Most people like ice with their drinks — but what about with their hotel accommodations? Every year, igloo hotels are recreated entirely from mounds of snow and ice and feature some of the most unique accommodations and amenities for winter lovers. From ice-molded beds to reindeer-fueled sled rides, these hotels provides their guests with a winter experience they likely won’t forget. Swap your bathing suit for a fleece, and trade your beach resort for a stay at one of these nine beautiful igloo hotels.
1. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort
Where to find it: Lapland, Finland
Why it’s cool: At the Kakslauttanen resort, guests can sleep under the Arctic sky and experience the magical wonder of the Northern Lights from the comfort of their bed. With over 170 accommodations, this resort offers a variety of sleeping options, from charming log cabins to glass igloos. Beyond the luxury rooms and views, the resort has five smoke saunas, two restaurants and access to ice fishing, snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in one of Finland’s largest national parks, Urho Kekkonen. Room rates start at $370 per night.
How cold is it? Don’t worry about the freezing Arctic temperatures outside: The hotel rooms are kept between 21 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit, and guests are provided with a hat, sleeping bag and pair of woolen socks for extra warmth and comfort.
Best time to visit: The seasons are very different, so why not experience them all?
2. Igloo-Hotel Grandvalira
Where to find it: Grandvalira, Andorra
Why it’s cool: Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains, this igloo hotel provides its guests with an authentic experience 7,000 feet above the southern European slopes. The Grandvalira has a bar, terrace, restaurant and five rooms for guests — all made from ice. Completely surrounded by nature and views of the slopes, guests can easily partake in ski lessons or snowmobiling offered by the hotel. Don’t worry about the cold too much: The hotel features two snow jacuzzis where guests can enjoy a 30-minute or hour-long session surrounded by snow. The overnight experience is topped off with a welcome aperitif, snowcat ride, dinner, spa session and breakfast the next morning.
How cold is it? The rooms are kept around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: January through April.
3. Icehotel Sweden
Where to find it: Jukkasjärvi, Sweden
Why it’s cool: Built each year with 1,000 tons of ice, the Icehotel Sweden provides guests with a grand igloo experience. Thanks to newly built solar panels, guests can stay in the permanent ICEHOTEL, open 365 days a year. The Icehotel includes nine cold deluxe suites (with ensuite bath and sauna in a warm part of the room) and another 11 cold art suites. After a refreshing morning sauna, complete the day with a frozen drink from the Ice bar. An overnight stay includes a chance to indulge in a range of winter activities, from snowmobiling to ice driving and a Northern Lights hunt. Rates start at $260 per night.
How cold is it? This hotel keeps room temperatures at 23 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: The Icehotel is a great location for experiencing the Northern Lights, so consider visiting between December and April.
4. Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel
Where to find it: Alta, Norway
Why it’s cool: Located on the banks of the Alta River lies Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel, the northernmost ice hotel in the world. This hotel has 30 rooms and suites and houses an ice bar, ice chapel and beautiful ice sculptures — in addition to an amazing location to view the Northern Lights. Not only do guests have the option of watching the Northern Lights, but they can chase them as well via a reindeer sled ride. End your day with a visit to the hotel’s sauna or outdoor Jacuzzi, or get a drink from the Icebar, where the drinks are served in glasses made from ice, of course. Rates start at $300 per night.
How cold is it? Temperatures are kept between 20 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit, where guests sleep inside toasty sleeping bags on mattresses with reindeer hides.
Best time to visit: Peak season is between January and April.
5. Lapland Snow Village
Where to find it: Kittila, Finland
Why it’s cool: Live out your Game of Thrones fantasy at the Lapland Snow Village. Within the hotel, you’ll find nearly 30 GOT-themed snow rooms and suites, each beautifully and individually decorated to feature an ice figure related to the popular HBO series. But this hotel has more to offer than beautifully illuminated ice sculptures: Snow Village offers a variety of accommodations, from cozy cabins to an impressive three-floor log castle, all equipped with a personal sauna. On site, find a cinema, chapel and an arctic bar, which serves drinks in glasses carved from ice. Rates start at $320 for double occupancy room, per night.
How cold is it? Snow Village remains between a comfortable 23 and 28 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of the outdoor temperature.
Best time to visit: December through early April.
6. Alpeniglu
Where to find it: Thale, Austria
Why it’s cool: Nestled in the Kitzbuehel Alps, Alpeniglu village offers 18 igloo accommodations, where guests can experience a premium Iceland experience. A stay at the Alpeniglu hotel comes with a complete overnight packages that includes an Igloo Magic Night party, a welcome drink at the Icebar, guided tour around ICE LAND, tasty fondue set up on a crystal clear ice table, torch walk under the stars, and a unique ice carving workshop. Room rates start at $183 per person during the low season, and $227 per person during peak season.
How cold is it? The rooms have a constant temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit and the ice-carved accommodations come with warm, high-quality sleeping bags and reindeer skins to keep guests comfortable.
Best time to visit: Peak season is from late December through early March.
7. Hotel de Glace
Where to find it: Quebec City, Canada
Why it’s cool: Hotel de Glace is the only ice hotel in North America entirely made of ice and snow. Constructed with 35,000 tons of snow, this hotel has 45 rooms and suites, an ice Bar and a Grand Ice Slide — ideal for families. In fact, this hotel even provides modified sleeping bags for children so that they warm up quickly. An overnight stay includes a welcome cocktail, nordic equipment for the night, access to the spas and sauna, and breakfast. The experience is complemented by kid-friendly activities, such as the indoor water park (Bora Parc), and winter activities like snow slides and snow rafting. Rates start at $209 per person, per night with double occupancy.
How cold is it? The temperature in the room stays between 23 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit. A sleeping bag, an insulating bed sheet and a pillow are given to guests to ensure a comfortable stay.
Best time to visit: January through March.
8. Kirkenes Snowhotel
Where to find it: Kirkenes, Norway
Why it’s cool: Although this hotel is exclusively built with ice and snow, rooms are stocked with standard mattresses, provided to ensure a good night’s sleep. Guests can enjoy a meal in the hotel’s warm restaurant, which features Norwegian dishes like homemade jelly from locally-produced blackcurrant and rowan berries and cheese from local farmers. With 20 rooms, the Snowhotel is suitable for singles, couples and large groups. Guests can warm up in the on-site sauna or visit the nearby reindeer park, or venture out and explore the many activities the hotel offers —such as ice fishing, a Husky safari and a snowmobile safari. Rates start at $115 per night for double occupancy.
How cold is it? The temperature is always around 24 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: Open year-round, late December through March is ideal.
9. Hotel of Ice
Where to find it: Southern Carpathians, Romania
Why it’s cool: Boasting ice furnishings from rock solid ice beds to frosty ice chairs and chandeliers, Hotel of Ice is nothing less than what its name implies. Despite its chilly accommodations, guests receive thick, warm sleeping bags and reindeer skins. If you are eager for fun and adventure, this hotel features a winter park at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet, complete with snowmobiling, rafting and tubing. After a whole mountain-top adventure, stop by the Ice Hotel’s restaurant, which boasts traditional cuisine that pays respect to ancient Transylvanian recipes. Rates start at $89 per night.
How cold is it? Inside temperatures are between 28 and 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best time to visit: Late December through March.
Featured Image by Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort.
