through March 2022 and more. The Chase Sapphire Reserve has no foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $550
Top travel rewards for hotels
|Card
|Hotel category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|5x (only for prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com)
|2 cents
|10 cents
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|60,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months of account opening
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|14x (only at participating Hilton properties)
|0.6 cents
|8.4 cents
|$450 (see rates and fees)
|150,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|World of Hyatt Credit Card
|4x (only at Hyatt properties)
|1.7 cents
|6.8 cents
|$95
|25,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of account opening; an additional 25,000 points after spending $6,000 total in the first six months of account opening
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$550
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
|American Express® Green Card
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
Best cards for airfare
Winner — The Platinum Card from American Express
Return: 5x American Express Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel. Points are worth 2 cents apiece, according to TPG’s latest monthly valuations, so you’re getting a return of 10%.
Current bonus: 60,000 points when you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening, although you may be able to snag an elevated targeted offer, subject to change at anytime through the CardMatch tool.
Benefits: You’ll also earn 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, and 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases. You’ll get an up to $200 annual airline fee credit, elite status with Marriott and Hilton and access to lounges (including Centurion Lounges) through the Amex Global Lounge Collection.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates and fees)
Top travel rewards cards for airfare
|Card
|Airfare category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|5x (only when you book directly with the airline or with American Express Travel)
|2 cents
|10 cents
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|60,000 points after you spend $5,000 in the first three months of account opening
|Citi Prestige Card
|5x
|1.7 cents
|8.5 cents
|$495
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$550
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months
|American Express Green Card
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
Best cards for general travel
Winner — Chase Sapphire Reserve
Return: 3x points per dollar on all travel (and dining), equal to a return of 6% when you use this card to pay for airlines, hotels, rental cars and other purchases that Chase counts as travel
Current bonus: 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months
Benefits: 3x points on all travel purchases is a huge benefit (excluding the $300 travel credit), made even better by the Ultimate Rewards program’s solid selection of 1:1 airline and hotel transfer partners. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also redeem points for 1.5 cents apiece through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal, and the card offers a $300 annual travel statement credit that applies to a wide variety of purchases. The card provides Priority Pass Select membership (including restaurant lounges) and has excellent travel protections.
Annual fee: $550
Top travel rewards cards for general travel
|Card
|Travel category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$550
|50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
|American Express Green Card
|3x
|2 cents
|6 cents
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months of account opening
|Citi Premier Card
|3x
|1.7 cents
|5.1 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|2x
|2 cents
|4 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
Best cards for groceries
Winner — American Express Gold Card
Return: 4x Membership Rewards points at U.S. supermarkets, up to $25,000 in purchases each calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent. At a value of 2 cents per point, these rewards are worth 8% back on your purchases.
Current bonus: 35,000 bonus points when you use your card to spend $4,000 in purchases within three months of account opening
Benefits: You’ll also earn 4x points at restaurants worldwide, 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else. You can transfer points to airlines and hotels that partner with the Membership Rewards program. You’ll also get an up to $120 annual dining credit and up to $100 annual airline fee credit.
Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Top travel rewards cards for groceries
|Card
|Grocery category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|American Express Gold Card
|4x at U.S. supermarkets up to $25,000 per year, then 1x
|2 cents
|8 cents
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
|3x at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year, then 1x (50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month)
|2 cents
|6 cents (9 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
|The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
|2x at U.S. supermarkets up to $6,000 per year, then 1x; 20% bonus when you use the card 20 times a month
|2 cents
|4 cents (6 cents with 20% bonus)
|None
|10,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months of account opening
The information for the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card and Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
Best cards for gas
Winner — Citi Premier Card
Return: 3x points on all travel including gas stations, worth 1.7 cents each, which equals a 5.1% return for your gas purchases
Current bonus: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 within three months of account opening
Benefits: 2x points on restaurants and entertainment. You can transfer your ThankYou points to airline loyalty programs, which allows you to maximize your points. Your points are also worth 1.25 cents each when redeemed toward airfare booked through the ThankYou Travel Center. This card also waives foreign transaction fees.
Annual fee: $95
Top travel rewards cards for gas
|Card
|Gas category bonus
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Citi Premier Card
|3x
|1.7 cents
|5.1 cents
|$95
|60,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card
|5x
|0.85 to 1.27 cents**
|4.35 to 6.35 cents
|None
|$100 statement credit after you spend $1,500 in the first 90 days of account opening
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
|2x at U.S. gas stations; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month
|2 cents
|4 cents (6 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
**TPG does not assess the value of PenFed points. However, PenFed has provided examples to us that indicate points are worth 0.85 cents toward gift cards, and perhaps a little more for merchandise. When booking travel, points are worth around 0.85 to 0.90 cents each for air travel, but as much as 1.27 cents toward hotel bookings, with many hotel reservations returning about 1.18 cents in value per point redeemed.
Best cards for non-bonus spending
Winner — Citi® Double Cash Card
Return: Up to 2% cash back (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay) on all purchases with no limits. While this is technically a cash-back card, you can convert your cash back to ThankYou Points via a linked ThankYou account. Since Citi ThankYou points are worth 1.7 cents each based on TPG valuations, you’re looking at a return of up to 3.4%.
Current bonus: None
Notes: Don’t use it for non-bonus spending outside of the U.S. because it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee.
Annual fee: $0
Top travel rewards cards for non-bonus spending
|Card
|Non-bonus earning
|Value of the points*
|Total earned per dollar spent
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Citi Double Cash Card
|2x (2% cash back: 1% when you buy, 1% as you pay)
|1.7 cents if converted to ThankYou points
|3.4 cents
|$0
|None
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5x (1.5% cash back on every purchase)
|2 cents if you have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card
|3 cents
|$0
|$150 after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
|2x Venture Rewards miles per dollar
|1.4 cents
|2.8 cents
|$95 (waived the first year)
|50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
|1x Membership Rewards points (50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month)
|2 cents
|2 cents (3 cents with 50% bonus)
|$95
|15,000 points after you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening
*Based on TPG valuations and not provided by issuers. See more information here.
