3 ways to maximize buying books for every type of reader
Streaming services. Groceries. Restaurant delivery and take-out. If you’re finding yourself purchasing these everyday items and services more than ever, it’s not exactly a surprise. Social distancing guidelines across the U.S. following the COVID-19 outbreak have led to more time around the house. That means you’re likely enjoying more at-home entertainment than ever.
If books or ebooks are one of your main comforts right now, your options for maximizing your purchases might seem limited. There are, however, three ways to make it work for you.
1. Maximize with the best credit cards for books
Let’s first take a look at the best cards to purchase both books and ebooks. For many of these cards, you’ll earn a minimum 5x return on your spending.
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: Best for books bought through Amazon
- Affinity Cash Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card: Best for bookstores anywhere
- Barnes & Noble Mastercard: Best for books bought through Barnes & Noble
- Target REDcard: Best for books bought through Target
- Citi® Double Cash Card: Best for independent bookstores
|Credit Card
|Best for
|Book bonus earning
|Amazon Prime Rewards Visa
|Books bought through Amazon
|5x
|Affinity Cash Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card
|Bookstores anywhere
|5x (10x in Q4 2020)
|Barnes & Noble Mastercard
|Books bought through Barnes & Noble
|5x
|Target REDcard
|Books bought through Target
|5% cash back
|Citi® Double Cash Card
|Books bought from independent bookstores
|2% cash back (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay)
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa
Among the most convenient ways to save on Amazon’s vast array of books — and all of its other products — are with one of its cash-back credit cards. The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa comes without an annual fee, and might be a good option if you’re a brand devotee and you aren’t prioritizing other kinds of rewards programs — like airline miles or points.
The Prime Rewards Visa earns you 5% cash back at Amazon when you have an existing Prime membership ($119 annual fee). In addition to 5% off at Amazon and Whole Foods, you’ll also get 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases. A current sign-up bonus lets you earn a $70 gift card on approval.
Note that the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa is by Chase, and counts toward your 5/24 card approval limit.
Affinity Cash Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card
On the surface, a niche credit union card might seem like an odd choice for a list of best credit cards for buying books and ebooks. However, dig a little deeper, and you’ll find some stellar earnings from this card.
You’ll get 5% cash back at all bookstores, including Amazon.com, and 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations, and supermarkets. However, this no-annual-fee credit card also includes an extra 5% cash back on quarterly rotating category bonuses. Best of all, you can stack bonuses on top of each other. For instance, you’ll get an extra 5% cash back on bookstores and “popular retailers” in Q4 of 2020.
That means 10% back on bookstore purchases later in 2020 — no card would likely come even close.
Barnes & Noble Mastercard
If you grew up going to your local Barnes & Noble bookstore, you’re not alone. However, besides nostalgic value, this store credit card earns decent earnings if B&N is your go-to for book and ebook purchases.
You’ll earn 5% back on all in-store and online Barnes & Noble purchases along with 2% back at restaurants. And it’s not just Amazon that sells e-readers. B&N carries a series of Nook products and ebooks for your digital reading pleasure.
Target REDcard
Target might be synonymous with groceries and household needs, but they typically also carry a selection of books both in-store and online. While not nearly as extensive a selection as Barnes & Noble or Amazon, you can still find a surprisingly-wide array of popular bestsellers and even Target exclusive reads.
The Target REDcard earns 5% cash back on all Target purchases, including books.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Finally, the Citi Double Cash Card is a versatile product that earns 2% cash back — 1% when you purchase and 1% when you pay your bill. This card allows to be as flexible as possible when it comes to buying books and ebooks. You’ll get 2% back no matter the specific retailer — from a local small used bookstore to a global mega-chain.
2. Maximize with targeted Amazon offers on your credit card
It’s easy to forget sometimes, given the sheer variety of items it offers, that Amazon started out as a bookseller. Today, you can still find almost any title in or out of print here, and in every available format.
In June, Chase cardholders may see some targeted offers on the Kindle Store, Kindle Unlimited (Amazon’s ebook subscription service) and Audible (the Amazon-owned audiobook store). They can include:
- 20% off a single Kindle ebook purchase (up to $2 back)
- 20% off a Kindle Unlimited subscription (up to $3 back), which typically costs $9.99 per month
- 10% off an Audible audiobook purchase (up to $3 back)
In addition, Amex regularly offers a discount when redeeming Membership Rewards points on Amazon purchases. The best part is that you can use as little as one Membership Reward point.
Finally, Amex cardholders may also be targeted for Amazon-specific Amex Offers for up to an additional 5x Membership Rewards points. Check your card’s offers section to add them.
3. Maximize with cash-back portals for other bookstores
Amazon might be the most convenient way to buy books and earn cash-back, but putting all of your bookish eggs in one retailer’s basket can have some downsides, especially when it comes to ebooks.
Amazon’s ebook format, for example, is proprietary and can only be read on Kindle devices and apps. And beyond that, Amazon hasn’t exactly been a friend to smaller booksellers. The company’s deep discounting has been a boon for consumers, but it’s also upended — and threatened — the entire bookselling industry.
If you want to lend your dollars to some alternative sellers — and earn rewards, including some that are travel-related — here are some options.
Books-a-Million
This online bookseller has both brick-and-mortar stores and a robust online catalog, though ebooks aren’t its strength. One of the best reasons to shop this store, though, is that it’s included in a variety online shopping portal. Currently, the retailer is on SkyMiles Shopping (2 miles per dollar spent); MileagePlus Shopping (2 miles per dollar spent) and AAdvantage Shopping (3 miles per dollar spent).
TopCashback currently offers 3% back on Books-a-Million purchases, and Rakuten offers 2.5% back. Use a site like CashbackMonitor to see where you’ll get the best value.
To earn miles or points plus cash back, you can make your purchase with the rewards credit card of your choice and layer on savings through a cash-back portal. Here are some other online book retailers and their current respective cash back, points and miles earning rates through shopping portals.
Abe Books
- Rakuten: 2.5 points/$
- AAdvantage Shopping: 2 miles/$
- MileagePlus Shopping 1 mile/$
- SkyMiles Shopping: 2 miles/$
- Rapid Rewards Shopping: 2 points/$
- Mileage Plan Shopping: 2 miles/$
Textbooks.com
- Rakuten: 2 points/$
- AAdvantage Shopping: 3 miles/$
- MileagePlus Shopping: 2 miles/$
- Rapid Rewards Shopping: 3 points/$
eBooks.com
- Rakuten: 4 points/$ (ebooks only)
- TrueBlue Shopping: 3 points/$
- British Airways Mall: 4 Avios/$
Alibris
- Rakuten: 2.5 points/$
- AAdvantage Shopping: 2 miles/$
- SkyMiles Shopping 2 miles/$
- Rapid Rewards Shopping: 2 points/$
- TrueBlue Shopping: 3 points/$
Bottom line
Credit card category bonuses, targeted card offers and online shopping portals are easy ways to collect points, miles and cash back while reading right at home.
Whether you’re already a prolific reader or want to restart reading-for-pleasure after a long hiatus, these are three straightforward ways to maximize your book purchases. Mix and match what exactly works for you to get the most rewards.
