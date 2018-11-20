This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Who says Black Friday is reserved for robotic vacuum cleaners and outrageously large televisions? As travel companies far and wide begin to roll out sales of their own, Delta has launched what it describes as “the sale of the year.”
Delta’s Black Friday 2018 deals focus on Europe and Australia, and while cash fares are included, it’s the SkyMiles award sales that have caught our attention. If any of the below look appetizing, you best act fast: You’ll need to purchase by Nov. 25, 2018. Travel must occur between May 23, 2019, and Sept. 3, 2019, which makes this sale an ideal one to go ahead and tick the box when it comes to planning your summer holiday. If you’re looking to do some exploring, check out Get Your Guide for a list of the best activities in whatever locale you jetset to.
Fares begin at $659 (or 36,000 SkyMiles) round-trip in Main Cabin, and include hot spots like the Azores (PDL), Lisbon (LIS), Edinburgh (EDI), Rome (FCO) and Sydney (SYD).
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio. If you’re a resident of Washington state, this is a fantastic use of miles earned via Delta’s 12status program.
Although you won’t be able to earn a Delta credit card welcome bonus quickly enough to take advantage of this particular deal, consider applying for a Delta card for the next time the carrier has an award sale. Right now, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months.
If you have a business, the Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card from American Express is offering a 40,000-mile welcome bonus and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 in the first three months. You’ll also get gratis SkyClub access and a Domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate.
For avid Delta flyers, be sure to pore over our guide to choosing the best credit card for Delta loyalists.
H/T: Miles to Memories
