This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Chase is back with another lucrative promotion to push its new Chase Pay mobile app.
Similar to the deal launched in November, Chase Freedom cardholders can now earn 10x points or 10% cash back on Best Buy purchases made with the Chase Pay app.
The promotion lasts through February 4, 2018 and you can earn the 10x points on up to $300 worth of purchases. So if you maximize this promotion you could earn 3,000 Ultimate Rewards points (although you’ll have to be an Ultimate Rewards cardholder to transfer your points from your Freedom card), worth $63, or a 21% return according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
Keep in mind that you can only use Chase Pay with Best Buy for in-store purchases — so you’ll have to download the Chase Pay app and use it in the check-out line. Chase Pay is the bank’s own “digital wallet” similar to Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.
The Chase Freedom also offers 5% back on rotating quarterly categories. This quarter includes 5% back on the first $1,500 spent with mobile wallets; on purchases made at gas stations; and on spending with internet, cable and phone service merchants. A Chase representative told us if you’ve already maxed out the $1,500 quarterly categories, you’ll receive 6% back at Best Buy when using Chase Pay.
This post was updated to reflect the amount of cash back received if you’ve already maxed out the $1,500 quarterly categories. Additional updates were made to the amount of points you can earn on the promotion.
Featured image by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
It's a stellar cash back card on its own, but when paired with the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred, the Freedom's 5x Category Bonuses let you rack up Chase Ultimate Rewards Points, transferrable to partners or redeemable via the portal.
- Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – it's automatic
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%.
- 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5.
- No annual fee
- Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back.
- Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.