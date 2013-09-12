Thursday Giveaway: 10,000 Ultimate Rewards Points!
The big news today from Chase was that all its Ink cards for small businesses, including the Ink Plus and Ink Bold as well as the Ink Business Cash Credit Card and Ink Classic, will now be Visa Signatures.
While those of us who have had any of these cards for a while now will keep the World MasterCard versions of them until they expire, all new Ink cardholders will receive Visa Signatures. For the most part, I don’t see this as a major upheaval since many of the value-added travel benefits such as trip cancellation insurance, travel accident insurance, car rental insurance and purchase and warranty protections are pretty much equivalent between World MasterCard and Visa Signature. However, there are some unique Visa Signature benefits like Visa Signature Hotels and the network’s partnership with Sonoma Wineries, which are great side benefits.
And the Ink cards will maintain all those other benefits and perks that make them such potentially lucrative travel credit cards including earning 5X points at office supply stores and on telecommunication expenses, 2X on hotel and gas purchases, no foreign exchange fees (on the Plus and Bold) and more.
So for today’s Thursday Giveaway, I wanted to keep it simple and ask you what your favorite benefit of the Chase Ink Plus or Ink Bold cards is – and the winner will get 10,000 Ultimate Rewards points transferred to their travel partner of choice.
I ask about those cards specifically because their annual cap on the bonus spending categories is higher, they waive foreign transaction fees, and because they are the premium Ultimate Rewards cards for businesses, they allow cardholders to transfer their Ultimate Rewards points to any of the program’s airline and hotel transfer partners.
But hey, I don’t want to list my favorite perks, I want to hear yours!
How to Enter
It’s simple – just leave a comment below telling me which of the perks of the Ink Bold and/or Ink Plus is your favorite and why. It can be anything from being able to transfer to United for a first class Lufthansa redemption, to racking up tons of bonus points at Staples. Whatever it is, I want to hear it and I want to know why it’s your favorite perk.
You have until 5pm ET on Sunday, September 15, to enter. Then Team TPG will choose a winner at random and announce it on Monday. The winner can then designate the travel transfer partner of choice for the 10,000 Ultimate Rewards points prize.
In the meantime, for more information on the Ink cards and Visa Signature, check out these posts:
Good luck!
