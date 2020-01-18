7 restaurant loyalty programs every savvy traveler needs to know
Seeing as how we’re The Points Guy, we talk a lot about different points, miles and loyalty programs. We’ve got plenty of tricks up our sleeves to help you get more miles based on your everyday purchases, and we never pass up the opportunity to talk about how to maximize those points and miles so you can travel the world for free.
But there’s a certain subset of loyalty programs that have flown largely under the radar.
We’re talking about restaurant loyalty programs, of course. If you’re not taking advantage of them, you’re leaving money — and possibly even free food — on the (literal) table.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’s loyalty program, DD Perks, will get you five points for every $1 spent. When you earn 200 points, you’ll get a free beverage (equivalent to spending $40). The coffee chain also boasts some exclusive bonus-point offers.
Because we know you’re eyeing a cup of Joe before your early morning flight, you can rest assured that you’ll still be earning points at the airport, too. Sometimes, depending on where you are, Dunkin’s coffee is the best thing around for miles.
Domino’s
Domino’s pizza has a pretty straightforward program: Every time you place an order of at least $10 with Domino’s (tips and donations excluded), you’ll earn 10 points in the chain’s Piece of the Pie Rewards program. After you earn 60 points, you’ll get a free medium, two-topping pizza — although you can continue to earn points and cash out for multiple pizzas if you want. Just keep in mind that points expire after 180 days of account inactivity.
Chipotle
There was a lot of fanfare surrounding Chipotle’s rewards program when it launched last winter. Unlike some of the more complicated loyalty programs out there, this one is pretty simple to navigate: For every dollar spent at Chipotle, you will earn 10 rewards points. Once you reach 1,250 points (equivalent to spending $125), you can redeem points for your free burrito, burrito bowl, tacos or salad.
Chick-fil-A
The beloved (yet also controversial) chicken chain launched a loyalty program back in August of 2018. It has three elite status tiers — Member, Silver Member and Red Member. It’s a revenue-based program, so points are earned based on dollars spent. Naturally, you’ll receive various perks like free food, birthday rewards and even insider content, depending on what status level you have.
At the Member level, you’ll earn 10 points per dollar — meaning you would have to spend $100 per year to earn Silver. You earn 11 points per dollar at the Silver level and 12 at the Red level. This means that starting from scratch, you could earn Silver level status with $100 in spending at the base Member level. An additional $364 in spending at the Silver level would get you the necessary 5,000 points to join the exclusive circle of Red Member Chick-fil-A connoisseurs.
When we say exclusive circle, we mean it. You’ll get an invite to a backstage tour of the home office in Atlanta for you and up to five guests if you have this elite level of status. Though, you do need to get yourself to Atlanta.
When you want to cash in on rewards, you’ll need different points for various items. 150 points for a small ice cream cone, 250 for sweet tea, 350 for a chicken biscuit, 500 points for a pack of eight-count nuggets, 550 for a spicy chicken sandwich and a whopping 1,500 for a Cobb salad. We’re not sure why the salad is so pricey, but that’s a conversation for another day.
As an added bonus, there’s currently a free eight-piece Chick-fil-A nugget or kale crunch side salad coupon valid nationwide for members who use the app until Jan 31. How’s that for eating more “chikin”? Oh, they give out birthday rewards too, so be sure your special day is loaded in the app.
Starbucks
If you’re a coffee aficionado, joining the Starbucks loyalty program will get you a free coffee before you can say “Venti iced skinny hazelnut Macchiato, sugar-free syrup, extra shot, light ice, no whip.” They made some changes to their rewards program back in April to a new tiered structure in which customers can spend their points, or Starbucks Stars.
With it, you’ll earn two Starbucks Stars per dollar on all purchases — you’ll just have to load a credit card or gift card into the Starbucks app and use it to pay for your food or beverage.
Say, for example, you get a simple Venti iced coffee for $2.95 and the spinach-and-feta breakfast wrap for $3.75 (plus tax). You’d earn 13 stars for that one visit alone.
Translation: You can earn enough Stars to redeem a free reward for the first tier just two or three visits. And, of course, everyone loves the free birthday drink (though it now must be used on your actual birthday).
- 25 stars: Extra espresso shot, dairy substitute or additional flavor
- 50 stars: Brewed hot coffee, hot tea or select bakery items
- 150 stars: Handcrafted drink, hot breakfast or yogurt parfaits
- 200 stars: Lunch sandwich, protein box or salad
- 400 stars: Select merchandise or packaged coffee
You’ll also earn two Starbucks Stars per dollar when you load a credit card or gift card into the Starbucks app, and you use it to pay for Starbucks menu items.
Good excuse to take a coffee break, right?
While you’ll even earn stars at U.S. airports, Target locations and even some grocery stores, we’re still crossing our fingers (and toes) that more airports will allow mobile ordering in the (very) near future.
Panera
We know, we know: You love the Passion Papa Green Tea, too. If you find yourself frequently grabbing Panera during your lunch breaks, do yourself a favor and sign up for its loyalty program. It’s called MyPanera, and with it, you’ll have access to exclusive sneak peeks, menu updates and even information on local events.
Of course, you’ll also earn rewards for all the food you buy, although it’s not quite clear how you actually earn these rewards. While Panera doesn’t explicitly say how much you have to spend to get rewards, you’ll automatically earn a free pastry or sweet when you sign up, and you can then track how many visits until your next reward.
Better yet, if you play your cards right and buy a Panera e-gift card through United’s MileagePlus X app, you’ll earn United miles at the same time.
Shake Shack
We’ve seen reports recently that the best burger chain (sorry, In-n-Out) has its sights set on a rewards program. It recently sent out surveys to customers asking what they would like to see, ranging from free refills and menu items to curbside pickup and secret menu items.
So, while this may not help you out today, it’s safe to say we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled and stomachs empty.
Bonus points (literally) if you have the American Express® Gold Card. With it, you’ll be able to use a monthly $10 statement credit that works at participating Shake Shacks throughout the U.S.
Earn rewards faster with the right card
Whether or not your favorite fast casual restaurant or coffee chain has a loyalty program, you should always use a credit card that earns you bonus points on dining purchases. Our favorites are the Citi Prestige® Card (5x) American Express® Gold Card (4x), American Express® Green Card (3x), Chase Sapphire Reserve(3x) and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x).
Is there anything better than knowing that all the money you’re spending on food will get you closer to your next flight or hotel stay? We think not.
