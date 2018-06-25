This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta frequently has flash sales for award flights featuring fantastic deals such as flights to Asia for 50,000 SkyMiles round-trip, Europe from 32,000 SkyMiles round-trip and most recently, Mexico from 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Delta is back with another one of these sales, but this time for flights to Bermuda. The discounted awards start at 12,000 SkyMiles round-trip and are available primarily from East Coast cities. The sales is valid for flights from July 2018 through May 2019 and includes options over holidays like Columbus Day and Veterans Day. Just beware of hurricane season when considering flights through November.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (BOS/BWI/FLL/JFK/ORD) to BDA
Cost: 12,000+ SkyMiles and $125+ round-trip in economy
Dates: July 2018 – May 2019
Booking Link: Directly with the airline
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Bermuda (BDA) for 12,000 miles + $125 in taxes and fees round-trip in December:
New York (JFK) to Bermuda (BDA) for 12,000 miles + $125 in taxes and fees round-trip in November:
Chicago (ORD) to Bermuda (BDA) for 18,000 miles + $130 in taxes and fees round-trip in December:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Bermuda (BDA) for 18,000 miles + $130 in taxes and fees round-trip in September:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the American Express Platinum Card (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
If you don't have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you're able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up.
Featured image by Scott Dunn / Getty Images.
