For the fourth year running, Delta’s pulling out all the stops to put its stamp on Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The airline has announced that its 12status fan program will return for another football season.
The battle for SeaTac supremacy has been waging for years, with many suggesting that Delta’s decision to create a hub at SEA was the move that pushed Alaska Airlines to disintegrate its partnership with the carrier.
For those who choose to side with Team Delta this fall, they’ll receive one mile for every Seahawks passing yard during regular and postseason games at home and on the road. Members will also receive Priority Boarding on all Delta flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the 2019 season starting now and lasting through Feb. 2, 2020.
Delta added a new perk to 12status this year, offering 12% off two Lyft rides (up to $5 off each ride) to or from Sea-Tac through Feb. 3, 2020. You’ll receive the discount after registering for the promo at 12status.com.
We also learned that 12status members from past seasons have redeemed miles earned from the program (paired with miles earned elsewhere) to fly as far as Mauritius (MRU), which is serviced by Delta partner Air France. Delta says its awarded nearly 276 million SkyMiles to Washington residents in the first three years of the program.
Unfortunately, 12status is only open to Washington residents. If you’re a resident of the Evergreen State, you can sign up for or renew your 12status membership at 12status.com to begin earning miles and using perks in Week 1 of the NFL season.
