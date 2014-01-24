Amazing Deal Alert: 75,000 Miles for Citi Executive AAdvantage World Mastercard
Fellow travel blogger (and LA Times Travel Show panelist) Johnny Jet forwarded me an exclusive new credit card offer from Citibank on the Citi Executive AAdvantage World Mastercard with a whopping 75,000-mile sign-up bonus – which is as high as we’ve seen any bonus on any of the Citi AA cards in a while.
The terms of the offer are as follows:
- Apply now, get the card and earn 75,000 AAdvantage bonus miles after making $7,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership. Also, earn up to $100 in statement credits — earn $1 in statement credits for each $1 spent on purchases within the first 12 months of cardmembership.
- Elevate the way you travel with these luxury benefits: Admirals Club membership (a membership value of up to $475)
- Earn 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles after spending $40,000 in purchases each calendar year
- No foreign transaction fees on purchases
- Earn two AAdvantage miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases, including US Airways codeshare flights booked on aa.com
- Priority Boarding and 25% savings on eligible in-flight purchases
- Your first eligible checked bag is free
- SmartChip technology
- Expert Concierge Service
- $450 Annual Fee
That highest current public offer on this card is for 60,000 miles when you spend $5,000 in 3 months, so by spending an extra $2,500 you earn a bonus 15,000 miles.
The one thing that seems to hold people back on getting this card is that hefty $450 annual fee. The calculus of this has recently changed since the Amex Platinum and Business Platinum cards will no longer allow access to American Admirals Clubs or US Airways Clubs starting March 22, 2014. However, this card will include access to both as part of its benefits package.
The reason I got this card myself is for the opportunity to earn those 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles each year you spend $40,000 or more in purchases, which is one of the best travel credit card calendar year spending bonuses out there. It’s a lot of money, but it can be just the bump you need to hit that next elite status threshold and at the top tier of Executive Platinum, that includes super valuable perks like unlimited complimentary domestic upgrades (no more banking on 500-mile upgrade requests), 8 annual EVIP systemwide upgrades on any published paid fare – which can equate to thousands of dollars per flight in value – a 100% elite mileage bonus (Platinums get this as well), waived fees on ticketing and award mileage reinstatement.
If I hadn’t just gotten the card myself with a 60,000-mile bonus, I’d definitely be applying for this offer. For ideas on meeting the minimum spending requirement for the bonus, see this post.
Caveat: This is not my link, and as with many of Citi’s most lucrative AAdvantage card offers, you will not see the terms of the bonus explicitly stated on the application page, so I do want to add a note of caution that your miles may vary. If you do decide to apply report back on your outcome in the comments below.
