Deal alert: Fly to Hawaii in first class for just 28,000 miles each way — including lie-flat options
Earlier this month, American Airlines introduced new “web special” pricing for premium economy, business class and first class awards. And this week, we saw the negative side of these dynamically-pricing awards — with some international business-class awards skyrocketing to 480,000 miles each way.
But today, we are seeing the positive side of dynamic award pricing, and it’s coming in the form of cheap first-class awards to Hawaii. For each airport that we’ve checked so far, we are finding at least some dates with first-class awards to Hawaii for 30,000 miles. Some routes are even cheaper than that.
Per the American Airlines award chart, first-class awards between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii cost 55,000 miles each way. However, through these web specials, the price is almost halved:
Even better, some of these awards let you route through Phoenix to fly a lie-flat business-class seat for the seven-hour flight to Hawaii:
Just remember that there are some minor restrictions that come with these web specials. First, you’ll need to book and ticket these awards online. These deals aren’t available over the phone. Also, you won’t be able to change these flights. However, you can cancel the award and pay a reinstatement fee of $150 for the first ticket and $25 per additional ticket. These fees are waived for Executive Platinum elites, even for web special awards.
However, the good news is that these awards don’t have American Airlines basic economy limitations, so you’ll be able to select a seat.
We are seeing one-way first-class awards for 28,000 miles each way. Remember, that American Airlines will sometimes provide a mileage discount for booking round-trip, so you may be able to book a round-trip award for less than 30,000 miles each way.
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: LAX/PHX/JFK/IAH/ATL/BOS/ORD/IAD/MIA to HNL
Cost: 28,000 AAdvantage miles + $5.60 taxes and fees one-way
Dates: January through April 2020
Pay Taxes and Fees With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel) for travel protections on the award flight
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) for 28,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way nonstop:
Phoenix (PHX) to Honolulu (HNL) for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way nonstop:
New York-JFK to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Houston (IAH) to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Washington Dulles (IAD) to Honolulu for 30,000 AA miles + $5.60 one-way:
Boosting your AAdvantage balance
There are a variety of ways to earn American miles — from AA-operated flights to trips on Oneworld airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your American Airlines AAdvantage balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®: 50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. Plus Admirals Club access for yourself and up to 10 authorized users.
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®: 70,000 miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first four months of account opening.
- American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card: 10,000 miles and a $50 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases in three months — with no annual fee
Featured photo by Art Wager/Getty Images.
