Deal alert: Flights to Alaska in spring and summer from $236 round-trip
Flights to Alaska from various U.S. cities are currently available from $236 round-trip starting in May and running through the summer.
This is prime time to visit if you wantto see wildlife. It’s also warmer, with an average high of 57° in May.
Looking for more insider tips on visiting Alaska? Listen to TPG’s “Miles Away” episode that discusses planning a trip to the ginormous state.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Delta, American, Alaska, Sun Country
Routes: SEA/PDX/CLE/CMH/AUS/MIA/MSP/ORD/DCA to ANC/FAI
Cost: $236+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: May-July 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Anchorage (ANC) for $236 round-trip on Delta:
Portland (PDX) to Anchorage (ANC) for $256 round-trip on Alaska:
Cleveland (CLE) to Fairbanks (FAI) for $295 round-trip on American:
Columbus (CMH) to Fairbanks (FAI) for $295 round-trip on American:
Austin (AUS) to Fairbanks (FAI) for $295 round-trip on American:
Miami (MIA) to Fairbanks (FAI) for $295 round-trip on American:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Anchorage (ANC) for $298 round-trip on Sun Country:
Chicago (ORD) to Anchorage (ANC) for $343 round-trip on American:
Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Fairbanks (FAI) for $343 round-trip on American:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Blue Poppy/Getty Images.
