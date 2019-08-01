This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When you think of a cobranded card with a popular rideshare service like Uber, you’d expect it to be most rewarding on, well, Uber rides. That’s surprisingly not the case for the Uber card. Instead, it’s actually more rewarding for those who enjoy dining out and ordering in.
If you were thinking about getting this card because you’re an avid Uber rider, keep reading. Even if you weren’t considering this card beforehand, you may now, so let’s review:
Sign-Up Bonus
First off, the application process for this card is super simple. All you have to do is go into the app, tap menu, tap payment, tap to view all offers, tap details and voila! You’re ready to apply. Once approved, cardholders will receive $100 after spending $500 in the first 90 days. Not a bad offer for a no-fee card and the minimum spend comes out to only $166 a month.
Earning
- 4x points/dollar on dining, including UberEATS of course
- 3x points/dollar on airfare, hotels and vacation home rentals
- 2x points/dollar on online purchases (Uber, online shopping, video and music streaming, etc)
- 1x point/dollar on all other purchases
- $50 annual credit for subscription services if you spend $5,000
Redeeming
All of the bonus categories are pretty generous. However, the only catch is that you can only redeem the points towards Uber, cash back or gift cards — so the points aren’t as flexible as other cards and programs. The points never expire and the only earning limit is capped at 50,000 points a day, which would be a hard feat to reach. And if you’re going for 50k a day, then you should probably be using a different card.
You can start redeeming for Uber credit at 500 points and at 2,500 points for cash back and gift cards. It’s a 1:1 transfer ratio, which is nice for a card like this, but not stellar in comparison to other cards.
Perks
For a no-annual-fee card , the Uber visa has a pretty good amount of perks for its holders, including:
- Cell phone insurance of up to $600 if you pay your monthly bill with the Uber card
- $50 annual credit for subscription services
- Access to exclusive events
- No foreign transactions fees
- Visa Local offers
Competition
The standout earnings with the Uber card comes from the 4x points on dining. However, those points have a limited amount of redemption options when compared to other cards with more open redemption options. Here are a few of the Uber Visa competitors.
- Wells Fargo Propel: For no annual fee, you’ll earn 3x Go Far points per dollar spent on popular spending categories including dining, travel (ridesharing, flying, hotels, etc.), and streaming services. On top of that, you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months.
- Citi Rewards+ : For no annual fee, you’ll earn 2x points at supermarkets and gas stations and 1x on all other spending. What makes this card different from others is that Citi rounds up your points to the nearest tenth. You will also be able to transfer these to a number of ThankYou partners to redeem for a variety of things such as travel, gift cards or hotels.
- Capital One® VentureOne®: For no annual fee, you’ll earn 20,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months and 1.25x points on all spending. Although the points earned per ride aren’t as valuable, the redemption options are greater and the initial sign-up bonus is a nice cushion.
Bottom Line
The Uber Visa card is great for those who love to dine out or order in with a 4x earning per dollar, but the rewards are pretty limiting with only cash back, Uber cash and gift cards as options. There are much more lucrative rewards out there on other cards, but those typically come with annual fees. The fact is the Uber card isn’t the most rewarding card for Uber, which is pretty disappointing given its namesake. However, for no annual fee it’s a fair option if you pair it with other cards with better redemption options.
Featured image by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images
