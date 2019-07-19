This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta’s back with another award sale to destinations in the Caribbean and Europe. The deals start at just 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip and include a variety of US departure cities like New York, Boston, Washington DC, Raleigh, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Minneapolis. We’re seeing the best deals to destinations including Bermuda (BDA), Saint Thomas (STT), London (LHR) and Dublin (DUB). Routes listed in another recent SkyMiles deal appear to still be on sale, like New York to Madrid (MAD) for 20,000 miles round-trip.
It’s worth noting that these deals are in Main Cabin seating, so you’ll be able to check a bag each way and select your seat free of charge.
There are other cities and destinations not highlighted in this post, so be sure to head over to Delta’s award sale page and see if any of these deals fit your travel plans. You may also find deals outside of those listed by Delta, so it can be worth playing around with your departure city and the listed destinations to see how a route is pricing.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (JFK/LGA/EWR/BOS/BWI/RDU/ATL/DET/CVG and likely others) to (BDA/STT/LHR/DUB/MAD and likely others)
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles plus taxes and fees in economy
Booking Link: Direct with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Bermuda (BDA) for 12,000 miles + $129 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Bermuda (BDA) for 20,000 miles + $129 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK/LGA) to Madrid (MAD) for 20,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 22,000 miles + $178 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to Saint Thomas (STT) for 24,000 miles + $15 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Saint Thomas (STT) for 25,000 miles + $15 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Raleigh (RDU) to Saint Thomas (STT) for 26,000 miles + $15.16 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Raleigh (RDU) to Bermuda (BDA) for 32,000 miles + $135 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Bermuda (BDA) for 32,000 miles + $129 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Dublin (DUB) for 32,000 miles + $52 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Bermuda (BDA) for 36,000 miles + $129 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York (EWR/JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for 37,000 miles + $45 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
If you are a Delta flyer who is eligible for a business credit card this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and 20% off in-flight purchases.
- Make business travel more rewarding. Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership, up to $300 back. Special Offer Expires: 8/15/2019
- Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases.
- Find room for your carry-on and settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding.
- Pay no foreign transaction fees when you spend overseas.
- $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Terms and limitations apply
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.