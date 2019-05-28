This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you pay for just one streaming service a month, that’s not much to sweat. But once you start to subscribe to a bunch of them — like Apple Music ($9.99 a month), Hulu ($5.99 a month), Netflix ($12.99 a month), Pandora Premium ($9.99 a month), Sirius XM Radio ($15.99 a month) or Spotify Premium ($9.99 a month) — now we’re talking more than a couple of cups of coffee.
Still, these aren’t car or home payments, so paying for streaming probably isn’t top of mind when it comes to choosing a rewards credit card. It shouldn’t be, since even if you subscribe to multiple streaming services you likely won’t spend enough money to justify getting a specialized card for these expenses. But, many cards that offer bonus earning for streaming also have other useful bonus categories.
Here, we look at five cards that offer rewards to cardholders who like to watch or listen on the go — or who have cut the cord at home. Streaming may be an enticing second or third bonus category to watch out for when choosing your next credit card since it could save you 2% or more on your monthly bill.
Points You’ll Earn Paying for Select Streaming Services
Here’s how your returns would stack up when paying for a variety of popular streaming services with different cards that offer bonuses on this spending. We’ll assume you pay for your memberships monthly, even though some services offer a better price when paid annually.
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express*
|Citi Premier Card
|Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
|Uber Visa Card
|Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card
|Amazon Prime ($156 annually)
|$1.56
|156 points worth $2.65
|156 points worth $1.56 to $2.73
|$3.12 cash back
|$7.80 cash back
|Apple Music ($120 annually)
|$7.20
|240 points worth $4.08
|360 points worth $3.60 to $6.30
|$2.40
|$1.20
|Hulu
($72 annually)
|$4.32
|144 points worth $2.45
|216 points worth $2.16 to $3.78
|$1.44
|$0.72
|HBO Now
($180 annually)
|$10.80
|360 points worth $6.12
|180 points worth $1.80 to $3.15
|$3.60
|$1.80
|Netflix
($156 annually)
|$9.36
|312 points worth $5.30
|468 points worth $4.68 to $8.19
|$3.12
|$1.56
|Pandora Premium
($120 annually)
|$7.20
|240 points worth $4.08
|360 points worth $3.60 to $6.30
|$2.40
|$1.20
|Sirius XM Radio ($192 annually)
|$11.52
|384 points worth $6.52
|576 points worth $5.76 to $10.08
|$3.84
|$1.92
|Spotify Premium
($120 annually)
|$7.20
|240 points worth $4.08
|360 points worth $3.60 to $6.30
|$2.40
|$1.20
*select US streaming subscriptions
Here’s a more in-depth look at the value each one of these cards offers for streaming services and in other bonus categories.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Streaming rewards: Earn 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions (which includes Amazon music, but seemingly not Amazon Prime).
Other rewards and perks: Earn 6% cash back at US supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Earn 3% cash back at US gas stations and on transit (taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus: Earn $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases in your first three months.
Annual fee: $95 (see rates & fees)
Keep in mind: Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. The card has a foreign transaction fee.
Citi Premier Card
Streaming rewards: Earn 2x Citi ThankYou points on select entertainment, including live entertainment, live theatrical productions, concerts, live sporting events, movie theaters, amusement parks (including zoos, aquariums, circuses and carnivals), tourist attractions (including museums and art galleries), record stores, video rental stores and on-demand internet streaming media.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3x points on travel (including gas stations), 2x points at restaurants and 1x points on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Annual fee: $95
Keep in mind: You’ll get the best value from your Citi ThankYou points when you transfer them to airlines for premium cabin redemptions. Based on the value that can be obtained from these redemptions, TPG values ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express card
Streaming rewards: Earn 3x points on select streaming services when you pay your bill with your card.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 3x points on dining (eating out and ordering in) and travel, including flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, taxis, gas station purchases and rideshares. Earn 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Annual fee: $0
Keep in mind: Points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, charity donations or cash back. Points are generally valued at 1 cent apiece, but you can redeem points for airfare at 1.5 cents each on the Wells Fargo travel portal when you own another card that earns Go Far Rewards points, like the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year on the Wells Fargo Visa, that redemption rate jumps to 1.75 cents per point, which would make 3x points worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Uber Visa Card
Streaming rewards: Earn 2% back on online purchases including Uber, online shopping, video and music streaming services (certain online purchases are excluded, including third-party payment services).
Other rewards and perks: Earn 4% cash back on restaurants, takeout and bars, including UberEats; 3% back on airfare, hotel and vacation home rentals and 1% on all other purchases. You’ll also receive mobile phone insurance for up to $600 for damage and theft when you use the card to pay your phone bill, and if you spend at least $5,000 on the card in a year, you’ll get a $50 credit that will automatically be applied toward online subscription services such as Netflix.
Welcome bonus: Earn $100 after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days.
Annual fee: $0
Keep in mind: Uber says you can earn 2% back from online purchase from Amazon, which should include your Amazon Prime membership. The card’s online FAQ says the 2% return is good on “music and video streaming services,” and then names a few, including Netflix, Pandora, HBO Now and Apple Music. Rewards are issued as points worth 1 cent apiece when redeemed for Uber credits, cash back or gift cards.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card
Streaming rewards: Earn 5% back at Amazon, including the annual Prime membership fee.
Other rewards and perks: Earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus: Receive a $70 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval.
Annual fee: None, but you must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify. Prime subscriptions cost $99 per year or $12.99 per month.
Keep in mind: This card doesn’t technically come with a bonus rewards category for streaming, but you can pay for your Prime membership, which includes access to Amazon’s video and music streaming services, Prime Video and Prime Music, and get 5% back. You could also pay for Amazon’s premium streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $7.99 a month with a Prime membership. But you’ll earn just 1% cash back when you pay for streaming services not owned by Amazon. (The information for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Bottom Line
Since you’re probably only going to spend a couple hundred bucks a year on streaming services, this may not even be a category that matters to you. In that case, using a card like Citi Double Cash Card, which offers 2% cash back — 1% when you make the purchase and 1% when you pay your bill — on all purchases, including streaming, may be your best choice.
If you already have the Ink Business Cash Credit Card or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, you may find that the “Internet, cable and phone services” bonus category on both of these cards includes some of your favorite streaming services. Or, especially if you like the other rewards categories beyond streaming, one of these cards could be worthwhile for you.
