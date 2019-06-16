This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you were recently approved for The Platinum Card® from American Express, congratulations! This is one of the best premium credit cards due to the extensive benefits it offers, especially if you travel regularly. With it, you’ll be able to take advantage of perks such as 5x points on airfare and hotels booked through American Express Travel, up to $200 in annual Uber credits and more. While the $550 annual fee (see rates & fees) may seem hefty, the benefits that come with the card far outweigh that fee.
Now that you have the card, below are 10 ways to take advantage of all of its perks.
1. Claim Your Annual Airline Fee and $200 Uber Credits
One of the best perks of the Amex Platinum card is its annual $200 airline fee credit for one airline (choose it on the Amex website). Since you get this credit every calendar year, you can use it twice during your first year as a member, giving you a $400 return in the first 365 days. Use it for fees including airline lounge passes, checked bags and more. Technically, you can’t purchase tickets or use the credit for award taxes and fees; however, depending on how the airline codes your purchase, you may get reimbursed. You may also be able to trigger the credit when you buy an airline gift card.
Platinum card holders also get up to $200 in Uber credits each year. Once you add the card to your Uber account, you’ll receive $15 in credit to use each month, plus an additional $20 in December. But, the credit won’t be automatically applied — instead, you’ll need to specifically request to use your credit by opting to pay with Uber Cash. Credits can be applied to rides within the United States and expire at the end of each month. See our guide for more details on how to get started.
2. Request Gold Status From Hilton and Marriott
You have to manually enroll with each chain in order to get the benefits of Gold status from the Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programs. You can get your Hilton Honors Gold by enrolling on the Amex website. Call 800-525-3355 to enroll for Marriott Bonvoy Gold. You’ll get some solid perks from each — we value Hilton Honors Gold status at $1,040 and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status at $725, assuming you spend a certain number of nights at each chain’s hotels.
3. Sign up for Global Entry (and TSA PreCheck)
Growing airport security checkpoint lines makes this a good time to sign up for Global Entry, and when you sign up for this trusted traveler program with your new Amex Platinum card, you’ll get a credit for up to $100 to your account to cover the cost (and again when you renew every four years). Global Entry also comes with automatic TSA PreCheck, making this a perk you’ll definitely want to take advantage of as soon as possible.
4. Get Your Car Rental Program Elite Status
In addition to Gold Hilton Honors and Gold Marriott elite status, you’ll also get status with several car rental programs when you enroll, including Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status. You’ll need to enroll for each program on the Amex website.
5. Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
Enroll in this program and get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on your Platinum Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June, and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December.
6. Sign up for Free Two-Day Shipping with ShopRunner
ShopRunner gives you free two-day shipping and free return shipping on eligible items at participating online stores when you use your Amex Platinum. This is a nice benefit if you have your eyes on something and want to get it within two days — especially because expedited shipping can be pretty expensive. Enroll for the service at ShopRunner’s Amex site.
7. Book Ultra High End Hotels and Restaurants
The Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts program gives you elite-like benefits at top hotels, including noon check-in (when available), room upgrades (when available), daily breakfast for two people, complimentary Wi-Fi, guaranteed 4pm late checkout and, at some properties, a third or fourth night for free. Plus, you’ll earn 5x points on stays booked online through FHR, and you’ll even get elite benefits and hotel loyalty points during your stay.
The Global Dining Collection gets you special access to fine dining restaurants around the world. The program includes events with top chefs such as Massimo Bottura, owner of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Modena, Italy. Book available events and restaurants by calling the Concierge number on the back of your card. These perks are only available to Platinum, Business Platinum® Card from American Express and Centurion cardholders.
8. Contact the Platinum Concierge for Travel Arrangements
Booking your own reservations can be a somewhat daunting task, especially at high-demand restaurants and events. As an Amex Platinum card member, you have access to a special phone service that helps you book high-demand restaurants and events, as well as finding a perfect dinner spot or even delivering items on demand. You’ll need to call to activate this benefit, and make sure you sign up for texting when you do so to make things more convenient. There are also Platinum Travel counselors available to provide you with custom itineraries and tailored recommendations.
9. Carry Your Card When You Travel for Lounge Access
One of the greatest travel perks is lounge access, and with the card, you’ll get access to Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when you’re flying Delta), Airspace Lounges, Escape Lounges and Priority Pass lounges (you’ll need to request your membership card here though). Centurion Lounge agents can look up your account info if you do end up leaving your card behind, but access will be quicker if you have your card. Check out our guide to all the lounges you can get into with the Amex Platinum.
10. Add up to Three Authorized Users
With your new Amex Platinum card, you can add up to three authorized users to your account for a total of $175 per year (see rates & fees), which can really help you maximize the value you’re already getting from being a card holder. Authorized users are eligible for many of the same benefits as the main account holder including lounge access, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck reimbursement, hotel elite status and Fine Hotels & Resorts benefits. However, authorized users don’t get the Uber credit.
If $175 is too steep, you can add Gold Card card holders to your Platinum Card for free. However, note that this Gold Card isn’t the same as the American Express® Gold Card that offers 4 Membership Rewards points on dining. Instead, additional Gold Card members get the same earning rates as your Platinum card, but they don’t have access to most of the same card benefits.
Bottom Line
The Amex Platinum can be tremendously valuable for frequent travelers. And, once you have the card, there are many benefits you should start using right away. From getting an annual airline fee credit to perks like complimentary Global Entry, Uber credits, Marriott Gold elite status and Hilton Honors Gold status, it’s easy to get a lot of value from the card despite its $550 annual fee.
