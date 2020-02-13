Blue Cash Everyday Card review: Lackluster in a competitive cash-back landscape
Blue Cash Everyday Card Overview
To be frank, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express just can’t quite compete with its subpar bonus categories and lack of outstanding perks. Though it does offer no annual fee (see rates and fees), most cardholders can find more value with other cash-back credit card options. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐½
The credit card space has become increasingly competitive throughout the past few years, in both the travel and cash-back landscapes. For a card to really stand out among the sheer volume of credit card options, it has to have a strong rewards structure. Unfortunately, the Blue Cash Everyday Card from Amex doesn’t quite compete.
That isn’t to say that no one would get value from having this card in your wallet. But by and large, cardholders should make sure that this card is the best option for their specific spending habits.
Let’s take a look at the card’s details in-depth.
Who is this card for?
The Blue Cash Everyday is best suited for beginners in the rewards credit card game. You’re earning cash back on a limited number of categories in exchange for no annual fee (see rates and fees), with no ancillary perks to accompany the card. If you aren’t spending more than a couple hundred dollars on a credit card per month, this card might make sense for you. While not considered a student credit card, it could help students and young professionals who already have credit history continue to build their credit profile while earning modest rewards.
Anyone who plans on using the card for more than a couple hundred dollars each month will get more out of other cash-back options.
Welcome bonus
New cardholders can earn a $150 statement credit after they spend $1,000 in purchases over the course of three months from account opening. It’s an easy bonus to hit, but if you’re spending that much per month naturally ($333 or more), you’re spending enough to make the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express (the card’s big brother within Amex’s cash-back lineup) more worthwhile. It offers a $250 statement credit after spending the same $1,000 within the first three months, alongside a much more attractive rewards structure.
Keep in mind that you only get one shot to earn the welcome bonus for each Amex card due to the issuer’s once-per-lifetime rule. So if you’ve ever had the Amex Blue Cash Everyday card in the past, you will not be eligible to earn this bonus regardless of how long ago you held it.
Main perks and benefits
As with most no-annual-fee cash back credit cards, the Blue Cash Everyday doesn’t offer much in the way of perks and benefits. However, because it is an Amex card, there are a few standard benefits you’ll receive as a cardholder.
Secondary car rental loss and damage insurance: You’ll get secondary coverage when you use your card to pay for the entire eligible vehicle rental and decline the collision damage waiver at the rental counter. This does not include liability coverage.
Global Assist Hotline: This is a standard benefit that Amex cardholders receive. When you are more than 100 miles away from home, you get 24/7 access to medical, legal, financial or other select emergency coordination and assistance services.
ShopRunner: You’ll get free two-day shipping on eligible items through ShopRunner when you enroll at shoprunner.com/americanexpress.
Entertainment Access: Amex offers cardholders access to pre-sale tickets and exclusive events. This is an underrated perk offered across Amex cards. For example, I was able to get my little sister pre-sale tickets to a Harry Styles concert with her friends because I’m an Amex cardholder. Had she waited until tickets were available for public access, there’s no telling if she would have been able to get the same seats at the same price.
Earning and redeeming
With the Blue Cash Everyday, you’ll earn 3% cash back on the first $6,000 you spend annually at U.S. supermarkets (then 1%), 2% at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% on all other purchases. Supermarkets and gas stations are common everyday spending categories, but the multiplier on earning is far from impressive. Even if you max out the $6,000 spending cap for 3% back at U.S. supermarkets, that’s only $180 in cash-back rewards (compared to $360 you’d earn with the Blue Cash Preferred).
Cash back earned can be redeemed as a statement credit.
What cards compete with the Blue Cash Everyday
The most direct comparison is the Everyday vs. the Blue Cash Preferred. The Preferred charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), but you’ll get a much better rewards rate in return — 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 annually; then 1%) and select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and on transit and 1% on everything else. As mentioned earlier, the welcome bonus is also higher — $250 rather than just $150 after spending $1,000 in the first three months.
Most cardholders will end up getting more value from the Preferred, considering the elevated earning rates. In every situation, the Preferred is a better choice for at least the first year. Since the welcome bonus is $100 higher than the Everyday, that will cover the additional cost of the annual fee in the first year.
Another card to consider is the Citi® Double Cash Card, which earns 2% back on every purchase (1% when you buy, 1% when you pay your bill). Though the Everyday does offer a slightly higher 3% on the first $6,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets (then 1%), the Citi Double Cash will still likely end up reaping more rewards, since you can earn 2% on every single purchase (1% when you buy, plus 1% as you pay). The Double Cash doesn’t have an annual fee, and you can now convert your Double Cash rewards to ThankYou points (which are more valuable and can be transferred to partners) when you also hold an eligible Citi ThankYou credit card. All in all, that makes the Citi Double Cash more flexible and more valuable than the Everyday.
Bottom line
To be considered a top cash-back credit card, you have to have a great rewards structure. Unfortunately, the Amex Blue Cash Everyday falls flat when compared to the competition. Students and credit card beginners with incredibly low monthly budgets might find value from the card, but most cardholders looking for a solid rewards credit card should look elsewhere — such as the Blue Cash Preferred or the Citi Double Cash.
Featured image by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy.
