Recently, The Points Guy reviewed the brand-new Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card. The mid-tier credit card is now available for sign-ups with a 50,000-point bonus that’s equivalent to a $500 statement credit. TPG staffers, of course, decided to weigh in on what they’d do with the bonus.
“I’d put it towards cycling classes at SoulCycle and my gym membership because that’s how I work off too many in-flight meals and kick jet lag!” — Brian Kelly, The Points Guy
“Because I’m in need of a new phone, and I’ve been practically drooling over the new iPhone X since it was announced, I’d put the credit directly toward its steep price tag — it starts at $999. Then I’d only have to pay $499 out of pocket.” — Emily McNutt, Associate Editor
“I’d buy a $376 round-trip ticket from New York to Mexico City over Thanksgiving weekend. Then, I’d use the rest of that $500 statement credit to stay at a funky hostel and get my fill of the city’s art, history, culture and food.” — Kaeli Conforti, Senior Editor
“Since I already have a boatload of miles and points for travel, I’d use these points as cash-back and deposit the $500 into an investment account to save for the future.” — Brendan Dorsey, Assistant Editor
“I’d redeem the credit for a travel purchase. If you fly out and back on weekdays, $500 is just about enough for airfare for two from New York to Burlington, Vermont — leaving some money to rent a car and drive around the state to photograph the fall colors. Hello, early fall mini-vacation!” — Alberto Riva, Managing Editor
“I would go on a bougie food tour of NYC and then use the 50,000 to offset the cost of my indulgence. My food choices would include the Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern, omakase at Sushi Nakazawa, orecchiette pasta at Babbo and pretty much anything on the menu at Eleven Madison Park. And let’s not forget a great bottle of wine, too.” — Samantha Rosen, Social Media Editor
“I’m having trouble deciding what I’d like to use my statement credit for. I think I’d either put the credit towards a round-trip ticket between Newark (EWR) and London (LHR) on Virgin Atlantic’s Dreamliner to visit my cousins and friends. Or, I’d use the card to pay for a stay at The Four Seasons, Marrakech in Morocco. You can’t use points there so the statement credit would be a great way to make the property more affordable.” — Nick Ellis, Assistant Editor
“I’d buy a new backpack; and while $500 might seem like a lot to spend on a bag, I could wear this daily to work in NYC and bring with me on every trip I take. It’s stylish and practical (right?)” — Cindy Augustine, Freelance Editor
“I’d buy a $373 round-trip ticket between Newark (EWR) and Athens (ATH) on Emirates. Then, I’ll enjoy breakfast at the top of the Acropolis Museum.” — Alexa Noel, Editorial Intern
“I’d put the $500 bonus toward my Vienna trip in October. A bigger budget means I can try better wine, eat a few more pastries and confidently compare wienerschnitzel throughout the city.” — James Oliver Cury, Editorial Director
“In Rome, I learned how to make pasta, so I’ll use the $500 to buy enough pasta-making ingredients to make the entire TPG staff fresh spaghetti for a year. Saluti!” — Zach Honig, Editor-at-Large
“I’d use the $500 to purchase the new Sony 1000X headphones, retailing for $250. Then I’d use the remaining $250 for a round-trip to Chicago, where I’d enjoy my new headphones, explore one of my favorite US cities and visit an old friend.” — Wallace Cotton, Community Manager
“I would use the money to buy a spontaneous trip anywhere out of the country — on a flight less than eight hours!” — Jeff Preis, Editorial Intern
