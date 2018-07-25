Calm, Cool, and Caribbean: A Review of The Shore Club Turks and Caicos
The Shore Club in Turks & Caicos is a gorgeous resort located on a stunning stretch of beach. Pros: perfect locating, beautiful rooms and delicious food. Cons: terrible Wi-Fi and the staff tries a little too hard.
For my second trip to Turks and Caicos, I decided to test out The Shore Club (no relation to the Miami property) on Long Bay beach. The last time I visited the islands, I stayed at Amanyara, which was fantastic. This time around, though, I wanted something a little different — The Shore Club’s central location was a deciding factor, as well as the fact that the three-bedroom suite I booked here was the same price as a one bedroom at Amanyara. Although honeymooners might want the added privacy that Amanyara offers, I highly recommend the Shore Club as an alternative — read on to find out why.
Booking
When my four friends and I wanted to do a long-weekend tropical getaway, we thought Turks and Caicos would be the perfect spot. I really wanted all five of us to stay together, and the Shore Club offers larger, apartment-style suites and villas. This property isn’t a points hotel (the islands unfortunately don’t have any points properties), so I ended up using my Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card card to book on Hotels.com/Venture to earn 10x miles on a huge three-bedroom suite with study at The Shore Club for my four-night stay, which cost $1,799 per night (with breakfast included). (Offer ends Jan. 31, 2020.) Or, I could have used my Citi Prestige card to get the fourth night free. While I know this wasn’t cheap, I didn’t have a ton of options considering I booked last minute and I couldn’t use points anywhere.
Location
After having stayed in the more secluded Amanyara last year, which was a 40-minute ride from town on a bumpy dirt road, I was happy to be just a few minutes away from the main area of Providenciales at The Shore Club. It’s located right on Long Bay Beach, which is on the breezier side of the island. I loved having the constant light breeze to beat the heat, and enjoyed watching the kite and wind surfers while on the beach. It was super convenient to be able to get to the town center for bars, shopping, restaurants and nightlife. However, families with small children or avid swimmers may want to stay on the other side of the island which has less waves and currents, as it’s protected by a small reef.
Check-in and Lobby
I was impressed by the entrance upon arrival, and the check-in process was a breeze. My friends and I were off to our suite in a matter of minutes.
The lobby features high ceiling and stone arches, and the grounds were impeccably maintained. The beautiful flowers, green plants and fountains contributed to the tropical vibes of the resort.
I immediately noticed how spotless the property was, too. The hotel isn’t brand-new, but it isn’t old either, as it was built in 2016. And, it still had that bright and fresh feel to it.
The Suite
My three-bedroom suite with study (2304) was located on the fourth floor.
As the name implies, the suite featured three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms — perfect for our group of five. Each bedroom sported a king bed with soft, comfortable linens and a sofa bed too, meaning you could fit a pretty large group — or a family — in there.
The study also had a sofa bed, which added even more sleeping capacity. The suite — and the property in general — have a very Soho House-esque vibe — trendy yet understated.
As I mentioned before, the property’s public spaces were spotless, and this continued in the suite. The decor and furniture were chic and modern, and the room was immaculate when we arrived.
The bathrooms had large soaking tubs and rainfall showers which easily passed the TPG shower test. Balconies offered beautiful, expansive ocean views and lounge chairs. The suite came with flat screen TVs, free Wi-Fi (which was extremely slow, but more on that later), blackout curtains and free bottled water.
One thing I really like about traveling to Turks and Caicos is that the islands use US-style outlets, and this suite had plenty of them — no need for an adapter! It’s nice having a hotel suite that’s beautiful, but practicality is also important to me.
Amenities
We were spoiled at The Shore Club, with access to four pools, three restaurants, three bars, water sports, complimentary bicycle rentals, a gym and tennis courts. I also noticed there was a Jungle Jam kids club, which would likely make families staying there very happy.
However, we mainly partook in the pool and food, leaving the sports and fitness for another trip.
The pool areas were stunning both day and night. I enjoyed the pool with the swim up bar in the sunshine and then in the evening, circular outdoor sofas surrounded fire pits overlooking the grounds and pools.
Even the elevators were pretty.
I had two wonderful deep tissue massages at the Dune spa with Ronnie in a small hut overlooking the sea. The peaceful ambiance of my tropical surroundings added that much more to the relaxation.
Breakfast was included in my rate and all the food I sampled at the hotel was delicious, especially the conch salad, which came with banana chips and fresh chopped vegetables.
Being right on the beach was excellent, even though it was a little windy. The hotel had a private stretch complete with its own lounge chairs, umbrellas as well as kayaks, canoes, snorkel masks and other water sport equipment. The entire resort, pools and beach included, never felt overly crowded (though I suspect it was full the weekend we were there) which was really nice. We didn’t have any problems getting chairs at the beach and pool, and never waited too long for service.
Now for the two downsides at the resort. Service was excellent, but almost too excellent. They would not stop calling me! The shrill, high-pitched ring of the phone in the room was super obnoxious, and staff would constantly call the room to reconfirm everything. My group of five was making various spa and restaurant reservations, and although we each provided our cell phone numbers, they would call the room nonstop to reconfirm even though I requested they not do that. They called to see what time I was checking out, then called to again to confirm that time and then called again to see if I needed luggage help. I know they were just trying to provide good service, but after getting woken up from a nap for the third time and begging them not to call, they still kept calling! While I appreciate a hotel being on top of service, it was very frustrating that would not comply with my wishes and stop calling.
I was also appalled at the slow speed of the Wi-Fi. I know I was on a sleepy island in the Caribbean, but seriously, it was dial-up speed. I couldn’t even load my Instagram. Considering I was paying over $2,000 per night, I should have had access to fast (or at least, normal speed) Wi-Fi. It’s 2018, after all.
Overall Impression
The hotel is beautiful, new, clean and convenient for groups traveling together. The location is excellent, close to town on pristine white sands. The staff definitely needs to call a little bit less, and the property needs to fix its Wi-Fi issues, but I wouldn’t hesitate to stay here on my next trip to the islands, especially if I were traveling with a group of friends again.
