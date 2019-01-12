This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Giving yourself a goal and a plan to accomplish that goal is a great way to bring in the new year. Unfortunately, we all know that many times these resolutions fail somewhere around February. However, if you can tie your resolution into points and miles, your motivation could be your next vacation paid for with points.
Here are five of the most common New Years resolutions according to a YouGov poll (warning: PDF link), along with some of the best credit cards to boost your points and miles while accomplishing them.
Eat Healthier With the American Express® Gold Card
Now’s the perfect time to pair this goal with the American Express® Gold Card. It earns 4 points per dollar, which is equal to a 8% return based on TPG’s latest valuations, on dining and at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year at supermarkets; then 1x), so you rack up some incredible earnings while eating well, both out at restaurants and at home with meals you prepare yourself.
In addition to this strong earning rate, the card offers up to $120 in annual dining credits, up to $10 each month, when you use the card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations. (The first two may be your best bet from a healthy-eating perspective.) This card has a $250 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), but factoring in the $120 in annual dining credits and up to $100 in annual airline incidental fee credits, it effectively costs just $30.
The card’s currently offering a welcome bonus of 35,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months, but you could be targeted for a 50,000-point offer through CardMatch (offer subject to change at anytime).
Work Out With the World of Hyatt Credit Card
Working out more is the second-most popular resolution, and The World of Hyatt Credit Card is a great facilitator in this regard. You’ll get 2x points on fitness club and gym membership and costs, which equals a 3.4% return on spending based on TPG’s valuations. That may not sound like much, but this card is one of the best options for gym expenses.
With the current sign-up bonus, you can earn 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, then another 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening. 50,000 Hyatt points are worth $850 based on TPG’s valuations.
Save More Money With the American Express Cash Magnet® Card
Saving more money is third on the list of top New Year’s resolutions, and the American Express Cash Magnet® Card can give you a great step ahead on your way to saving for your next adventure. Earn $150 after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. With 1.5% cash back on all purchases, this card can certainly help you put back money in your (figurative) wallet. And with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (then a variable rate of 14.99% to 25.99%) (See Rates & Fees), it is a great card for those needing a bit of flexibility. For other strong options, see our guide to the best cash-back cards.
Make More Friends With the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
While this card can’t literally help you make friends, it can help make your nights out with friends a bit cheaper. You can go hit the town with your squad, and with 4% cash back on dining and entertainment on the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, there is even less reason to stay home and binge-watch Netflix. And you can jump-start your savings with $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months.
Read More With the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
To wrap up with the most common New Years Resolution, reading more will be even more rewarding with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Not only will you be able to get your book in two days with Amazon Prime, but you will also earn 5% cash back on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. You’ll also earn a $70 Amazon Gift Card upon approval.
