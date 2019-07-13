This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta’s back with yet another amazing award sale to Europe. You can fly from a wide variety of US cities including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Washington DC San Jose and Indianapolis to a number of European cities starting at just 20,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Destinations include Madrid, London, Zurich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt, Dublin and Rome.
At current TPG valuations, 20,000 SkyMiles are worth just $240. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $51 and this is equivalent to scoring a $291 round-trip deal. While we’ve seen revenue flights to Europe on Delta starting at just $225 round-trip, those deals are in basic economy.
Although Delta is experimenting with basic economy awards, all of these examples book into the Main Cabin fare class. So you’ll be able to check up to a 50 pound bag each way and select your seat for free for the flight over to Europe.
Delta has published a number of these routes on its SkyMiles deal page here, but credit goes to No Mas Coach for finding additional routes. Given how widespread this sale is, your best bet would be to head to Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing. It’s unclear when the sale ends, so you’ll want to book soon to take advantage of the deal.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (JFK/BOS/LAX/MIA/SEA/DCA/SJC/IND and likely others) to Europe (MAD/LHR/ZRH/BCN/AMS/CDG/MXP/FRA/DUB/FCO and likely others)
Cost: 20,000+ SkyMiles and $51+ round-trip in economy
Booking Link: Direct with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) for 20,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 22,000 miles + $178 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 22,000 miles + $178 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 26,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 28,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 28,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for 30,000 miles + $58 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for 32,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Washington DC National (DCA) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 34,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 34,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) for 34,000 miles + $82 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Jose (SJC) to Paris (CDG) for 34,000 miles + $88 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for 36,000 miles + $54 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 36,000 miles + $117 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for 38,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for 38,000 miles + $69 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG) for 38,000 miles + $82 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Paris (CDG) for 38,000 miles + $82 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points to Delta SkyMiles instantly)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
Featured image by GoranQ via Getty Images.
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
If you are a Delta flyer who is eligible for a business credit card this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and 20% off in-flight purchases.
- Make business travel more rewarding. Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership, up to $300 back. Special Offer Expires: 8/15/2019
- Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases.
- Find room for your carry-on and settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding.
- Pay no foreign transaction fees when you spend overseas.
- $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Terms and limitations apply
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.