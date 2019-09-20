This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s been on a roll with SkyMiles deals and now it’s back with an awesome, rare deal to Tokyo for as low as 30,000 SkyMiles, with widespread availability from various U.S. cities. While you won’t see this deal advertised on the SkyMiles deal page, Thrifty Traveler spotted it and found lots of availability.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 40,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $480. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many US cities
Cost: 30,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: October 2019 — March 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo (HND) for 30,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Denver (DEN) to Tokyo (HND) for 30,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Washington D.C. (DCA) to Tokyo (NRT) for 40,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: New York (JFK) to Tokyo (NRT/HND) for 40,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months (offer subject to change at anytime). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
(Featured photo by Yukinori Hasumi/Getty Images.)
