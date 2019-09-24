This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points.
Southwest is back at it again with a fall travel sale, offering discounted rates for bookings Sept. 24 through Sept. 26, 2019. This time, travel is valid from Oct. 8, 2019 through March 4, 2020, though blackout dates apply.
Excitingly, the fare sale includes Southwest’s interisland flights in Hawaii, many of which are ringing in at the $39 mark. All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to put nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. Travel also needs to be booked more than 14 days in advance for U.S. travel and 21 days for Puerto Rico and international flights, so keep that in mind when searching.
And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest points for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: From $49+ one-way or 2,517 Southwest points + $6 one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid Oct. 8, 2019 – March 4, 2020; flights to/from Puerto Rico valid Oct. 15 – Dec. 5, 2019 and Jan. 13 – March 4, 2020; International travel valid Oct. 15 – Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 7 – March 5, 2020.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Hilo (ITO) to Honolulu (HNL) for $39 one-way:
Kahului (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $39 one-way:
Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $49 one-way:
Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose (SJC) for $49 one-way:
Featured photo by okimo/Getty Images
