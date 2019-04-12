This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Foreign-transaction fees have become an increasingly rare nuisance on many of today’s best business credit cards, including the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card by Citi, which killed the fee in early 2018. That’s the good news.
Unfortunately, there are still some pretty big-name cards that charge a 3% fee (2.7% on American Express cards) for any purchase you make in a foreign country, or even if the merchant just uses a foreign credit card processor. You get nothing in exchange for this fee, which means there’s no reason for you to pay it. Instead, you should leave any cards that charge a foreign-transaction fee at home when you’re traveling internationally.
You hopefully have some personal cards that don’t charge foreign-transaction fees. But, if international business travel is on your horizon, make sure you’re also carrying at least one business credit card that won’t erase all your reward earnings with a needless fee. Here are some of the best business cards that don’t charge a foreign-transaction fee.
Business Credit Cards with No Foreign-Transaction Fee
|Card
|Best for
|Current Bonus
|Bonus Requirement
|American Express® Business Gold Card (See Rates & Fees)
|Small business expenses
|Up to $500 back in the form of statement credits
|By purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019] Terms Apply.
|The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (See Rates & Fees)
|Travel perks; purchases of $5,000 or more
|Up to 75,000 Membership Rewards points
|Earn 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|Capital One Spark Cash for Business
|Flat 2% cash back on all spending
|$500
|Spend $4,500 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Capital One Spark Miles for Business
|Flat 2x miles on all spending
|50,000 Capital One miles
|Spend $4,500 on purchases in the first 3 months
|CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
|American Airlines flights
|60,000 AAdvantage miles
|Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express (See Rates & Fees)
|Delta flights
|30,000 Delta Skymiles
|Spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (See Rates & Fees)
|Hilton hotels
|130,000 Hilton Honors points
|Spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 4 months. Offer ends 8/28/19. Terms Apply.
|Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (See Rates & Fees)
|Marriott hotels
|75,000 Marriott points
|Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Terms Apply.
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|Travel, shipping and advertising purchases
|80,000 Ultimate Rewards points
|Spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
|Southwest flights and working toward earning the Companion Pass
|60,000 Southwest points
|Spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
|United Explorer Business Card
|United Airlines flights
|Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases
|50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open.
American Express® Business Gold Card
Bonus: Earn up to $500 back in the form of statement credits by purchasing qualifying services with FedEx using your Card within the first 3 months of Card membership. [Offer ends 11/06/2019]
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 4 points per dollar each billing cycle on purchases in the two categories from the following list where your company spent the most in that billing cycle — airfare purchased directly from airlines, US purchases for advertising in select media, US purchases at gas stations, US purchases for shipping, US purchases at restaurants and US computer hardware, software and cloud computing made directly from select providers. 4x points applies to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these two categories each calendar year. After this, and for all other purchases, you’ll earn 1 point per dollar spent. See our full card review for more information.
Annual Fee: $295 (See Rates & Fees)
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
Bonus: Earn 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 also within the first three months from account opening. TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, so the full bonus is worth about $1,500.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 5 points per dollar on airfare and on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel, 1.5 points per dollar on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million extra points per year) and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Redeem points directly for first or business class, or for any seat on the airline of your choice, and get a 35% points rebate. Receive free access to Centurion and Priority Pass lounges, plus Delta Sky Clubs when you’re flying Delta. You also get a $200 annual airline fee credit, $200 of Dell statement credits annually, Hilton Honors Gold elite status, Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status, one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application rebate every four years. See our full card review for more details.
Annual Fee: $595 (See Rates & Fees)
Capital One Spark Cash for Business
Bonus: Earn a $500 cash bonus after you spend $4,500 in the first three months.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn an unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases. Employee cards are free and you can redeem for any amount at any time. See our full card review for more details.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after you spend $4,500 in the first three months. TPG’s valuations peg the value of Capital One miles at 1.4 cents each, so the bonus is valued at around $700 if you transfer your points to airline partners.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar on all purchases with no minimum for redeeming. Employee cards are free. You can transfer your miles to airline partners or redeem your miles at a fixed value of 1 cent apiece toward travel. To redeem your miles at a fixed rate, you can book new travel through Capital One or “erase” any eligible travel purchase you’ve made with your card in the last 90 days. See our full card review for more information.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
Bonus: Earn 60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. TPG values American Airlines AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents each, so the bonus is worth about $840.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases and with telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations. And, you’ll earn 1 mile per dollar spent on everything else. You and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation get a first checked bag free on domestic itineraries with American Airlines. Plus, you can earn a $99 plus taxes and fees companion certificate for domestic main cabin travel when you spend $30,000 in a cardmember year and keep your account open for 45 days after your anniversary date.
Annual Fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express
Bonus: 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19. TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, so the bonus is valued around $660 including the statement credit.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. When traveling on Delta marketed and operated flights, get a first bag checked for free for you and up to eight companions traveling on the same reservation, Main Cabin 1 Priority boarding and 20% off in-flight purchases.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year) (See Rates & Fees)
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Bonus: Earn 130,000 points after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card within the first four months of card membership. TPG’s valuations peg the value of Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents each, so the bonus is worth about $750.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 12x points at Hilton properties; 6x on wireless services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping, at US restaurants, at US gas stations, on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel and on car rentals booked directly through select rental car companies; and 3x on everything else. You’ll get a Priority Pass Select membership, Hilton Gold elite status and the possibility to earn Hilton Diamond elite status by spending $40,000 on your card. Plus, you can earn a free weekend night after spending $15,000 on the card in a calendar year and another after spending an additional $45,000 in the same year (so a total of $60,000).
Annual Fee: $95 (See Rates & Fees)
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
Bonus: Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, so the bonus is worth about $600.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 6x points at Marriott properties; 4x at US restaurants, at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and on US purchases for shipping; and 2x on everything else. You’ll get one Free Night Award for use at a 35,000 point or less property after each account anniversary, and can earn a second night by spending $60,000 in the previous calendar year. You’ll get 15 Elite Night Credits each year, which will get you Gold Elite status. You can earn an upgrade to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status through the end of the next calendar year by spending $35,000 in a calendar year. There’s no fee for additional employee cards. See our full card review for more information.
Annual Fee: $125 (See Rates & Fees)
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Bonus: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. TPG pegs the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, so the bonus is worth about $1,600.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent on travel, shipping, social media advertising and internet/cable/phone services each account anniversary year, plus 1 point per dollar on everything else. This card also offers cell phone insurance when you use it to pay your (and your employees’) cell phone bill, and primary rental car insurance when renting for business purposes. Employee cards are available at no additional cost. You can redeem your points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, but you may be able to get more value by transferring them to partner airlines or hotels. See our full card review for more information.
Annual Fee: $95
Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
Bonus: Earn 60,000 Rapid Rewards points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months. TPG values Southwest points at 1.5 cents each, so the bonus is worth about $900. Plus, these points can help you toward earning the Companion Pass.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 2 points per dollar on Southwest purchases and Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partner purchases and 1 point per dollar on everything else. Receive 6,000 points after each cardmember anniversary, which TPG values at $90. Earn 1,500 Tier Qualifying Points toward Southwest elite status for every $10,000 you spend on the card annually (up to 15,000 TQPs).
Annual Fee: $99
United Explorer Business Card
Bonus: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open. TPG’s valuations peg the value of United miles at 1.3 cents each, so the 100,000 bonus is worth about $1,300.
Rewards and Benefits: Earn 2 miles per dollar on United purchases and at restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Receive Priority boarding and a free checked bag for you and one companion on the same reservation. Plus, get two United Club passes each year. Get employees cards for no additional cost. This card also offers basic travel protections such as trip delay protection and baggage delay protection, as well as purchase protection, extended warranty protection, return protection and price protection. See our full card review for more information.
Annual Fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Additional reporting by Katie Genter.
Featured image by Alexander Spatari / Getty Images
For rates and fees of the Business Gold Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card from American Express, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express, please click here.
For rates and fees of The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.