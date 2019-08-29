This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Spain is a popular destination and US airlines from every alliance service Barcelona and Madrid. The abundance of flights means serious competition, so carriers constantly run sales to the country. And this afternoon, we are seeing some amazingly cheap nonstop flights to both Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD) from New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO) and Philadelphia (PHL) with prices starting from $233 round-trip.
Some of these flights are on one of my favorite economy options across the Atlantic — like Iberia’s brand new Airbus A350-900. I got a chance to try out this product right after it was launched on its first transatlantic flights, and it was a solid experience. The cheapest options are in basic economy so you’ll have to pay extra for a checked bag and seat selection.
Note that Iberia Visa Signature Card cardholders can get a slightly discounted price through the card’s 10% discount. However, unlike the British Airways Chase 10% discount — which discounts the fare, taxes and fees on British Airways-operated flights — the Iberia 10% discount only reduces the base fare. And since this base fare is so cheap, the 10% discount only drops the price by a few dollars.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Delta, American Airlines, Iberia, United, Air France, KLM, LEVEL
Routes: JFK/EWR/BOS/ORD/SFO/LAX/MIA to MAD/BCN
Cost: $233+ round-trip nonstop in basic economy or $315+ in standard economy
Travel Dates: September 2019 through May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Madrid (MAD) for $233 round-trip nonstop on Iberia:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $242 round-trip nonstop in Delta basic economy ($332 round-trip in Main Cabin):
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) for $247 round-trip nonstop on Iberia:
Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Barcelona (BCN) for $299 round-trip on Iberia:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $338 round-trip on KLM:
Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN) for $344 round-trip on Air France/Alitalia:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $355 round-trip on Air France/Delta:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images.
