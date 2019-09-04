This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re close to qualifying for elite status or are just working towards maintaining it on Delta, this sale on first class seats could help you achieve your goal.
From Sept. 4-10, you can book discounted first class tickets on select U.S. routes during the busy holiday season starting at $199 one-way, but we’re also seeing deals outside of the advertised dates, starting from $172 one-way. While this isn’t a steal of deal, it could be worth it if it helps you achieve status before the yearend. And, these prices are available during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
You’ll earn 150% MQMs on these First Class flights. Note that because some of these flights are shorter, you’ll still earn at least 750 MQMs on way flights under 500 miles because of Delta’s 500 mile minimum rule.
Looking for other ways to boost your SkyMiles balance and get closer towards earning elite status? Be sure to check out our post on how to close the gap.
To see the full list of the deals being advertised, head to Delta’s deal page. As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Various US cities
Cost: $172 one-way, $293 round-trip in first class
Travel Dates: Nov. 23-30, 2019; Dec. 21, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Of course, if you’re also in need of a hotel stay to go with your flight, be sure to check out the current Delta Vacations promotion (ends on Friday, Sept. 6) that offers double the value for your SkyMiles when you use them toward a flight + hotel package, as this may offer a better option.
If you just need flights, here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (LGA) to Pittsburgh (PIT) $172 one-way in first class:
Boston (BOS) to New York (LGA) $293 round-trip in first class:
Columbus (CMH) to New York (LGA) $301 round-trip in first class:
Atlanta (ATL) to Charlotte (CLT) $354 round-trip in first class:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
