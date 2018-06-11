This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta frequently has flash sales for award flights featuring fantastic deals such as flights to Asia for 50,000 SkyMiles round-trip, South America from 36,000 SkyMiles round-trip or Europe from 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Back in April we shared an unpublished promotion which offered award flights to Mexico for as little as 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip and it’s back! The discounted awards are available from at least a dozen cities throughout the US and we’re seeing availability through May 2019. The sale includes a ton of non-stop flight options from Delta’s hubs, as well as options over holidays like Columbus Day and Veterans Day. The only downside with these awards is that taxes will set you back at least $80.
It’s unclear how long this promotion will last, so it’s better to book sooner rather than later. Since Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, its award rates are notoriously dynamic and fluctuate based on the carrier’s whims, but standard low-level award flights between the US and Mexico are typically never fewer than 17,500 SkyMiles one-way (35,000 miles round-trip).
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (ATL/BNA/BOS/BWI/FLL/JFK/LAX/MCO/MIA/MSY/ORD/SAN) to Mexico (MEX/CUN/CZM/ZIH/SJD/PVR)
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles and $80+ round-trip in economy
Dates: June 2018 – May 2019
Booking Link: Directly with the airline
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $80 in taxes and fees round-trip in July:
New York (JFK) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $80 in taxes and fees round-trip in November:
New York (JFK) to Mexico City (MEX) for 12,000 miles + $105 in taxes and fees round-trip in September:
Miami (MIA) to Mexico City (MEX) for 12,000 miles + $110 in taxes and fees round-trip in January:
Baltimore (BWI) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for 16,000 miles + $88 in taxes and fees round-trip in November:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the American Express Platinum Card (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don't have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you're able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up.
Featured image by SOMATUSCANI / Getty Images.
